World Court rejects UAE demands for immediate measures against Qatar

Arab League chief: Iran should "reflect, reverse course"

RIYADH: Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit said on Friday following events in the Gulf of Oman that Iranians should "reflect, and reverse course."

Gheit said the recent developments in the Middle East region risk deepening confrontations, and urged restraint from both sides to prevent that.

He said: "Sadly, we have a problem in the Middle East with a very important and large Muslim state - Iran.

"Iran is pushing everyone toward a confrontation where no one would be safe if it happens.

More to follow...