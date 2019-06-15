What We Are Reading Today: Drawing Down the Moon

What We Are Reading Today: Appeasement by Tim Bouverie

Appeasement is a comprehensive and eminently readable account of the failure of Britain’s politicians and diplomats to prevent the domination of Europe by Adolf Hitler and the Nazi regime.

This is a “brilliant debut by former political journalist, Tim Bouverie, detailing the rise of Hitler from the early 1930s to the fall of France in the summer of 1940,” said a review in goodreads.com.

He “examines every aspect of Britain’s repeated attempts to satisfy Hitler’s growing demands to extend Germany’s power in Central Europe,” it added.

The author “takes readers inside 10 Downing Street during the tenure of Neville Chamberlain, the beloved prime minister determined to avert war at any cost,” said the review.

Critic Lynne Olson, writing for The New York Times, said: “Throughout his minutely detailed survey, Bouverie rightly rejects the arguments of revisionist historians who claim that Britain’s lack of military preparedness, as well as the strength of pacifist public opinion, justified its determination to offer repeated concessions

to Hitler.”