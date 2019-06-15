You are here

  • Home
  • Bangladesh’s 201-dome mosque becomes center of attraction
﻿

Bangladesh’s 201-dome mosque becomes center of attraction

The tiles of the mosque were imported from Italy, Germany, Turkey, Switzerland and China. (AN photo by Rafiqul Islam Trust)
Updated 12 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON
0

Bangladesh’s 201-dome mosque becomes center of attraction

  • Although the mosque can currently hold more than 15,000 devotees at a time, the organizers plan to double capacity to up to 30,000
Updated 12 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON
0

DHAKA: A 201-dome mosque in Bangladesh has become the center of attraction for people all around the country. It is built on the bank of the Jhinai River in the Tangail district some 140 km from the capital Dhaka.
The 451-foot minaret of the mosque is the tallest concrete minaret in the world, recognized by Guinness World Records. The minaret is equivalent to the height of a 55-story building. The mosque will hold more than 15,000 devotees at a time. Among the 201 domes, the tallest one is 79-feet high and the surrounding ones are 42-feet high.
Construction work on the mosque began in January 2013 and took more than five years to complete. The organizers have spent about $13 million building the mosque.
The project began when Rafiqul Islam, from South Pathalia village, Gopalpur, Tangail, dreamed of building the mosque at his birthplace. Later he formed the Rafiqul Islam Trust to look after the construction of the mosque. Islam has donated some of his ancestral land for the building of the mosque. At the same time, some of the villagers helped to make Islam’s dream true. Finally the construction of the mosque started on 5 acres of land.
“My village South Pathalia was an unknown place to my countrymen. But now many people from home and abroad come here to witness the beauty of the 201-dome mosque and during every holiday around 10,000 people visit the mosque,” Islam told Arab News.
“It was a dream project for me, which I started with only $20,000. Later on, many of the philanthropists of the country extended support in building the mosque and the construction work was not stopped even for an hour due to lack of funds,” Islam said.
To make the mosque unique, Islam visited many world-famous mosques in the Middle East, from where he developed the primary idea. Later on he shared his experience with a Bangladeshi architect to visualize the design of the mosque.
The 201-dome mosque complex also has a helipad for the convenience of international tourists. In addition, organizers plan to run an orphanage, old people’s home and a charity hospital for women.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The 451-foot minaret is the tallest concrete minaret in the world, recognized by Guinness.

• The mosque complex has a helipad, old people’s home, orphanage and a charity hospital.

The tiles and marbles of the mosque were imported from Italy, Germany, Turkey, Switzerland and China.
“The main attraction of the mosque is 201 domes and the tallest minarets. The domes were designed in line with the sub-continental traditional base of Islamic structures,” said Mrinmoy Adhikary, the lead architect of the mosque.
“The south and north side of the mosque is kept open to have plenty of light and natural air. The design is made in such a way that the devotees can offer prayers even without an artificial air-conditioning system,” Adhikary said.

Sitting inside the mosque, devotees can recite all the verses of the holy Qur’an, which have been inscribed on brass and installed on the mosque wall.
“With the grace of the almighty Allah we have already completed construction work of the mosque. Now the 451-foot concrete minaret is in under construction and we are facing some technical difficulties in building this,” said Islam. “It would be a great support for us if we receive some assistance from any Muslim country for the completion of the minaret,” he said.
Although the mosque can currently hold more than 15,000 devotees at a time, the organizers plan to double capacity to up to 30,000.
Islam, who is also the founder chairman of the mosque trust, said that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the inaugural ceremony of the mosque next January or February. The grand imam of the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah will also attend the inaugural ceremony and lead the first official prayer of the mosque.

Topics: BANGLADESH MOSQUE

Related

Special 0
World
Eid Al-Fitr offers little respite to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
0
World
Bangladesh to charge 16 after girl burned to death

Manila accuses Beijing of bullying over boat ‘ramming’ incident

Updated 2 min 10 sec ago
Ellie Aben
0

Manila accuses Beijing of bullying over boat ‘ramming’ incident

  • In 2016, a UN court ruled in favor of the Philippines when it concluded that China had no legal basis to its claim in the South China Sea
Updated 2 min 10 sec ago
Ellie Aben
0
MANILA: The Philippines on Friday rejected a Chinese Foreign Ministry claim that the sinking of a Filipino fishing boat in the South China Sea was “a normal maritime accident.”
“We don’t ram ships that are anchored. You will see that on your radar, that the ship is not moving. Why ram it?” Philippines Navy chief Vice Admiral Robert Empedrad said. “I don’t know the reason behind it, but I do not consider that a normal maritime incident,” he said.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang on Thursday called the incident “an ordinary maritime traffic accident” and warned against “irresponsibly politicizing” the collision.
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Wednesday said a Chinese vessel is believed to have collided with the Filipino fishing boat near Recto Bank around midnight on Sunday, June 9. The Filipino boat, FB Gimver 1, was reportedly anchored at the time.
Lorenzana said the Chinese vessel ignored the plight of 22 Filipino fishermen who were left “to the mercy of the elements” as their boat sank. The fishermen were rescued six hours later by a Vietnamese fishing vessel.
Philippine authorities condemned the action of the Chinese crew, saying what happened was like a “hit and run.”
Generoso Calonge, foreign affairs assistant secretary for maritime and ocean affairs, said the site of the sinking “is within (Philippines) exclusive economic zone, so it’s not a disputed territory.”
President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesperson, Salvador Panelo said the diplomatic protest against China focused “on the act of abandoning (22 fishermen), not the collision itself.”
He showed reporters a text message sent to him by Chinese envoy Zhao Jianhua, who said that Beijing will punish those involved if the investigation shows they are Chinese nationals.
“The fishing boat issue is being thoroughly investigated. We share your concerns about (the) fishermen,” the message read. “If it is true that it was a Chinese fishing boat, they will be duly educated and punished for their irresponsible behavior.”
In light of the incident, former foreign affairs secretary Albert del Rosario said the Philippine government should accept that China has “absolutely no respect for the rule of law,” and suggested that Manila “must now consider a multilateral approach” in dealing with China’s bullying.
“What is obvious is that Goliath, the neighborhood bully, will continue to rear its ugly head to intimidate our poor fishermen. We need to find a way to hold China’s leadership accountable,” he said.
“We must also now consider a multilateral approach. How much longer must our people wait for our government to seek a resolution from the UN General Assembly to promote the tribunal outcome which is now an integral part of international law?” he asked.
In 2016, a UN court ruled in favor of the Philippines when it concluded that China had no legal basis to its claim in the South China Sea. Beijing has refused to recognize the ruling.

Latest updates

Manila accuses Beijing of bullying over boat ‘ramming’ incident
0
Bangladesh’s 201-dome mosque becomes center of attraction
0
Filipina players dominate at women’s bowling championship in Jeddah
0
Saudi official attends Cameroon National Day celebrations in Riyadh
0
Fahd Al-Saif, president of the Debt Management Office (DMO) at the Saudi Ministry of Finance
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.