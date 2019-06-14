You are here

UAE says Gulf tanker attacks ‘dangerous escalation’

Anwar Gargash, the UAE minister of state for foreign affairs, also condemned the Houthi militia missile attack which wounded 26 civilians at an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia.
ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates said Friday that twin attacks on tankers in the Sea of Oman just weeks after four ships were damaged off the UAE marked a “dangerous escalation.”
“The attack against the tankers in the Gulf of Oman is a worrying development and a dangerous escalation,” the UAE minister of state for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash, tweeted after Thursday’s blasts.
Gargash also condemned the Houthi militia missile attack which wounded 26 civilians at an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.
He said the “blatant attack on civilians” was only the latest in a spate of rebel assaults “undermining the UN’s political work and sending a message of continuing violence and hostility.”
These developments “must spur the international community to act to maintain peace and security in the region,” Gargash said.
“The responsibility for avoiding an escalation is collective.”


The two tankers, one Norwegian-operated and one Japanese-owned, were set ablaze in the Gulf of Oman off the coast of Iran on Thursday, escalating tensions across the region and sending world oil prices soaring.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said there was strong evidence of Iran’s culpability, after US Central Command reported seeing an Iranian patrol boat removing an “unexploded limpet mine” from the hull of one of the vessels.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif charged that the US administration had “immediately jumped to make allegations against Iran without a shred of factual or circumstantial evidence.”

He accused it of seeking to “sabotage diplomacy” as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Tehran in a bid to ease Iran-US tensions.

In a subsequent tweet, Gargash said Zarif’s “credibility (is) diminishing.”

"Every single day Iran’s Foreign Minister Zarif’s reference to team B becomes more farcical and his credibility diminishing," Gargash tweeted. "Public relations is no real substitute to constructive policies. De-escalation in current situation requires wise actions not empty words."


Thursday’s incidents came a month after four oil tankers — two Saudi, one Norwegian and one Emirati — were damaged in still unexplained attacks off the nearby UAE port of Fujairah.

US calls for ‘independent and credible’ investigation into violence against protesters in Sudan

LONDON: An “independent and credible” investigation into acts of violence committed by authorities against protesters in Sudan is essential for political progress to be made in the country, according to Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Tibor Nagy.
Speaking to the media from Addis Ababa on Friday, Nagy also reaffirmed the US position in Sudan — namely a civilian-led government which is acceptable to the Sudanese people.
Thousands of protesters who were demonstrating outside the army headquarters in central Khartoum for several weeks were dispersed, in violent clashes, on June 3.
“The US believes very strongly there has to be an investigation which is independent and credible which will hold accountable those committing the egregious events,” Nagy said.
At least 120 people were killed and hundreds more were wounded in the clashes, and Nagy said the crackdown by the country’s military had crushed all hope of a transition to civilian government which had existed before June 3.
“The events of June 3rd constituted, in our point of view, a 180-degree turn in the way events were going, with murder, rape, by members of the security forces.
“Until June 3rd, everybody was so optimistic. Events were moving forward in such a favorable direction after 35 years of tragedy for Sudan,” he added.
Nagy and Donald Booth, who was appointed as Special Envoy for Sudan last week, visited Khartoum on earlier this week and spoke to Transitional Military Council chairman Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, leaders of the opposition as well as victims of the violence — including a US citizen who had been shot.
Earlier on Friday, Sudanese opposition leader Sadiq Al-Mahdi called for an “objective” international investigation.
Mahdi’s elected government was toppled in 1989, in a coup led by former president Omar Al-Bashir.
After thirty years of rule, Al-Bashir was ousted in April following mass protests.
Al-Bashir was replaced by a military council, but protesters carried on with a sit-in outside Khartoum military headquarters to demand a transition to civilian rule.

