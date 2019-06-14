You are here

  • Home
  • Ample non-OPEC supplies and weak demand a bane to oil prices: energy watchdog
﻿

Ample non-OPEC supplies and weak demand a bane to oil prices: energy watchdog

About 40 percent of the world’s seaborne oil passing through the Strait of Hormuz, above, and a disruption to shipping because of the Iran-US tension could roil markets. (AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP
0

Ample non-OPEC supplies and weak demand a bane to oil prices: energy watchdog

  • The International Energy Agency cut its forecast for oil demand growth this year for the second month straight
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP
0

PARIS: Tepid growth in demand for oil along with ample supplies from non-OPEC countries will complicate efforts by the group and its allies to boost prices, the IEA said in a report Friday.
The focus in oil markets in recent months and days has been on supply issues — from US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela to tanker attacks near the Strait of Hormuz — which has helped OPEC and its allies, which are often called OPEC+, in their efforts to prop up prices by cutting back output.
But the International Energy Agency said that now “the main focus is on oil demand as economic sentiment weakens.”
It cited data that world trade growth has fallen to its lowest level since the financial crisis a decade ago amidst the burgeoning US trade wars, which have already begun to have an impact on demand for oil.
In the first three months of this year global demand for oil rose only by a meagre 300,000 barrels per day, the lowest quarterly increase in nearly eight years.
While there were some idiosyncratic factors such as weather, the IEA said “the worsening trade outlook (was) a common theme across all regions.”
The IEA cut its forecast for oil demand growth this year for the second month straight and trimmed its second quarter forecast as well.
While in its first estimates for 2020 the IEA sees oil demand accelerating, this is more than matched by output gains from nations outside OPEC+.
It put the increase of non-OPEC supplies at 2.3 million barrels per day (mbd) in 2020 while global demand is seen as increasing by 1.4 mbd. In 2019, the 1.9 mbd increase in non-OPEC supplies is also expected to outweigh the 1.1 mbd increase in demand.
“A clear message from our first look at 2020 is that there is plenty of non-OPEC supply growth available to meet any likely level of demand...” said the IEA.
“This is welcome news for consumers and the wider health of the currently vulnerable global economy, as it will limit significant upward pressure on oil prices,” said the Paris-based institution that provides advice to oil-consuming nations.
The data comes as ministers from the OPEC+ nations are due to meet later this month to debate whether to continue their production restraints.
With the IEA saying its forecast “means the tightening of oil markets could prove short lived,” OPEC+ nations may have to consider stepping up their cuts to maintain leverage on prices.
While the IEA added the caveat that its outlook assumes no major geopolitical shock, it also noted that OPEC countries have ample spare production capacity thanks to the cuts they have implemented.
The IEA’s latest monthly report comes a day after attacks on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman, which caused oil prices to briefly shoot more than four percent higher, in the second spate of incidents in a month in the strategic shipping lane.
With some 40 percent of the world’s seaborne oil passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a disruption to shipping could roil markets.
The attacks come amid rising tensions between Tehran and Washington as the US has intensified sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program.
The IEA said that the US sanctions have not yet completely cut off Iranian oil exports, but they have fallen drastically.
Iran’s crude production fell 210,000 barrels to 2.4 mbd in May when exports plunged by 480,000 to 810,000 barrels per day as Washington pulled the last waivers for other nations to buy Iranian oil. That export level is less than a third of what it was exporting a year ago.
The IEA added it was becoming increasingly difficult to determine where Iranian oil was being shipped as Iran’s national oil company shut off satellite tracking systems on its ships.

Topics: Oil energy Markets OPEC

Related

0
Business & Economy
OPEC, Russia nearing accord on long term oil supply coordination: Nikkei
0
Business & Economy
OPEC cuts 2019 oil demand growth forecast, sees more downside risk

China hikes anti-dumping duties on some US, EU steel tubes and pipes

Updated 14 June 2019
Reuters
0

China hikes anti-dumping duties on some US, EU steel tubes and pipes

  • The new tariffs are as much as 10 times the previous rates of 13 percent to 14.1 percent
  • The increased steel tariffs come amid the escalating Sino-US trade dispute
Updated 14 June 2019
Reuters
0

BEIJING: China said on Friday it was raising anti-dumping duties on certain alloy-steel seamless tubes and pipes used at utilities and imported from the United States and the European Union.
The anti-dumping tax rates applicable to the steel tubes and pipes are set between 57.9 percent and 147.8 percent on companies in the United States and the EU, effective June 14, China’s Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Friday.
The new tariffs are as much as 10 times the previous rates of 13 percent-14.1 percent, which were imposed in 2014 and expired on May 10. The increased steel tariffs come amid the escalating Sino-US trade dispute that involves hundreds of billions in goods passing between world’s two largest economies.
Tariffs on US steel extrusion firm Wyman-Gordon Forgings are at 101 percent, while those on all other US companies are 147.8 percent, the ministry said.
The anti-dumping tariff on Vallourec units Vallourec Deutschland GmbH and Vallourec Tubes France are 57.9 percent, with all other EU companies face tariffs of 60.8 percent.
The decision to extend and raise the anti-dumping tariff follows a request from the Chinese domestic steel tubes and pipes sector, the ministry said.
Last year, government-backed Inner Mongolia North Heavy Industries Group Corp. Ltd. said in a complaint filed to the Ministry of Commerce: “Despite the (earlier) anti-dumping measures, producers in the EU and the United States ... further cut export prices in order to expand and maintain their market shares in China.”
To make its point, Inner Mongolia North Heavy cited data showing European and US products accounted for more than 50 percent of the specialty pipe and tubing market in China in the first quarter of 2018, with their import prices falling nearly 14 percent to $5,786 per ton as compared with prices in 2014.
In 2017, the last year for which full date is available, China imported 9,500 tons of the tubes and pipes used by utilities, with nearly 95 percent of the products coming from the United States and EU.
The products involved in the anti-dumping case, alloy-steel seamless tubes and pipes for high temperature and pressure, are mainly used in ultra-supercritical thermal power units, with around 80 percent of the demand coming from the Chinese market.

Topics: trade tariff economy China US EU

Related

0
Business & Economy
China raises tariffs on US goods amid escalating tensions
0
Business & Economy
China’s economic growth steady amid tariff fight with US

Latest updates

Ample non-OPEC supplies and weak demand a bane to oil prices: energy watchdog
0
Indian cities urged to develop heat action plans as temperatures soar
0
Belgium takes back six orphaned Daesh children: SDF
0
China hikes anti-dumping duties on some US, EU steel tubes and pipes
0
OPEC, Russia nearing accord on long term oil supply coordination: Nikkei
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.