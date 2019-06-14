You are here

Trump says Iran ‘written all over’ tanker attacks

An oil tanker is seen after it was attacked at the Gulf of Oman, in waters between Gulf Arab states and Iran, June 13, 2019. (Reuters)
This grab taken from a video released by the US Central Command (USCENTCOM) on June 14, 2019, reportedly shows an Iranian navy patrol boat in the Gulf of Oman approaching the Japanese operated methanol tanker Kokuka Courageous and removing an unexploded mine. (AFP)
This grab taken from a video released by the US Central Command (USCENTCOM) on June 14, 2019, reportedly shows an Iranian navy patrol boat in the Gulf of Oman approaching the Japanese operated methanol tanker Kokuka Courageous and removing an unexploded mine. (AFP)
This grab taken from a video released by the US Central Command (USCENTCOM) on June 14, 2019, reportedly shows an Iranian navy patrol boat in the Gulf of Oman approaching the Japanese operated methanol tanker Kokuka Courageous and removing an unexploded mine. (AFP)
In this Powerpoint slide provided by US Central Command damage from an explosion, left, and a likely limpet mine can be seen on the hull of the civilian vessel M/V Kokuka Courageous in the Gulf of Oman, June 13, 2019, as the guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), not pictured, approaches the damaged ship. (AFP /US NAVY)
In this Powerpoint slide provided by US Central Command damage from an explosion, left, and a likely limpet mine can be seen on the hull of the civilian vessel M/V Kokuka Courageous in the Gulf of Oman, June 13, 2019, as the guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), not pictured, approaches the damaged ship. (AFP /US NAVY)
AFP
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Friday doubled down in accusing Iran of executing twin tanker attacks in the Gulf of Oman, saying the incident had Iran "written all over it."
"Iran did do it," Trump said in an interview on "Fox and Friends," after the US military released footage it said showed an Iranian patrol boat removing an "unexploded limpet mine" from one of the tankers.

In this Powerpoint slide provided by US Central Command damage from an explosion, left, and a likely limpet mine can be seen on the hull of the civilian vessel M/V Kokuka Courageous in the Gulf of Oman, June 13, 2019, as the guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), not pictured, approaches the damaged ship. (AFP /US NAVY)


"You know they did it because you saw the boat," Trump said. "I guess one of the mines didn't explode and it's probably got essentially Iran written all over it."
"You saw the boat at night, successfully trying to take the mine off - and that was exposed."

 

Trump did not preview any potential US response to the attack, saying the US has been "very tough on sanctions." He added: "They've been told in very strong terms we want to get them back to the table."

"I'm ready when they are," he said, and added that he was in "no rush."

In this Powerpoint slide provided by US Central Command damage from an explosion, left, and a likely limpet mine can be seen on the hull of the civilian vessel M/V Kokuka Courageous in the Gulf of Oman, June 13, 2019, as the guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), not pictured, approaches the damaged ship. (AFP /US NAVY)

Russia warned Friday against jumping to conclusions over the attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman after US President Donald Trump blamed them on Iran.
"We consider it necessary to refrain from hasty conclusions," the Russian foreign ministry said, calling for a thorough international investigation.

US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe discussed this week's attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman in a phone call on Friday, the White House said, adding that Trump thanked Abe for Abe's effort to facilitate talks with Iran.

Meanwhile, Iranian military fast-boats in the Gulf of Oman are preventing two privately owned tug boats from towing away an oil tanker damaged in attacks on Thursday, a US official said on Friday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The US official did not say how the United States knew of the reported standoff between the Iranian fast-boats and the tug boats, which were trying to tie up and tow away the Norwegian-owned Front Altair.

The United States blames Iran for Thursday's attacks against the Altair and the Japanese-owned Kokuka Courageous.

US calls for ‘independent and credible’ investigation into violence against protesters in Sudan

Updated 13 min 1 sec ago
Arab News
0

US calls for ‘independent and credible’ investigation into violence against protesters in Sudan

  • Nagy: Investigation into acts of violence committed by authorities against protesters in Sudan is essential
  • At least 120 people were killed and hundreds more were wounded in the clashes
Updated 13 min 1 sec ago
Arab News
0

LONDON: An “independent and credible” investigation into acts of violence committed by authorities against protesters in Sudan is essential for political progress to be made in the country, according to Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Tibor Nagy.
Speaking to the media from Addis Ababa on Friday, Nagy also reaffirmed the US position in Sudan — namely a civilian-led government which is acceptable to the Sudanese people.
Thousands of protesters who were demonstrating outside the army headquarters in central Khartoum for several weeks were dispersed, in violent clashes, on June 3.
“The US believes very strongly there has to be an investigation which is independent and credible which will hold accountable those committing the egregious events,” Nagy said.
At least 120 people were killed and hundreds more were wounded in the clashes, and Nagy said the crackdown by the country’s military had crushed all hope of a transition to civilian government which had existed before June 3.
“The events of June 3rd constituted, in our point of view, a 180-degree turn in the way events were going, with murder, rape, by members of the security forces.
“Until June 3rd, everybody was so optimistic. Events were moving forward in such a favorable direction after 35 years of tragedy for Sudan,” he added.
Nagy and Donald Booth, who was appointed as Special Envoy for Sudan last week, visited Khartoum on earlier this week and spoke to Transitional Military Council chairman Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, leaders of the opposition as well as victims of the violence — including a US citizen who had been shot.
Earlier on Friday, Sudanese opposition leader Sadiq Al-Mahdi called for an “objective” international investigation.
Mahdi’s elected government was toppled in 1989, in a coup led by former president Omar Al-Bashir.
After thirty years of rule, Al-Bashir was ousted in April following mass protests.
Al-Bashir was replaced by a military council, but protesters carried on with a sit-in outside Khartoum military headquarters to demand a transition to civilian rule.

