New patient portal for Bourn Hall Fertility Clinics

Bourn Hall International (BHI) MENA Ltd., the holding company of the Bourn Hall Fertility Clinics in Dubai and Al-Ain and a provider of reproductive services in the UAE, has launched a new electronic patient portal.
Katherine Borge, the company’s new chief business officer who spearheaded the launch, explained how the portal will ensure even better privacy, safety and compliance for patients and serve as an electronic medical record system and information resource. “Offering our patients a communication and record-keeping tool that is not only convenient but also safe is an important pillar of our strictly patient-centric approach,” she said.
Through a mobile-friendly electronic platform, the new patient portal enables patients to communicate directly with clinicians and staff, review results that are uploaded directly from the lab, and book appointments electronically with automated appointment reminders.
Hoda-Abou Jamra, group CEO of BHI, said: “One in 5 people across all demographics of the UAE have a fertility issue; 50-60 percent of these are male infertility issues. Females endure most physical parts of the treatment, so it is important to fully understand the emotional turmoil that the patient goes through, to be able to comfort them suitably. Our clinic in Dubai was the first JCI-accredited fertility clinic in the Middle East, and so we have always aimed to maintain a very high standard of service and quality.”
