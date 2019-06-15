You are here

Lebanon's 'Rally for Sovereignty' group assures support for Saudi Arabia's efforts to ward of Iran threats

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid bin Abdullah Bukhari met with a delegation of the Rally for Sovereignty of Lebanon. (SPA)
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid bin Abdullah Bukhari met with a delegation of the “Rally for Sovereignty” led by its coordinator Naufal Daou at the Saudi Embassy in Beirut.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Daou valued the leading role of Saudi Arabia in confronting Iran and its policies aiming at destabilizing the region.

He assured the group’s support to the Kingdom and its efforts to ward off these threats for the sake of the stability of the Arab region.

Bukhari briefed the delegation on the political, diplomatic and field developments witnessed in the past few days, expressing “the Kingdom’s satisfaction with the political and field situations.” 

Earlier, the Saudi ambassador met with the former Lebanese Prime Minister Tammam Salam. 

During the meeting, they reviewed the latest developments as well as the upcoming visit of the Saudi Shoura Council delegation to Beirut.

 

 

Asir’s ancient villages revived under tourism plan

Governorates of the region have introduced programs and activities aimed at visitors and tourists. (SPA)
Asir's ancient villages revived under tourism plan

  • The municipality of Dhahran Al-Janoub has equipped the ancient palace on King Khalid Road to be the headquarters for all activities of the initiative
DHAHRAN: A “Hospitality” initiative, implemented by Prince Turki bin Talal, governor of Asir region, under the slogan “Hello 1000,” has restored ancient sites and villages to boost tourism in Asir.
Governorates of the region have introduced programs and activities aimed at visitors and tourists.
In Dhahran Al-Janoub governorate, officials and residents have focused on restoring ancient sites in the area, including the Elephant’s Road, mountain inscriptions and archaeological villages.
Dhahran Al-Janoub Gov. Mohammed bin Falah Al-Qarqah, said that summer activities made the Hospitality initiative a basic pillar, and a starting point for all programs and events.
The municipality of Dhahran Al-Janoub has equipped the ancient palace on King Khalid Road to be the headquarters for all activities of the initiative. The palace contains a museum and a historic photo gallery.

FASTFACT

Folklore and poetry evenings are also held every Monday evening during summer.

Al-Qarqah said that large numbers of tourists are keen to visit the area, especially in summer.
A “Tourist Caravan” takes visitors to sites and archaeological villages every Tuesday, using special cars with tour guides.
The initiative includes a “Helping the Visitor” program implemented by Al-Bir Charity Association in Dhahran Al-Janoub to provide assistance to visitors in case of emergency, including financial aid, housing and transportation.

