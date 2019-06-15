You are here

  • Home
  • US has ‘deep concerns’ about UN official’s trip to China
﻿

US has ‘deep concerns’ about UN official’s trip to China

1 / 2
A Chinese police officer takes his position by the road near what is officially called a vocational education centre in Yining in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China September 4, 2018. (REUTERS)
2 / 2
Workers walk by the perimeter fence of what is officially known as a vocational skills education centre in Dabancheng in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China September 4, 2018. (REUTERS)
Updated 15 June 2019
AP
0

US has ‘deep concerns’ about UN official’s trip to China

Updated 15 June 2019
AP
0

BEIJING: The US government expressed deep concerns to the UN about a reported trip by the UN counterterrorism chief to the restive Xinjiang region in China’s far west.
Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, in a phone call Friday with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, called the visit “highly inappropriate in view of the unprecedented repression campaign underway in Xinjiang against Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and other Muslims.”
The Chinese foreign ministry confirmed that Vladimir Ivanovich Voronkov, the undersecretary-general of the UN counterterrorism office, is in China at the country’s invitation, but didn’t provide any details.
“More specific information will be released in time,” ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a daily briefing.
China has faced international criticism over internment camps in Xinjiang that hold an estimated 1 million members of the Uighur and other predominantly Muslim ethnic groups.
Chinese officials describe the camps as vocational training centers and say they are necessary to curb religious extremism.
Sullivan told Guterres that “Beijing continues to paint its repressive campaign against Uighurs and other Muslims as legitimate counterterrorism efforts when it is not,” and that Voronkov’s trip puts the UN’s reputation and credibility at risk.
Geng has previously said the US accusations are “fabricated lies” and that the United States should not interfere in China’s internal affairs.
Human Rights Watch criticized the United Nations for sending a counterterrorism official instead of a human rights expert, saying it risks deflecting attention from what it called “a massive government rights violation against the Turkic Muslim population.”
Chen Xu, China’s new ambassador in Geneva, told reporters Thursday that China had invited UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to visit the camps in Xinjiang “to see for herself.”
UN spokeswoman Marta Hurtado confirmed Bachelet had met Chen and that her office is continuing to negotiate “full access” for any trip to China.
Geng said China would welcome a visit but added, “we will never allow people with political purposes to interfere in China’s internal affairs and damage China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity with their visit to Xinjiang.”

Topics: China Xinjiang Muslim Uighurs

Related

0
World
Pakistan, other Belt and Road partners look away as China cracks down on Xinjiang Muslims
0
World
US official denounces ‘choreographed’ visits to China’s Xinjiang

Mediterranean countries ramp up efforts to find missing migrants

Updated 15 June 2019
AFP
0

Mediterranean countries ramp up efforts to find missing migrants

  • Cyprus, Greece and Malta pledged to coordinate and beef up their efforts to trace nearly 18,500 migrants who have disappeared since 2014
  • Finding out what happened to those missing provides crucial closure for families
Updated 15 June 2019
AFP
0

THE HAGUE: Mediterranean countries say they have taken a key step toward finding out the fate of thousands of migrants — many fleeing Syria’s war — who have gone missing while trying to reach Europe.
At a meeting of the International Commission for Missing Persons in The Hague this week, Cyprus, Greece and Malta pledged to coordinate and beef up their efforts to trace nearly 18,500 migrants who have disappeared since 2014 while making the perilous journey across the Mediterranean.
Italy — which has taken a hard line on migrants under its populist government and interior minister Matteo Salvini — did not sign up to that new joint statement due to what the ICMP described as internal government issues
The four countries are the main point of entry to Europe for many of the migrants fleeing the war in Syria and other regions.
Finding out what happened to those missing — whether they are eventually found alive or whether they have been confirmed dead and their remains found — provides crucial closure for families.
“We are starting a process that is extremely important,” Queen Noor of Jordan, one of the ICMP’s longest-serving commissioners, told AFP in an interview.
“Helping the families and communities that have lost their members in conflict can create a path to truth, justice and reconciliation — and where possible, accountability,” said the Jordanian royal.
Born out of the conflicts in the former Yugoslavia and set up in 1996 in Sarajevo by then US president Bill Clinton, the ICMP uses increasingly sophisticated DNA technology to trace missing persons.
It has already succeeded in identifying around 70 percent of the 40,000 people who went missing in the Balkans conflicts of the 1990s, including around 90 percent of the nearly 8,000 killed in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre.
But it is now turning its attention to one of the biggest human catastrophes of recent times — the migration crisis that has hit the Middle East, North Africa and Europe since 2014.
The plan to better locate and identify missing migrants fleeing conflict and economic hardship in the Middle East and Africa was launched in Rome last year.
But this week’s meeting of the southern European states was key to pushing the process forward.
Top ICMP representatives nevertheless called for more to be done to help find the missing migrants, particularly those from Syria’s war where the fate is of an estimated 85,000 people is not known.
“What we are implicitly saying to states is that they have a responsibility to deal with this, but that it is also in their interest to deal with it,” former Dutch foreign minister Bert Koenders told AFP.
The ICMP also wants to obtain permission from Syria’s neighbors to start mapping the thousands of refugees fleeing the bitter eight-year war — in a move that could one day help identify war crimes, Queen Noor said.
Collecting and having access to data about these refugees will make it easier in future to identify “where crimes may have occurred, where mass graves exist — and where families and relatives may be,” she said.
But the longer-term aim is to bring millions of displaced people back to their homes.
“I can see in a future that is hopefully not too far off that we can set in motion steps that will provide greater hope for many of the migrants and refugees to Europe.”
“To give them hope that they can return home,” she said.

Topics: migrants Mediterranean

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia opens applications for recruitment of female soldiers, immigration officers
0
World
Greece: 7 dead after migrant boat capsizes off Lesbos

Latest updates

Iran president renews ultimatum over compliance with nuclear pact
0
US auto workers at VW plant reject bid to unionize
0
Ancient Afghan citadel collapses, cultural heritage sites at risk
0
Mediterranean countries ramp up efforts to find missing migrants
0
China’s largest ever Picasso exhibition opens
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.