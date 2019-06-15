Lebanon’s ‘Rally for Sovereignty’ group assures support for Saudi Arabia’s efforts to ward of Iran threats

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid bin Abdullah Bukhari met with a delegation of the “Rally for Sovereignty” led by its coordinator Naufal Daou at the Saudi Embassy in Beirut.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Daou valued the leading role of Saudi Arabia in confronting Iran and its policies aiming at destabilizing the region.

He assured the group’s support to the Kingdom and its efforts to ward off these threats for the sake of the stability of the Arab region.

Bukhari briefed the delegation on the political, diplomatic and field developments witnessed in the past few days, expressing “the Kingdom’s satisfaction with the political and field situations.”

Earlier, the Saudi ambassador met with the former Lebanese Prime Minister Tammam Salam.

During the meeting, they reviewed the latest developments as well as the upcoming visit of the Saudi Shoura Council delegation to Beirut.