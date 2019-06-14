Saudi team helps child soldiers become ‘peace-builders’

NEW YORK: A delegation from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) met Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, to discuss its work rehabilitating Yemeni child soldiers.
KSRelief is taking part in sessions with experts from the International Coalition for the Rehabilitation of Child Soldiers, headed by Dr. Amal Al-Habdan, director of KSRelief’s Community Support Department, and members Dr. Abeer Harbi and Madawi Al-Khamis.
The coalition, which is supervised by the UN, includes 16 specialists from four continents with extensive experience in the rehabilitation of child soldiers.
The meetings highlight the role of reintegration programs in breaking the cycle of violence, reducing the risk of re-recruitment, and sharing experiences with people who have been involved in reintegration programs.
Discussions also focus on helping Yemen’s child soldiers become peace-builders and supporting positive changes in their communities.
The sessions were launched under the auspices of the secretary-general for Children and Armed Conflict, Virginia Gamba, and the permanent representative of the Republic of Korea to the UN, Young-Jin Choi.
The workshop discussed issues related to the needs and gaps in the reintegration programs for the child soldiers recruited in target cities to help achieve the highest level of humanitarian response in this area.
KSRelief’s participation in the workshop is part of its humanitarian work focused on children, particularly the rehabilitation of child soldiers.