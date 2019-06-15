You are here

US grants Iraq sanctions waiver for Iranian electricity imports

Iraq suffered widespread power outages last summer. (AFP/File photo)
Reuters
  Iraq has had several extensions to the waiver first granted last year after Washington reimposed sanctions on Tehran's oil sector
Reuters
The United States has allowed Iraq to import Iranian gas for its power grid for another three months by extending a waiver to sanctions — but insists that Baghdad seek alternative sources.
Iraq has had several extensions to the waiver first granted last year after Washington reimposed sanctions on Tehran’s oil sector forbidding countries from purchasing Iranian energy.
“An additional 120-day waiver was granted to allow Iraq to continue to pay for electricity imports from Iran,” the US State Department said.
An Iraqi government source said the extension was given during a phone call between Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
The State Department said the United States continued to insist on “diversifying energy imports away from Iran,” however.
President Donald Trump’s administration has said oil-rich Iraq must become more self-reliant for its electricity, including by harnessing gas energy and reducing flaring at oil production sites.
US energy giant General Electric is in the running to win a large share of multibillion-dollar contracts to rebuild Iraq’s electricity system amid intense US lobbying efforts.
Washington reimposed sanctions on Iran’s oil industry in November, citing concerns about its nuclear program and what it said was its meddling in the Middle East.
Iraqi officials have said they might need years to wean the country of Iranian power.
Iraq relies heavily on Iranian gas to feed several power stations, importing roughly 1.5 billion standard cubic feet per day via pipelines in the south and east.
Washington wants to roll back Iranian influence in the Middle East, including in Iraq, where Tehran holds broad sway over politics and trade.
Although Iraq has one of the world’s largest natural gas reserves, it has moved slowly to develop them and has relied on Iran to supply it with gas and electricity.

Topics: Iraq Iran Iran sanctons

India set to raise tariffs on some US goods

AFP
India set to raise tariffs on some US goods

  The government had said last June it would raise import taxes on a slew of US goods including almonds and apples
  It delayed raising tariffs several times as trade talks between the world's two biggest democracies raised hopes of a resolution
AFP
NEW DELHI: India has decided to raise tariffs on imports of 29 goods from the US after having deferred the move several times since announcing it last year, media reported Saturday.
The government had said last June it would raise import taxes on a slew of US goods including almonds and apples, apparently irked by Washington’s refusal to exempt New Delhi from higher steel and aluminum tariffs.
But it delayed raising tariffs several times as trade talks between the world’s two biggest democracies raised hopes of a resolution.
However President Donald Trump’s decision to strip New Delhi of its preferential trade status earlier this month appears to have triggered the latest Indian move.
There would be no further delays in imposing the retaliatory tariffs, the Economic Times reported, quoting a government official, with the new taxes due to take effect from Sunday.
The Press Trust of India news agency said the finance ministry would make a formal announcement soon, although it had already conveyed its decision to the United States.
The trade tensions come despite Washington’s effort to boost ties with India as a counterweight to China and Trump’s stated good relations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Trump and Modi are set to meet at the G20 summit on June 28-29 in Osaka where the sticky trade issue is likely to be taken up.
It is also likely to figure during talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who is set to visit India for talks later this month.
On Wednesday Pompeo had said the US was open to dialogue with India and would “broach some tough topics.”
US goods and services trade with India stood at an estimated $142.1 billion in 2018. The US trade deficit with India was $24.2 billion, according to official data.
Washington is already engaged in a full-blown trade war with India’s regional rival China.

Topics: India US

