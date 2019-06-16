Saudi Shoura Council delegation to visit Jordan

RIYADH: A delegation from the Saudi Shoura Council, headed by Saleh bin Manea Al-Khalewi, member of the Saudi-Jordanian Parliamentary Friendship Committee, will begin an official visit to Jordan on Sunday.

Commenting on the visit, Al-Khalewi stated it would further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

“Our relationship is witnessing continuous development in various fields, strengthening cooperation and relations between the Shoura Council and the Jordanian Parliament Council and Senate,” he said.

Al-Khalewi added that the Shoura Council delegation would brief Jordanian officials on the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan, as well as discuss various means of strengthening diplomatic and business relations between the two countries across the board.

The delegation will also meet members of the Saudi-Jordanian Parliamentary Fraternity Committee in the Jordanian House of Representatives, to discuss ways to arrange and utilize bilateral parliamentary committees between the Kingdom and Jordan, given the active role these committees play in pushing constructive policy in various fields to serve the common interests of the two countries and their peoples.

Al-Khalewi concluded his statement by praising the support of the Saudi Shoura Council’s speaker, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh.