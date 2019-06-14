Raptors beat Warriors to win their first NBA title

You are here

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard lifts the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after beatiing Golden State Warriors for the NBA Championship. (USA TODAY Sports/Reuters)
Fans and Toronto Raptors players celebrate after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. (AP)
Fans celebrate in the streets of Toronto, Canada after the Toronto Raptors win the NBA Championship. (USA TODAY Sports/Reuters)
Players from Toronto Raptors smile and celebrate on court after winning Game Six of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. (Getty Images/AFP)
Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors celebrates after winning the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Getty Images/AFP)
Serge Ibaka of the Toronto Raptors looks on during Game Six of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors on June 13, 2019 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. (Getty Images/AFP)
Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors celebrates his teams win over the Golden State Warriors in Game Six to win the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019. (Getty Images/AFP)
OAKLAND, California: Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors captured Canada’s first NBA championship with their most remarkable road win yet in the franchise’s NBA Finals debut, outlasting the battered and depleted two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors 114-110 on Thursday night in a Game 6 for the ages that spoiled a sensational send-off at Oracle Arena.

Stephen Curry missed a contested 3-pointer in the waning moments before Golden State called a timeout it didn’t have, giving Leonard a technical free throw with 0.9 seconds left to seal it. Leonard, the NBA Finals MVP, then got behind Andre Iguodala for a layup as the buzzer sounded, but it went to review and the basket was called off before Leonard’s two free throws. That only delayed the celebration for a moment.

When it actually ended, Leonard raised both arms high in triumph and Serge Ibaka pulled his head up through the hoop by the Golden State bench as the crowd chanted “Warriors!”

King of the North: Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors was named NBA Finals MVP. (Getty Images/AFP)

Curry walked away slowly, hands on his head on a night Splash Brother Klay Thompson suffered a left knee injury and departed with 30 points.

Fred VanVleet rescued the Raptors down the stretch with his dazzling shooting from deep to score 22 points with five 3s off the bench, while Leonard wound up with 22 points. Kyle Lowry scored the game’s first eight points and finished with 26 in all to go with 10 assists and seven rebounds.

The Raptors pulled off a third straight win on Golden State’s home floor that said goodbye to NBA basketball after 47 seasons. And the Raptors did it with the very kind of depth that helped define Golden State’s transformation into a dynasty the past five seasons.

This time, the Warriors were wounded.

Golden State already was down two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant, who had surgery Wednesday for a ruptured right Achilles tendon. Then, the Warriors lost Thompson — and they couldn’t overcome just one more heartbreaking injury.

This thrilling back-and-forth game featured 18 lead changes, nine ties and neither team going ahead by more than nine points.

Curry scored 21 points but shot just 6 for 17 and went 3 of 11 on 3s. Iguodala added 22 for his biggest game this postseason as the Warriors did everything until the very last moment to leave a lasting legacy at Oracle.

Thompson provided his own dramatic memory. He injured his knee when fouled by Danny Green on a drive at the 2:22 mark of the third, was helped off the court and walked partially down a tunnel toward the locker room, then — shockingly — re-emerged to shoot his free throws before going out again at 2:19. He didn’t return and left the arena on crutches.

Topics: sports NBA basketball Toronto Raptors Golden State Warriors

Rain washes out India-New Zealand match

NOTTINGHAM: India and New Zealand were awarded a point each after persistent rain in Nottingham forced the abandonment of their match on Thursday— the fourth no result of this World Cup so far.

After several inspections the umpires finally called the game at Trent Bridge off at 3:00 p.m. (1400 GMT).

The tournament in England and Wales started in dry conditions but three of the past four matches have failed to produce a result.

New Zealand top the table with seven points after three wins and a no result while India are third on five points, with two wins and one point from Thursday’s washout.

“Obviously you turn up hoping to compete for two points but we’ve been here for four days and not seen any sun so it’s no surprise,” said New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

“They will get some sun at some point but not on our trip here. With training indoors you just try and get what you need out of it. It’s not ideal but having a bit of time off is also important in these competitions.”

He added: “We have a break now, which is interesting at this point in the tournament but it’s a good chance for guys to freshen up and look forward to our next challenge.”

India captain Virat Kohli said: “The outfield was not suitable for play. Especially as it’s so early in the tournament, you don’t want an injury at this stage.

“It’s unfortunate. You cannot control the weather but a point isn’t bad at this stage given we already have two wins.”

The International Cricket Council has faced criticism over the lack of reserve days in the group stage but said having them for every match would be “extremely complex.” 

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said it was unfortunate for tournament organizers to lose four games to rain out of just 18 matches so far in the round-robin event.

“Reserve days are going to be a logistical nightmare, probably the ICC has made that fairly well known,” Stead told reporters.

“Unfortunately it’s a bit of an anomaly the amount of days we have lost to rain — the biggest amount of days lost in World Cups ever. “It’s a bit of bad luck. It can rain anywhere in the world. My first tour was in Dubai and it rained in the desert.”

The 47-year-old coach said New Zealand were adaptable enough to keep their momentum going despite the bad weather, which has forced them to train indoors.

“South Africa is next on the agenda for us, so we have to let this one go very quickly and work on that,” he said.

The Kiwis, runners-up at the 2015 World Cup, will play the Proteas on June 19 in Birmingham.

Topics: Cricket World Cup 2019

