You are here

  • Home
  • OPEC, Russia nearing accord on long term oil supply coordination: Nikkei
﻿

OPEC, Russia nearing accord on long term oil supply coordination: Nikkei

OPEC on Thursday cut its forecast for growth in global oil demand due to trade disputes and pointed to the risk of a further reduction. (Reuters)
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters
0

OPEC, Russia nearing accord on long term oil supply coordination: Nikkei

  • OPEC+ due to meet on June 25-26 or in early July to decide whether to extend the output cut
  • OPEC on Thursday cut its forecast for growth in global oil demand due to trade disputes
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters
0

MOSCOW: OPEC and other producers including Russia are in final talks for an agreement, that may be signed in early July, to cooperate on oil supplies on a long-term basis, Japan’s Nikkei reported, citing Russian energy minister Alexander Novak.
Novak also told the Nikkei that discussions with OPEC on moving the date of the meeting to early July from the originally-planned dates of June 25-26 were nearly finalized.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and other producers have since January 1 implemented a deal to cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day to support prices.
The alliance, known as “OPEC+,” was due to meet on June 25-26 or in early July to decide whether to extend the pact.
A proposal to create a formal body was abandoned earlier this year after the US Congress started moves to legislate against cartels in the oil industry.
But the Nikkei said the group was trying to make OPEC+ a permanent framework under an accord to be signed at the next meeting.
The report did not say whether Russia is willing to agree to extend the agreement on output reduction.
OPEC on Thursday cut its forecast for growth in global oil demand due to trade disputes and pointed to the risk of a further reduction, building a case for supply restraint through the rest of 2019.
Crude oil prices jumped 4 percent on Thursday after suspected attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman sparked tensions between the United States and Iran and raised concerns over the safety of oil shipments through one of the world’s busiest sea lanes.
Prior to this latest scare, some OPEC members had been worried about the recent steep slide in prices, which have tumbled to $62 a barrel from April’s 2019 peak above $75, due to concern over the US-China trade dispute and a global economic slowdown.
OPEC said, in a monthly report published on Thursday, that world oil demand would rise by 1.14 million barrels per day (bpd) this year, 70,000 bpd less than previously expected.

Topics: Oil energy OPEC Russia Markets

Related

0
Business & Economy
OPEC cuts 2019 oil demand growth forecast, sees more downside risk
0
Business & Economy
Al-Falih: Only Russia undecided on OPEC deal extension

Saudi Arabia’s SABIC, to start work on $9bn US plant

Updated 14 June 2019
Reuters
0

Saudi Arabia’s SABIC, to start work on $9bn US plant

  • The 50/50 joint venture with Exxon Mobil, called Gulf Coast Growth Ventures, will have the ability to produce 1.8 million metric tons a year
  • Oil producers and refiners see petrochemicals as a growing market for their crude as demand for motor fuels is expected to plateau
Updated 14 June 2019
Reuters
0

BENGALURU, India: Exxon Mobil Corp. and Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) said on Thursday they would start construction of a $9 billion petrochemical plant in the US in the third quarter that would have the world’s largest ethane processing capacity.
The 50/50 joint venture, called Gulf Coast Growth Ventures, will have the ability to produce 1.8 million metric tons a year, and will house a monoethylene glycol unit and two polyethylene units, the companies said.
The project, located north of Corpus Christi in Texas, is expected to be operational by 2022.
Building the world’s largest steam cracker on the doorstep of rapidly growing Permian production gives this project significant scale and feedstock advantages, Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods said.
Oil producers and refiners see petrochemicals as a growing market for their crude as demand for motor fuels is expected to plateau with the advent of electric cars and more efficient homes and offices.
The project is expected to create more than 600 permanent jobs, the companies said, adding that the facility will produce materials used in the manufacturing of various consumer products such as automotive coolants, packaging and construction materials.

Topics: Exxon Mobil Saudi Basic Industries

Related

0
Business & Economy
Aramco agrees $69bn SABIC purchase in Saudi deal of the decade
0
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC, Exxon Mobil CEOs ‘discuss prospects of long-term partnership’ between the two firms

Latest updates

OPEC, Russia nearing accord on long term oil supply coordination: Nikkei
0
Raptors beat Warriors to win their first NBA title
0
Saudi Arabia’s air defense forces shot down five Houthi drones aimed at Asir region
0
Saudi General Entertainment Authority investigates claims of Kingdom’s ‘first nightclub’ 
0
Democrats: Trump comments give green light to foreign election meddling
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.