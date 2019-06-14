You are here

Pope warns oil execs of need for ‘rapid’ energy transition

Pope Francis says that a well-managed transition away from polluting fuels can ‘generate new jobs, reduce inequality and improve the quality of life for those affected by climate change.’ (Reuters)
Updated 14 June 2019
AP
  • Francis told industry leaders from the likes of Britain’s BP and Italy’s Eni that carbon pricing and science-based transparent reporting of carbon risks were essential
  • The meeting marked the second year in a row that Francis has invited oil and financial sector executives to the Vatican to impress upon them his concern over global warming
AP
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis warned oil executives on Friday that a “radical energy transition” to clean, low-carbon power sources is needed to stave off global warming as he pressed his environmental message in a closed-door Vatican summit.
Francis also told industry leaders from the likes of Britain’s BP and Italy’s Eni that carbon pricing and science-based transparent reporting of carbon risks were essential to ensure the poorest don’t suffer any more from the effects of climate change.
Francis told the executives that a well-managed transition away from polluting fuels can “generate new jobs, reduce inequality and improve the quality of life for those affected by climate change.”
The meeting marked the second year in a row that Francis has invited oil and financial sector executives to the Vatican to impress upon them his concern that global warming is one of the fundamental challenges facing humankind today.
Francis has dedicated a major teaching document to the environment and is expected to press his case at a Vatican meeting of Amazon bishops later this year.
Outside the summit, around half-a-dozen protesters held up signs urging oil executives to listen to the pope.
The meeting was held under unusual secrecy even by Vatican standards, with the program and guest list initially unpublished. A few executives confirmed their presence ahead of time, including the chief executives of BP and Eni, Bob Dudley and Claudio De Scalzi.
On the BP blog, Dudley wrote this week that the meeting was coming at an urgent time, with BP’s own latest survey showing carbon emissions grew by 2 percent last year, at a time when they have to dramatically decrease to meet standards set by the Paris climate accord.
Francis told the executives that carbon pricing is “essential” so that the poorest don’t pay the debt of the wealthy in future generations.
He also called for transparency in reporting climate risks and recalled that in his first meeting with the executives last year, he voiced concern that our thirst for energy must not destroy civilization.
“Today a radical energy transition is needed to save our common home,” he said.

Lebanon says Russia, Europe eye investment in oil and gas

Updated 14 June 2019
AFP
  • Gazprom, Lukoil, BP, Total and ENI are among the big companies interested in the sector says Energy Minister Nada Boustani
  • Last year, Lebanon signed its first contract to drill for oil and gas in its waters when a consortium comprising energy giants Total, ENI and Novatek took the first two of its 10 blocks
AFP
BEIRUT: Russian and European firms are considering investments in Lebanon’s nascent oil and gas sector as it prepares to launch offshore drilling by the end of 2019, Energy Minister Nada Boustani said.
“Several big companies have visited Lebanon,” she told AFP in an interview.
“We are talking about Gazprom (Russia), Lukoil (Russia), and soon, the BP firm (Britain) is expected to visit,” the 39-year-old minister said in her office in Beirut.
“There is also interest from Total (France), ENI (Italy) and Novatek (Russia).”
US firms have not yet participated in offshore bidding rounds.
But US State Department official David Satterfield told Boustani on Wednesday that Washington “has no problem with US firms participating” in the energy sector, she said, calling this a “positive step.”
Last year, Lebanon signed its first contract to drill for oil and gas in its waters.
A consortium comprising energy giants Total, ENI and Novatek took the first two of its 10 blocks, including one disputed by neighboring Israel with which Lebanon has fought several wars.
On April 5, Lebanon invited international consortia of at least three companies to bid for five more blocks by the end of January 2020.

 

 On Thursday, Boustani wrote on Twitter that she had met with the regional head of BP who said his company was “interested in the second licensing round.”
Two more of the blocks now up for tender are also adjacent to Israel’s waters.
Israel and Lebanon are technically at war, although the last Israeli troops withdrew from southern Lebanon in 2000 after two decades of occupation.
This has complicated attempts to demarcate land and maritime borders with Israel, which produces natural gas from reserves off its coast in the Mediterranean.
In recent weeks, Satterfield has been mediating in indirect negotiations between the two countries over their disputed maritime border, whose delimitation could affect offshore exploration.
“If we agree on entering talks with Israel, then in addition to negotiations over the maritime borders, we will also discuss ways to divide offshore oil and gas fields,” Boustani said.
Lebanon is set to start drilling in block 4 in December, and later in the disputed block 9.
Last year, Total said it was aware of the border dispute in less than eight percent of block 9 and said it would drill away from that area.
In the wider region, Lebanon is also considering agreements with other neighbors.
In January, representatives of seven Mediterranean countries — including Egypt, Cyprus and Israel — agreed on establishing the East Med Gas Forum, a Cairo-based body that aims to create a regional gas market to benefit member states.
Lebanon refused to take part in the forum because of the participation of Israel, but it has since started working on separate deals.
In April, Lebanon and Cyprus said they were working together toward a deal over adjacent oil and gas exploration zones in the Mediterranean.
“We have made way for negotiations with Cyprus and we are doing the same with Egypt,” said Boustani, the youngest sitting minister in Lebanon’s government.
“We can’t be involved where the Israelis are,” she said, referring to the East Med Gas Forum.
“But nothing prevents us from striking a tripartite agreement” with Cyprus and Egypt, she added.
Laury Haytayan, a Middle East oil and gas expert, says such a tripartite deal is one way for Lebanon to secure strategic regional alliances in the energy sector.
Lebanon may also have to strike a deal with Syria, with which it also has a maritime border dispute.
Two of the five blocks up for bidding until January 2020 border Syrian waters, which may complicate drilling.
“There is certainly room for (negotiations) with Syria, and we need to look into this very soon,” Boustani said. “When the government agreed to open blocks 1 and 2 for bidding ... this means that it knows a deal will be brokered” with Syria, she said.
But divisions among Lebanon’s political class may complicate such an agreement.
Prime Minister Saad Hariri and his Future Movement refuse a normalization with Damascus.
Syrian regime backer Shiite movement Hezbollah and its Lebanese ally the Free Patriotic Movement, however, are in favor.
Haytayan said that Russia may take the lead in negotiations because Moscow is interested in conducting exploration works on block 2. “The Russians could mediate between Lebanon and Syria and together they will put in place a plan to share resources and outputs,” she said.
While many hurdles still stand in the way, Boustani says she has “big hopes for this industry.”

