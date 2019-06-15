You are here

Saleh bin Manea Al-Khalewi, member of the Saudi Shoura Council

Saleh bin Manea Al-Khalewi has been a Saudi Shoura Council member since December 2016, and is a member of the Saudi-Jordanian Parliamentary Friendship Committee.

He is also chairman of the Arab Company for Drug Industry and Medical Appliances. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Riyadh’s King Saud University.

Al-Khalewi served as deputy minister of finance for central services, and as a specialist in foreign aid at the Finance Ministry.

He also served as director-general of the ministry’s Department of International Development Cooperation, director-general of customs, and director-general of administrative and financial affairs at the ministry.

He has completed many courses in management and finance, and has participated on the boards of government institutions and companies, including as chairman.

A Shoura Council delegation headed by Al-Khalewi will begin an official visit to Jordan on Sunday. He said the visit will further strengthen Saudi-Jordanian ties.

“Our relationship is witnessing continuous development in various fields, strengthening cooperation and relations between the Shoura Council and the Jordanian Parliament Council and Senate,” he added.

Topics: Who's Who Saudi Shoura Council

CAIRO: A leading rights group has called an attack by the Iranian-backed Houthis on Abha airport in Saudi Arabia an "apparent war crime" as the city was targeted again Saturday by the militia's missiles.

An Al Arabiya reported said Saudi forces intercepted a ballistic missile above the southwestern Saudi city. On Friday, Saudi forces intercepted five drones from Yemen, the Arab military coalition fighting to support the government said.

The drones targeted Abha airport, where a Houthi missile on Wednesday injured 26 civilians, and the nearby city of Khamis Mushait.

Human Rights Watch on Saturday urged the Houthis to stop attacks on civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. "Commanders who order deliberate or indiscriminate attacks on civilian objects are responsible for war crimes," the group said.

The coalition targeted Houthi military sites in Sanaa on Saturday, including the militia’s air defense systems, Al Arabiya reported.

The spokesperson of the coalition, Col. Turki Al-Maliki said the operation aimed to destroy the Houthi militia’s threat to regional and international security.

*With AP

Topics: abha airport

