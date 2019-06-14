You are here

  • Home
  • China hikes anti-dumping duties on some US, EU steel tubes and pipes
﻿

China hikes anti-dumping duties on some US, EU steel tubes and pipes

The decision to extend and raise the anti-dumping tariff follows a request from the domestic steel tubes and pipes sector, the Chinese government said. (AFP)
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters
0

China hikes anti-dumping duties on some US, EU steel tubes and pipes

  • The new tariffs are as much as 10 times the previous rates of 13 percent to 14.1 percent
  • The increased steel tariffs come amid the escalating Sino-US trade dispute
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters
0

BEIJING: China said on Friday it was raising anti-dumping duties on certain alloy-steel seamless tubes and pipes used at utilities and imported from the United States and the European Union.
The anti-dumping tax rates applicable to the steel tubes and pipes are set between 57.9 percent and 147.8 percent on companies in the United States and the EU, effective June 14, China’s Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Friday.
The new tariffs are as much as 10 times the previous rates of 13 percent-14.1 percent, which were imposed in 2014 and expired on May 10. The increased steel tariffs come amid the escalating Sino-US trade dispute that involves hundreds of billions in goods passing between world’s two largest economies.
Tariffs on US steel extrusion firm Wyman-Gordon Forgings are at 101 percent, while those on all other US companies are 147.8 percent, the ministry said.
The anti-dumping tariff on Vallourec units Vallourec Deutschland GmbH and Vallourec Tubes France are 57.9 percent, with all other EU companies face tariffs of 60.8 percent.
The decision to extend and raise the anti-dumping tariff follows a request from the Chinese domestic steel tubes and pipes sector, the ministry said.
Last year, government-backed Inner Mongolia North Heavy Industries Group Corp. Ltd. said in a complaint filed to the Ministry of Commerce: “Despite the (earlier) anti-dumping measures, producers in the EU and the United States ... further cut export prices in order to expand and maintain their market shares in China.”
To make its point, Inner Mongolia North Heavy cited data showing European and US products accounted for more than 50 percent of the specialty pipe and tubing market in China in the first quarter of 2018, with their import prices falling nearly 14 percent to $5,786 per ton as compared with prices in 2014.
In 2017, the last year for which full date is available, China imported 9,500 tons of the tubes and pipes used by utilities, with nearly 95 percent of the products coming from the United States and EU.
The products involved in the anti-dumping case, alloy-steel seamless tubes and pipes for high temperature and pressure, are mainly used in ultra-supercritical thermal power units, with around 80 percent of the demand coming from the Chinese market.

Topics: trade tariff economy China US EU

Related

0
Business & Economy
China raises tariffs on US goods amid esclating tensions
0
Business & Economy
China’s economic growth steady amid tariff fight with US

OPEC, Russia nearing accord on long term oil supply coordination: Nikkei

Updated 42 min 47 sec ago
Reuters
0

OPEC, Russia nearing accord on long term oil supply coordination: Nikkei

  • OPEC+ due to meet on June 25-26 or in early July to decide whether to extend the output cut
  • OPEC on Thursday cut its forecast for growth in global oil demand due to trade disputes
Updated 42 min 47 sec ago
Reuters
0

MOSCOW: OPEC and other producers including Russia are in final talks for an agreement, that may be signed in early July, to cooperate on oil supplies on a long-term basis, Japan’s Nikkei reported, citing Russian energy minister Alexander Novak.
Novak also told the Nikkei that discussions with OPEC on moving the date of the meeting to early July from the originally-planned dates of June 25-26 were nearly finalized.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and other producers have since January 1 implemented a deal to cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day to support prices.
The alliance, known as “OPEC+,” was due to meet on June 25-26 or in early July to decide whether to extend the pact.
A proposal to create a formal body was abandoned earlier this year after the US Congress started moves to legislate against cartels in the oil industry.
But the Nikkei said the group was trying to make OPEC+ a permanent framework under an accord to be signed at the next meeting.
The report did not say whether Russia is willing to agree to extend the agreement on output reduction.
OPEC on Thursday cut its forecast for growth in global oil demand due to trade disputes and pointed to the risk of a further reduction, building a case for supply restraint through the rest of 2019.
Crude oil prices jumped 4 percent on Thursday after suspected attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman sparked tensions between the United States and Iran and raised concerns over the safety of oil shipments through one of the world’s busiest sea lanes.
Prior to this latest scare, some OPEC members had been worried about the recent steep slide in prices, which have tumbled to $62 a barrel from April’s 2019 peak above $75, due to concern over the US-China trade dispute and a global economic slowdown.
OPEC said, in a monthly report published on Thursday, that world oil demand would rise by 1.14 million barrels per day (bpd) this year, 70,000 bpd less than previously expected.

Topics: Oil energy OPEC Russia Markets

Related

0
Business & Economy
OPEC cuts 2019 oil demand growth forecast, sees more downside risk
0
Business & Economy
Al-Falih: Only Russia undecided on OPEC deal extension

Latest updates

China hikes anti-dumping duties on some US, EU steel tubes and pipes
0
OPEC, Russia nearing accord on long term oil supply coordination: Nikkei
0
Raptors beat Warriors to win their first NBA title
0
Saudi Arabia’s air defense forces shot down five Houthi drones aimed at Asir region
0
Saudi General Entertainment Authority investigates claims of Kingdom’s ‘first nightclub’ 
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.