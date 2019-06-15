What We Are Reading Today: Drawing Down the Moon

You are here

Authors: Radcliffe G. Edmonds III

What did magic mean to the people of ancient Greece and Rome? How did Greeks and Romans not only imagine what magic could do, but also use it to try to influence the world around them?
In Drawing Down the Moon, Radcliffe Edmonds, one of the foremost experts on magic, religion, and the occult in the ancient world, provides the most comprehensive account of the varieties of phenomena labeled as magic in classical antiquity, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.
Exploring why certain practices, images, and ideas were labeled as “magic” and set apart from “normal” kinds of practices, Edmonds gives insight into the shifting ideas of religion and the divine in the ancient past and in the later Western tradition.
Using fresh approaches to the history of religions and the social contexts in which magic was exercised, Edmonds delves into the archaeological record and classical literary traditions to examine images of witches, ghosts, and demons as well as the fantastic powers of metamorphosis and reversals of nature, such as the famous trick of drawing down the moon.

Appeasement is a comprehensive and eminently readable account of the failure of Britain’s politicians and diplomats to prevent the domination of Europe by Adolf Hitler and the Nazi regime.

This is a “brilliant debut by former political journalist, Tim Bouverie, detailing the rise of Hitler from the early 1930s to the fall of France in the summer of 1940,” said a review in goodreads.com.

He “examines every aspect of Britain’s repeated attempts to satisfy Hitler’s growing demands to extend Germany’s power in Central Europe,” it added.

The author “takes readers inside 10 Downing Street during the tenure of Neville Chamberlain, the beloved prime minister determined to avert war at any cost,” said the review. 

Critic Lynne Olson, writing for The New York Times, said: “Throughout his minutely detailed survey, Bouverie rightly rejects the arguments of revisionist historians who claim that Britain’s lack of military preparedness, as well as the strength of pacifist public opinion, justified its determination to offer repeated concessions 

to Hitler.”

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

