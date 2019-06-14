You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi team helps child soldiers become ‘peace-builders’
﻿

Saudi team helps child soldiers become ‘peace-builders’

Saudi Ambassador to the UN Abdallah Al-Mouallimi meets a degelation from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center in New York. (SPA)
Updated 14 June 2019
SPA
0

Saudi team helps child soldiers become ‘peace-builders’

  • KSRelief joins UN in program to aid victims of Yemen conflict
Updated 14 June 2019
SPA
0

NEW YORK: A delegation from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) met Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, to discuss its work rehabilitating Yemeni child soldiers.

KSRelief is taking part in sessions with experts from the International Coalition for the Rehabilitation of Child Soldiers, headed by Dr. Amal Al-Habdan, director of KSRelief’s Community Support Department, and members Dr. Abeer Harbi and Madawi Al-Khamis.

The coalition, which is supervised by the UN, includes 16 specialists from four continents with extensive experience in the rehabilitation of child soldiers.

The meetings highlight the role of reintegration programs in breaking the cycle of violence, reducing the risk of re-recruitment, and sharing experiences with people who have been involved in reintegration programs.

Discussions also focus on helping Yemen’s child soldiers become peace-builders and supporting positive changes in their communities.

The sessions were launched under the auspices of the secretary-general for Children and Armed Conflict, Virginia Gamba, and the permanent representative of the Republic of Korea to the UN, Young-Jin Choi.

The workshop discussed issues related to the needs and gaps in the reintegration programs for the child soldiers recruited in target cities to help achieve the highest level of humanitarian response in this area.

KSRelief’s participation in the workshop is part of its humanitarian work focused on children, particularly the rehabilitation of child soldiers.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief highlights Saudi aid role at Warsaw Humanitarian Expo 2019
0
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief takes part in Warsaw Humanitarian Exhibition

Filipina players dominate at women’s bowling championship in Jeddah

Updated 15 June 2019
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
0

Filipina players dominate at women’s bowling championship in Jeddah

Updated 15 June 2019
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
0

JEDDAH: Filipina players took the top three places at the sixth Women’s Singles Bowling Championship, which was held at Jeddah City Bowling Center on Friday.

Rica Ventura won the gold medal and top prize of SR 4,000. Mica Ecalnir took the silver medal and SR 2,000, while Elizapeth Policarpio received the bronze medal and SR 1,000

Fifty-six players from six countries — the Philippines, Malaysia, Kuwait, Eritrea, Tanzania, and Saudi Arabia — competed in the event, which was organized by the Saudi Bowling Federation and sponsored by Arab News and Arriyadiyah newspapers. The Saudi players came from Riyadh, Jeddah and Alkhobar.

Dr. Razan Baker, a member of the federation’s board of directors, presented the winners with their prizes. She noted that since the fifth championship in Alkhobar, 30 new players —Saudis and foreigners — had joined the federation.

“The tournament has seen an increase in the number of competitors...which shows the interest in the game in Saudi society, and gives us an incentive to provide more,” she said, as she highlighted how far the sport has come in Saudi Arabia in just two years.

“We have come a long way from having only a small team in Alkhobar to having three teams this year in Jeddah, Riyadh and Alkhobar, in addition to creating a new bowling community of mixed nationalities, including Saudis, who are eager to participate and happy to travel from one city to another to play, have fun and enhance their experiences and skills.”

Among the players were four Malaysians who were competing for the first time in the Saudi league.

Malaysian bowler Nurima Saydak said: “There were about 45 Malaysian players in Saudi Arabia and they were keen to play in Filipino and Malaysian tournaments. Now we are happy to participate in the Saudi women’s league (where we can have) a wonderful time while developing our skills.”

Three deaf players from Jeddah — Lujain Bashnini, Duaa Bukhari and Elaf Issa — also competed for the first time in the championship, under the supervision of Dr. Faiza Natto, chair of the board of Deaf Women in Jeddah and a member of the Saudi Deaf Sport Federation.

She said the players were part of a team of 12 deaf people who began bowling about five months ago, and that the experience has helped them to conquer their fears and increase their self-confidence by encouraging them to become role models. She added that Alanoud Al-Aslab, a 17-year-old student, had played a big role in forming the team, out of a desire to help and encourage deaf people.

Baker concluded the event by highlighting the great achievements of the Saudi Bowling Federation, especially its support of women, in less than two years since Saudi women began to play and participate in a local and international tournaments, which she said was a great incentive for them to continue to improve and compete on a global level.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jeddah bowling

Related

0
Sport
Philippines clinches top two spots in Saudi Arabian women’s bowling competition
0
Sport
Saudi Arabia women's team out to use bowling championship debut as springboard to success

Latest updates

US has ‘deep concerns’ about UN official’s trip to China
0
Taylor puts England in World Cup last 16 with game to spare
0
Head of 32,000-year-old wolf found in Russian Arctic
0
What We Are Reading Today: Drawing Down the Moon
0
Freed Taliban fighters will be ‘peace envoys,’ says Ghani
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.