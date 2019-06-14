You are here

Huawei delays global launch of foldable phone by 3 months

The Mate X is a competitor to Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy Fold. (File/AFP)
Reuters
  • The Mate X is expected to be rolled out globally in September
  • The delay comes as Huawei phones face being cut off from updates of Google’s Android operating system (OS) in the wake of the US blacklist
Reuters
HONG KONG: Huawei will delay the launch of its much-touted foldable 5G Mate X smartphone by three months, the latest setback for the company that was slapped with US sanctions last month.
The Mate X, a competitor to Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy Fold, is expected to be rolled out globally in September, Vincent Pang, Huawei’s head of corporate communications, said on the sidelines of the WSJ Tech D.Live conference in Hong Kong.
It was originally slated for a June launch.
The delay comes as Huawei phones face being cut off from updates of Google’s Android operating system (OS) in the wake of the US blacklist that bans American companies from doing business with the Chinese firm.
Pang, however, denied the delay was due to the ban, saying Huawei was in the process of running certification tests with various carriers that were expected to be completed in August.
He also told Reuters that Huawei, the world’s second-largest maker of smartphones, could roll out its Hongmeng operating system (OS) — which is being tested — within nine months.
“Our preference will of course be Google and Android as we have been partners for many years,” said Pang, also a senior vice president at Huawei. “But if the circumstances force us to, we can roll out Hongmeng in six to nine months.”
Hongmeng is based on the version of Android that is publicly available via open-source licensing and is mainly meant for phones, Pang said. Hongmeng will support other devices later.
Alphabet Inc’s Google has earlier said it would no longer provide Android software for Huawei phones after a 90-day reprieve granted by the US government expires in August.
Huawei has applied to trademark its Hongmeng OS in various countries, Reuters reported on Thursday, in a sign it may be deploying a back-up plan in key markets.
At home, Huawei applied for a Hongmeng trademark in August last year and received a nod last month, according to a filing on China’s intellectual property administration’s website.
Pang denied recent media reports that Huawei was canceling the roll out of its next new laptop and said it will still launch at a later date.
Ban fallout
Huawei has come under mounting scrutiny for over a year, led by US allegations that “back doors” in its routers, switches and other gear could allow China to spy on US communications.
The company has denied its products pose a security threat.
However, consumers spooked by how matters have escalated are offloading their devices amid Android worries.
Huawei’s hopes to become the world’s top-selling smartphone maker in the fourth quarter this year have now been delayed, a senior Huawei executive said this week.
Problems at Huawei, the world’s largest network-equipment maker, are spilling over to the broader chip industry.
Broadcom Inc. has warned of a broad slowdown in chip demand, blaming the US-China trade conflict and export restrictions on Huawei, and cut its revenue forecast for the year by 8%. Huawei accounted for about or 4% of the company’s overall sales last year.
Micron Technology Inc’s CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said at the WSJ conference on Friday that the ban on Huawei brings “uncertainty and disturbance” to the semiconductor industry.
Mehrotra said Micron was assessing impact from the ban on Huawei, one of its largest customers.

Topics: Huawei

Ample non-OPEC supplies and weak demand a bane to oil prices: energy watchdog

AFP
  • The International Energy Agency cut its forecast for oil demand growth this year for the second month straight
AFP
PARIS: Tepid growth in demand for oil along with ample supplies from non-OPEC countries will complicate efforts by the group and its allies to boost prices, the IEA said in a report Friday.
The focus in oil markets in recent months and days has been on supply issues — from US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela to tanker attacks near the Strait of Hormuz — which has helped OPEC and its allies, which are often called OPEC+, in their efforts to prop up prices by cutting back output.
But the International Energy Agency said that now “the main focus is on oil demand as economic sentiment weakens.”
It cited data that world trade growth has fallen to its lowest level since the financial crisis a decade ago amidst the burgeoning US trade wars, which have already begun to have an impact on demand for oil.
In the first three months of this year global demand for oil rose only by a meagre 300,000 barrels per day, the lowest quarterly increase in nearly eight years.
While there were some idiosyncratic factors such as weather, the IEA said “the worsening trade outlook (was) a common theme across all regions.”
The IEA cut its forecast for oil demand growth this year for the second month straight and trimmed its second quarter forecast as well.
While in its first estimates for 2020 the IEA sees oil demand accelerating, this is more than matched by output gains from nations outside OPEC+.
It put the increase of non-OPEC supplies at 2.3 million barrels per day (mbd) in 2020 while global demand is seen as increasing by 1.4 mbd. In 2019, the 1.9 mbd increase in non-OPEC supplies is also expected to outweigh the 1.1 mbd increase in demand.
“A clear message from our first look at 2020 is that there is plenty of non-OPEC supply growth available to meet any likely level of demand...” said the IEA.
“This is welcome news for consumers and the wider health of the currently vulnerable global economy, as it will limit significant upward pressure on oil prices,” said the Paris-based institution that provides advice to oil-consuming nations.
The data comes as ministers from the OPEC+ nations are due to meet later this month to debate whether to continue their production restraints.
With the IEA saying its forecast “means the tightening of oil markets could prove short lived,” OPEC+ nations may have to consider stepping up their cuts to maintain leverage on prices.
While the IEA added the caveat that its outlook assumes no major geopolitical shock, it also noted that OPEC countries have ample spare production capacity thanks to the cuts they have implemented.
The IEA’s latest monthly report comes a day after attacks on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman, which caused oil prices to briefly shoot more than four percent higher, in the second spate of incidents in a month in the strategic shipping lane.
With some 40 percent of the world’s seaborne oil passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a disruption to shipping could roil markets.
The attacks come amid rising tensions between Tehran and Washington as the US has intensified sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program.
The IEA said that the US sanctions have not yet completely cut off Iranian oil exports, but they have fallen drastically.
Iran’s crude production fell 210,000 barrels to 2.4 mbd in May when exports plunged by 480,000 to 810,000 barrels per day as Washington pulled the last waivers for other nations to buy Iranian oil. That export level is less than a third of what it was exporting a year ago.
The IEA added it was becoming increasingly difficult to determine where Iranian oil was being shipped as Iran’s national oil company shut off satellite tracking systems on its ships.

Topics: Oil energy Markets OPEC

