Regime and Russia bombardment kills 28 in northwest Syria: monitor

BEIRUT: Regime and Russian air strikes and shelling killed at least 28 people including seven civilians in embattled northwest Syria, a war monitor said Friday, despite a cease-fire announced by Moscow.
The civilians were killed in regime air strikes and shelling on the south of Idlib province and the north of Hama province Thursday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Russian and regime air strikes also killed 21 militant and Islamist fighters in the same region the same day, the Britain-based monitor added.
- Syrian regime air strikes and shelling hit south of Idlib province and north of Hama province
