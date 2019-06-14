You are here

Lebanon says Russia, Europe eye investment in oil and gas

Russian and European firms are mulling investments in Lebanon’s nascent oil and gas sector, as the country prepares to launch offshore drilling by the end of the year, said Energy Minister Nada Boustani. (AFP)
Updated 14 June 2019
AFP
Lebanon says Russia, Europe eye investment in oil and gas

  • Gazprom, Lukoil, BP, Total and ENI are among the big companies interested in the sector says Energy Minister Nada Boustani
  • Last year, Lebanon signed its first contract to drill for oil and gas in its waters when a consortium comprising energy giants Total, ENI and Novatek took the first two of its 10 blocks
Updated 14 June 2019
AFP
BEIRUT: Russian and European firms are considering investments in Lebanon’s nascent oil and gas sector as it prepares to launch offshore drilling by the end of 2019, Energy Minister Nada Boustani said.
“Several big companies have visited Lebanon,” she told AFP in an interview.
“We are talking about Gazprom (Russia), Lukoil (Russia), and soon, the BP firm (Britain) is expected to visit,” the 39-year-old minister said in her office in Beirut.
“There is also interest from Total (France), ENI (Italy) and Novatek (Russia).”
US firms have not yet participated in offshore bidding rounds.
But US State Department official David Satterfield told Boustani on Wednesday that Washington “has no problem with US firms participating” in the energy sector, she said, calling this a “positive step.”
Last year, Lebanon signed its first contract to drill for oil and gas in its waters.
A consortium comprising energy giants Total, ENI and Novatek took the first two of its 10 blocks, including one disputed by neighboring Israel with which Lebanon has fought several wars.
On April 5, Lebanon invited international consortia of at least three companies to bid for five more blocks by the end of January 2020.

 

 On Thursday, Boustani wrote on Twitter that she had met with the regional head of BP who said his company was “interested in the second licensing round.”
Two more of the blocks now up for tender are also adjacent to Israel’s waters.
Israel and Lebanon are technically at war, although the last Israeli troops withdrew from southern Lebanon in 2000 after two decades of occupation.
This has complicated attempts to demarcate land and maritime borders with Israel, which produces natural gas from reserves off its coast in the Mediterranean.
In recent weeks, Satterfield has been mediating in indirect negotiations between the two countries over their disputed maritime border, whose delimitation could affect offshore exploration.
“If we agree on entering talks with Israel, then in addition to negotiations over the maritime borders, we will also discuss ways to divide offshore oil and gas fields,” Boustani said.
Lebanon is set to start drilling in block 4 in December, and later in the disputed block 9.
Last year, Total said it was aware of the border dispute in less than eight percent of block 9 and said it would drill away from that area.
In the wider region, Lebanon is also considering agreements with other neighbors.
In January, representatives of seven Mediterranean countries — including Egypt, Cyprus and Israel — agreed on establishing the East Med Gas Forum, a Cairo-based body that aims to create a regional gas market to benefit member states.
Lebanon refused to take part in the forum because of the participation of Israel, but it has since started working on separate deals.
In April, Lebanon and Cyprus said they were working together toward a deal over adjacent oil and gas exploration zones in the Mediterranean.
“We have made way for negotiations with Cyprus and we are doing the same with Egypt,” said Boustani, the youngest sitting minister in Lebanon’s government.
“We can’t be involved where the Israelis are,” she said, referring to the East Med Gas Forum.
“But nothing prevents us from striking a tripartite agreement” with Cyprus and Egypt, she added.
Laury Haytayan, a Middle East oil and gas expert, says such a tripartite deal is one way for Lebanon to secure strategic regional alliances in the energy sector.
Lebanon may also have to strike a deal with Syria, with which it also has a maritime border dispute.
Two of the five blocks up for bidding until January 2020 border Syrian waters, which may complicate drilling.
“There is certainly room for (negotiations) with Syria, and we need to look into this very soon,” Boustani said. “When the government agreed to open blocks 1 and 2 for bidding ... this means that it knows a deal will be brokered” with Syria, she said.
But divisions among Lebanon’s political class may complicate such an agreement.
Prime Minister Saad Hariri and his Future Movement refuse a normalization with Damascus.
Syrian regime backer Shiite movement Hezbollah and its Lebanese ally the Free Patriotic Movement, however, are in favor.
Haytayan said that Russia may take the lead in negotiations because Moscow is interested in conducting exploration works on block 2. “The Russians could mediate between Lebanon and Syria and together they will put in place a plan to share resources and outputs,” she said.
While many hurdles still stand in the way, Boustani says she has “big hopes for this industry.”

FASTFACTS

In January, representatives of seven Mediterranean countries — including Egypt, Cyprus and Israel — agreed on establishing the East Med Gas Forum, a Cairo-based body that aims to create a regional gas market to benefit member states. Lebanon refused to take part in the forum because of the participation of Israel, but it has since started working on separate deals.

Topics: Lebanon Nada Boustani

Iran oil output at lowest since 1980s

Updated 14 June 2019
AFP/Reuters
Iran oil output at lowest since 1980s

  • The US in November reimposed sanctions on exports of Iranian oil
  • President Donald Trump pulled out of a 2015 accord to curb Tehran’s nuclear program
Updated 14 June 2019
AFP/Reuters
LONDON/PARIS: Iran’s oil production has dropped to its lowest level since the 1980s as the full force of US sanctions weighed on exports, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday.
The US in November reimposed sanctions on exports of Iranian oil after President Donald Trump pulled out of a 2015 accord to curb Tehran’s nuclear program. Eight economies, including China and India, were granted waivers for six months — which expired at the beginning of May.
That has had a huge impact on Iran’s energy industry, with production plunging by 210,000 barrels per day (bpd) in May to 2.4 million bpd, its lowest levels since the Iran-Iraq war, the IEA said. Exports fell by 480,000 bpd to 810,000 bpd — less than a third of what it was exporting a year ago.
The IEA said sanctions have not yet completely cut off Iranian oil exports, but they have fallen drastically. It added that it was becoming difficult to determine where Iranian oil was being shipped as Iran’s national oil company shut off satellite tracking systems on its ships.
The news came as the Paris-based IEA, which coordinates the energy policies of industrial nations, revised down its global 2019 demand growth estimate by 100,000 barrels to 1.2 million bpd, but said it would climb to 1.4 million bpd for 2020.
“The main focus is on oil demand as economic sentiment weakens ... The consequences for oil demand are becoming apparent,” the IEA said in its monthly oil report. “The worsening trade outlook (is) a common theme across all regions.”

FASTFACT

480,0000

Decline of Iran’s oil exports in May, in barrels per day.

The oil demand growth forecast assumes the maintenance of US and Chinese tariffs imposed on goods in 2018, but the IEA said it had not factored in further US tariffs announced in May.
The IEA also attributed lackluster demand growth in the first half of the year to a slowdown in the petrochemicals industry in
Europe, warmer than average weather in the northern hemisphere and stalled US gasoline and diesel demand.
Demand growth was likely to pick up to 1.6 million bpd in the second half of the year on government measures to mitigate the economic slowdown and robust consumption in the non-developed world.
“Stimulus packages are likely to support growth in the short term. In addition, the major central banks have stopped or slowed interest rate increases, which should support growth in (the second half of 2019) and 2020,” the IEA said.
US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, an output cut pact by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) plus its allies, fighting in Libya and attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman added only limited uncertainty to supply, the IEA said. Surging US supply as well as gains from Brazil, Canada and Norway would contribute to an increase in non-OPEC supply of 1.9 million bpd this year and 2.3 million bpd in 2020.
The IEA’s latest monthly report comes a day after attacks on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman, which caused oil prices to briefly shoot more than 4 percent higher, in the second spate of incidents in a month in the strategic shipping lane.
With some 20 percent of the world’s oil passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a disruption to shipping could roil markets.

FACTOID

Topics: business economy Iran Oil Iran tensions

