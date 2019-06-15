Not including regional states in Iran deal was a mistake: UAE FM

The United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister, Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, said on Saturday that lack of regional participation in the Iran nuclear deal was a mistake, UAE state news agency WAM reported.

“The P5+1 deal had two major flaws. The first being the lack of involvement with regional countries during the dialogue process,” the foreign minister said, referring to the nuclear deal, during a press conference in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia.

“The second, not containing Iran’s ballistic missiles capabilities, and its interference in the internal affairs of neighbouring countries,” he added.

The UAE minister asserted that stability in the region would only be attained when regional powers work together.

“Our region is the main energy supplier to the world; our safety and security is key to ensuring prosperity and stability for all,” he affirmed, stressing that the region has many resources such oil that the world needs.

“We want the flow of said resources to remain safe, and to ensure the stability of the global economy,” he said.

The minister’s comments came following tension in the region over the recent attacks in the Gulf of Oman. International powers, including the United States and the United Kingdom blamed Iran for attacking oil tankers near the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Last month, four oil tankers were also attacked off the coast of Fujairah. The UAE foreign minister said the attacks were caused by underwater explosions, utilising sophisticated technology.

“These capabilities are not present in illegal non-state actors or groups. These are disciplined processes carried out by a state. However, until now, there is insufficient evidence to point to a particular country,” he said.

He went on to note that the area in which the incidents took place has vital economic and geopolitical significance and that interruptions like the four attacks can lead to impeding the global supply of oil.

The foreign minister explained that there were some 184 oil and shipping vessels, among others, in the area where the first attacks took place last month.

“This was a real threat to global maritime shipping,” He warned.

“We must work together to spare the region from escalation, and give the voice of wisdom a chance,” he reiterated.