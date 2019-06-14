You are here

  • Home
  • Regime and Russia bombardment kills 28 in northwest Syria: monitor
﻿

Regime and Russia bombardment kills 28 in northwest Syria: monitor

Syrian government forces earlier bombarded Khan Sheikhun in the southern countryside of the militant-held Idlib province. (AFP file photo)
Updated 23 sec ago
AFP
0

Regime and Russia bombardment kills 28 in northwest Syria: monitor

  • Syrian regime air strikes and shelling hit south of Idlib province and north of Hama province
Updated 23 sec ago
AFP
0

BEIRUT: Regime and Russian air strikes and shelling killed at least 28 people including seven civilians in embattled northwest Syria, a war monitor said Friday, despite a cease-fire announced by Moscow.
The civilians were killed in regime air strikes and shelling on the south of Idlib province and the north of Hama province Thursday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Russian and regime air strikes also killed 21 militant and Islamist fighters in the same region the same day, the Britain-based monitor added.

Topics: Syria Russia

Related

0
Middle-East
Russia carries out air strikes against militants in Syria’s Idlib
0
Middle-East
Russian jets kill at least 25 in north-western Syria

Sudan military acknowledges violations in sit-in dispersal

Updated 58 sec ago
AP
0

Sudan military acknowledges violations in sit-in dispersal

Updated 58 sec ago
AP
0
KHARTOUM: Sudan’s ruling military has acknowledged that security forces committed violations when they moved in to disperse a protest sit-in camp outside the military headquarters in Khartoum last week.
The spokesman of the ruling military council, Gen. Shams Eddin Kabashi, says an investigation is underway and several military officers are already in custody over the violations.
Kabashi spoke to reporters at a news conference late Thursday. He didn’t elaborate on the violations beyond saying they were “painful and outrageous.”
He also rejected all calls for an international investigation into the incident.
Last week’s violence, which protest organizers said left over 100 killed, marked an alarming turn in the standoff between the protesters and the Sudanese military, which removed longtime autocrat Omar Al-Bashir from power in April after a months-long popular uprising.

Latest updates

Sudan military acknowledges violations in sit-in dispersal
0
Regime and Russia bombardment kills 28 in northwest Syria: monitor
0
Huawei delays global launch of foldable phone by 3 months
0
Turkey prosecutors seek jail terms for two Bloomberg reporters
0
Ample non-OPEC supplies and weak demand a bane to oil prices: energy watchdog
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.