Saleh bin Manea Al-Khalewi, member of the Saudi Shoura Council

Saleh bin Manea Al-Khalewi has been a Saudi Shoura Council member since December 2016, and is a member of the Saudi-Jordanian Parliamentary Friendship Committee.

He is also chairman of the Arab Company for Drug Industry and Medical Appliances. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Riyadh’s King Saud University.

Al-Khalewi served as deputy minister of finance for central services, and as a specialist in foreign aid at the Finance Ministry.

He also served as director-general of the ministry’s Department of International Development Cooperation, director-general of customs, and director-general of administrative and financial affairs at the ministry.

He has completed many courses in management and finance, and has participated on the boards of government institutions and companies, including as chairman.

A Shoura Council delegation headed by Al-Khalewi will begin an official visit to Jordan on Sunday. He said the visit will further strengthen Saudi-Jordanian ties.

“Our relationship is witnessing continuous development in various fields, strengthening cooperation and relations between the Shoura Council and the Jordanian Parliament Council and Senate,” he added.