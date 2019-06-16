Givenchy debuts footwear collab with Onitsuka Tiger

As the special guest at the 2019 edition of Pitti Uomo, Givenchy took this opportunity to reveal its new collaboration with Onitsuka Tiger during its runway presentation on June 12.
A blend of couture savoir-faire and Japanese leather-working know-how, this long-term collaboration marks the first time the House of Givenchy has ever partnered with an outside sneaker manufacturer on a global scale. It is also a first for the Japanese company, which has never before worked with a luxury fashion house.
As revealed on the runway, the Givenchy x Onitsuka Tiger collaboration shoe “Mexico 66 GDX” features two variations on “Nippon Made Mexico 66” heritage style: An all-white version with the brand’s hallmark dynamic “Onitsuka Tiger stripe” lines and “Givenchy” lettering, and a black version with signature Givenchy details in red and white. Both styles feature a back tab bearing the dual inscription “Givenchy — Onitsuka Tiger.”
wAt retail, specially designed packaging underscores this collaboration, as do campaign images that combine high-energy Japanese imagery and dynamic, sports-inspired poses to highlight the meeting of cultures.
Founded in 1949, Onitsuka Co., Ltd. is one of the oldest shoe manufacturers in Japan.
