You are here

  • Home
  • New patient portal for Bourn Hall Fertility Clinics
﻿

New patient portal for Bourn Hall Fertility Clinics

Updated 16 June 2019
Arab News
0

New patient portal for Bourn Hall Fertility Clinics

Updated 16 June 2019
Arab News
0

Bourn Hall International (BHI) MENA Ltd., the holding company of the Bourn Hall Fertility Clinics in Dubai and Al-Ain and a provider of reproductive services in the UAE, has launched a new electronic patient portal.
Katherine Borge, the company’s new chief business officer who spearheaded the launch, explained how the portal will ensure even better privacy, safety and compliance for patients and serve as an electronic medical record system and information resource. “Offering our patients a communication and record-keeping tool that is not only convenient but also safe is an important pillar of our strictly patient-centric approach,” she said.
Through a mobile-friendly electronic platform, the new patient portal enables patients to communicate directly with clinicians and staff, review results that are uploaded directly from the lab, and book appointments electronically with automated appointment reminders.
Hoda-Abou Jamra, group CEO of BHI, said: “One in 5 people across all demographics of the UAE have a fertility issue; 50-60 percent of these are male infertility issues. Females endure most physical parts of the treatment, so it is important to fully understand the emotional turmoil that the patient goes through, to be able to comfort them suitably. Our clinic in Dubai was the first JCI-accredited fertility clinic in the Middle East, and so we have always aimed to maintain a very high standard of service and quality.”

Millennium MEA confirms rights to Makkah hotel

The five-star Makkah Millennium Hotel is the closest hotel to the Holy Mosque, located by the Holy Haram Piazza in front of King Fahd Gate.
Updated 16 June 2019
Arab News
0

Millennium MEA confirms rights to Makkah hotel

Updated 16 June 2019
Arab News
0

Millennium Hotels and Resorts Middle East and Africa (MEA), a hotel management company in the region, has addressed its guests with deep regrets for the inconvenience they might have encountered during their stay at Makkah Millennium Hotel and Towers.
“It is with regret that Millennium and Copthorne had announced that on June 13, 2019 the owner of Makkah Millennium Hotel and Towers had unlawfully, and in contrary to the terms of the operating and management agreement, interfered with the exclusive rights of Millennium in the management and operation of the hotel and towers,” the company said in a press release.
“Millennium disagrees with the owner’s acts and had commenced proceedings to remove this interference and confirm Millennium’s exclusive rights to manage and operate the hotel and towers without interference from the owner or others.
“Millennium regrets any inconvenience this situation has caused or may continue to cause to its guests.”
The company said it is pursuing all available legal courses of action inside the Kingdom, and is confident of the Saudi judiciary system in the protection of rights and imposing of justice.
Operating 4,067 keys in the Kingdom, Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA has affirmed its commitment to the Saudi market and pledged to continue its efforts toward tourism, travel and hospitality sectors in Saudi Arabia to achieve the goals of Vision 2030 and beyond.
Millennium Hotels & Resorts is a global hotel company, which was founded in 1989, on the vision of its chairman, Kwek Leng Beng, who leads Singapore’s Hong Leong Group. With almost 40,000 rooms worldwide, the company currently operates 40 hotels, has 14 hotels due to open this year and 35 hotels in the pipeline across the region.
The five-star Makkah Millennium Hotel is the closest hotel to the Holy Mosque, located by the Holy Haram Piazza in front of King Fahd Gate.
The luxury hotel features direct views of the Grand Mosque and the Holy Kaaba. The hotel has five restaurants, namely, Jasmin Café, Al-Fayhaa Restaurant, Al-Andalus Restaurant, Al-Noor Restaurant and Lagenda Restaurant.
Makkah Millennium Hotel is located close to many main attractions in the city, including important Islamic holy sites that are less than five miles away. Zamzam well, Jabal Al-Nour, Cave of Hira and the Makkah museum are some of the nearby landmarks, while other areas of interest close by include a large shopping mall, supermarket, and a variety of international restaurants and lounges.

Latest updates

Turkey’s Erdogan sees Russian S-400s coming from July: NTV
0
G20 set to agree on marine plastic pollution deal
0
After conquering Broadway, ‘Hamilton’ eyes global tour
0
Saudi Crown Prince calls for decisive international position against Iran: interview 
0
UN counterterrorism chief makes controversial trip to Xinjiang
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.