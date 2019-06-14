You are here

  • Home
  • UK judge sets February 2020 for Assange extradition hearing
﻿

UK judge sets February 2020 for Assange extradition hearing

Demonstrators protest outside of Westminster Magistrates Court, where a case hearing for US extradition of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is held, in London, Britain, June 14, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters
0

UK judge sets February 2020 for Assange extradition hearing

Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters
0

LONDON: The full extradition hearing to decide whether Wikileaks founder Julian Assange should be sent to the United States to face accusations including spying charges will take place in February next year, a London court ruled on Friday.
Assange, 47, faces 18 counts in the US including conspiring to hack government computers and violating an espionage law. He could spend decades in prison if convicted.
“It is important that people aren’t fooled into believing that WikiLeaks is anything but a publisher,” said Assange, who appeared by videolink from a London prison, dressed in a grey T-shirt and wearing black-framed glasses.
“The US government has tried to mislead the press,” he told Westminster Magistrates’ Court.
As Ben Brandon, the lawyer representing the United States, ran through a summary of the charges against him including that he had cracked a US Defense network password, Assange said: “I didn’t hack anything.”
Australian-born Assange came to prominence when WikiLeaks published hundreds of thousands of secret US diplomatic cables in 2010, angering Washington which said he had put lives at risk.
His supporters hail him as a hero for exposing what they describe as abuse of power by modern states and for championing free speech.
He spent almost seven years holed up in cramped rooms at the Ecuadorean embassy in London where he fled in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden where he was wanted for questioning over allegations of rape.
He was dragged from the embassy on April 11 and jailed for 50 weeks for skipping bail.
The United States has since charged Assange with numerous offenses including espionage, saying he unlawfully published the names of secret sources and conspiring with ex-Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to obtain access to classified information.
Brandon said Assange’s actions had been dangerous and “by publishing the unredacted material Mr.Assange created grave and imminent risk that many intelligence sources, including journalists, human rights defenders and political activists would suffer serious physical harm or arbitrary detention.”
However, Assange’s lawyer Mark Summers said the charges were an “outrageous and full fronted assault on journalist rights and free speech” and that his client did not have access to a computer to allow him to follow the case.
He told the court that Assange, who had been too ill to attend the previous hearing in May, was receiving health care. He did not elaborate.
Judge Emma Arbuthnot said the full extradition case would be heard in the week starting Feb. 25 next year. 

Topics: Julian Assange UK

Related

0
World
WikiLeaks’ Assange suffering ‘psychological torture’: UN expert

Thousands of doctors go on strike in India to demand safety after attack

Updated 4 min 52 sec ago
Reuters
0

Thousands of doctors go on strike in India to demand safety after attack

  • Doctors demanding better security began a strike but their action was confined to the state until West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned them on Thursday, saying police did not strike when one of their colleagues was killed
  • Banerjee’s remarks, which included a warning that junior doctors would be evicted from their college hostels if they did not go back to work, triggered a nationwide reaction
Updated 4 min 52 sec ago
Reuters
0

KOLKATA/NEW DELHI: Thousands of doctors across India went on strike on Friday to demand better security at hospitals days after junior doctors in the city of Kolkata were attacked, leaving services in many government-run health facilities paralyzed.
The state of West Bengal, of which Kolkata is capital, has been the worst hit by the strike with at least 13 big government hospitals affected.
The protests were sparked by an attack at the NRS Medical College in Kolkata on June 10 that left three junior doctors seriously injured after a dispute with a family whose relative had died.
Doctors demanding better security began a strike but their action was confined to the state until West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned them on Thursday, saying police did not strike when one of their colleagues was killed.
Banerjee’s remarks, which included a warning that junior doctors would be evicted from their college hostels if they did not go back to work, triggered a nationwide reaction.
The Indian Medical Association said the “barbaric” attack at the NRS reflected a national problem, and called for a countrywide protest. It also demanded legislation to safeguard doctors.
Nearly 30,000 doctors were on a one-day strike on Friday, most in West Bengal, New Delhi and the western state of Maharashtra, according to figures proved by medical associations.
The federal health minister, Harsh Vardhan, tried to calm the furor, promising better security at hospitals and calling on Banerjee to withdraw her ultimatum.
“I urge doctors to end their strike in the larger interest of society. I will take all possible measures to ensure a safe environment for them at hospitals across the country,” Vardhan said on Twitter.
India spent an estimated 1.4% of its gross domestic product on health care in 2017/18, among the lowest proportions in the world. Many millions of Indians depend on the cheap but inadequate public health system.
Saradamani Ray, whose 77-year old father is a patient at the NRS Medical College, said she would have to move him because of the strike.
“I will have to take my father somewhere else for his dialysis, maybe a private hospital,” she told Reuters.
“It will cause a lot of financial strain, but there’s nothing I can do. I will have to pay.”

Topics: India doctors

Related

0
World
Indian cities urged to develop heat action plans as temperatures soar
0
World
Indian authorities say no survivors of air force plane crash

Latest updates

Thousands of doctors go on strike in India to demand safety after attack
0
Health minister pulls out of race to be next UK PM
0
UK judge sets February 2020 for Assange extradition hearing
0
UAE says Gulf tanker attacks ‘dangerous escalation’
0
WHO likely to declare Ebola an international emergency: experts
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.