World Court rejects UAE demands for immediate measures against Qatar

﻿

The UN’s highest court for inter-state disputes rejected a United Arab Emirates request for immediate measures against Qatar in a dispute over alleged discrimination between the Arab neighbors. (File/Shutterstock)
THE HAGUE: The United Nations’ highest court for inter-state disputes on Friday rejected a United Arab Emirates request for immediate measures against Qatar in a dispute over alleged discrimination between the Arab neighbors.
In a 15-1 vote, World Court judges rejected the UAE’s request for immediate action to keep Qatar from blocking access to a UAE website that allows Qataris expelled from the UAE to obtain permits to return. By not allowing access to the site, Dubai argued, Doha was aggravating the dispute.

Arab League chief: Iran should "reflect, reverse course"

RIYADH: Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit said on Friday following events in the Gulf of Oman that Iranians should "reflect, and reverse course."

Gheit said the recent developments in the Middle East region risk deepening confrontations, and urged restraint from both sides to prevent that.

He said: "Sadly, we have a problem in the Middle East with a very important and large Muslim state - Iran.

"Iran is pushing everyone toward a confrontation where no one would be safe if it happens.

More to follow...

