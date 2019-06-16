You are here

  • Home
  • GFH Properties launches Harbour Row residences
﻿

GFH Properties launches Harbour Row residences

GFH Properties is also showcasing offerings to visitors at The Avenues with a sales center booth located in the heart of the mall.
Updated 16 June 2019
Arab News
0

GFH Properties launches Harbour Row residences

Updated 16 June 2019
Arab News
0

GFH Properties, the real estate arm of GFH Financial Group, has launched sales for its Harbour Row residences with a financing plan that enables prospective buyers to purchase a home in one of Bahrain’s best waterside locations.
GFH Properties is also showcasing offerings to visitors at The Avenues with a sales center booth located in the heart of the mall.
Harbour Row is situated at the Bahrain Financial Harbour in the heart of Manama within close proximity to all the city’s major commercial centers and prime lifestyle and tourist attractions. The development is made up of six buildings, split between the West and East side, four of which are residential buildings consisting of 322 apartments, with the other two buildings set to house a five-star hotel and 150 hotel apartments.
Sales and an exclusive financing package have now been launched for luxury, state-of-the-art studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses with private swimming pools. The first installment of 15 percent is due 14 days from booking, a second installment of 15 percent due on handover, with the remaining 70 percent to be paid thereafter in 60 equal monthly installments.
Laith Al-Memar, acting CEO of GFH Properties, said: “We are delighted to continue to report strong development progress at Harbour Row, which now enables us to launch sales of these luxury residences. There is strong demand for centrally located, high-end waterside living in Bahrain and there is no better option for buyers than Harbour Row.
"Future residents can now book and purchase their properties through a flexible and well-planned financing package that we’ve designed to serve various segments of the market. We look forward to further rapid progress at Harbour Row and to welcoming future residents to this one-of-a-kind project.”

Millennium MEA confirms rights to Makkah hotel

The five-star Makkah Millennium Hotel is the closest hotel to the Holy Mosque, located by the Holy Haram Piazza in front of King Fahd Gate.
Updated 16 June 2019
Arab News
0

Millennium MEA confirms rights to Makkah hotel

Updated 16 June 2019
Arab News
0

Millennium Hotels and Resorts Middle East and Africa (MEA), a hotel management company in the region, has addressed its guests with deep regrets for the inconvenience they might have encountered during their stay at Makkah Millennium Hotel and Towers.
“It is with regret that Millennium and Copthorne had announced that on June 13, 2019 the owner of Makkah Millennium Hotel and Towers had unlawfully, and in contrary to the terms of the operating and management agreement, interfered with the exclusive rights of Millennium in the management and operation of the hotel and towers,” the company said in a press release.
“Millennium disagrees with the owner’s acts and had commenced proceedings to remove this interference and confirm Millennium’s exclusive rights to manage and operate the hotel and towers without interference from the owner or others.
“Millennium regrets any inconvenience this situation has caused or may continue to cause to its guests.”
The company said it is pursuing all available legal courses of action inside the Kingdom, and is confident of the Saudi judiciary system in the protection of rights and imposing of justice.
Operating 4,067 keys in the Kingdom, Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA has affirmed its commitment to the Saudi market and pledged to continue its efforts toward tourism, travel and hospitality sectors in Saudi Arabia to achieve the goals of Vision 2030 and beyond.
Millennium Hotels & Resorts is a global hotel company, which was founded in 1989, on the vision of its chairman, Kwek Leng Beng, who leads Singapore’s Hong Leong Group. With almost 40,000 rooms worldwide, the company currently operates 40 hotels, has 14 hotels due to open this year and 35 hotels in the pipeline across the region.
The five-star Makkah Millennium Hotel is the closest hotel to the Holy Mosque, located by the Holy Haram Piazza in front of King Fahd Gate.
The luxury hotel features direct views of the Grand Mosque and the Holy Kaaba. The hotel has five restaurants, namely, Jasmin Café, Al-Fayhaa Restaurant, Al-Andalus Restaurant, Al-Noor Restaurant and Lagenda Restaurant.
Makkah Millennium Hotel is located close to many main attractions in the city, including important Islamic holy sites that are less than five miles away. Zamzam well, Jabal Al-Nour, Cave of Hira and the Makkah museum are some of the nearby landmarks, while other areas of interest close by include a large shopping mall, supermarket, and a variety of international restaurants and lounges.

Latest updates

Turkey’s Erdogan sees Russian S-400s coming from July: NTV
0
G20 set to agree on marine plastic pollution deal
0
After conquering Broadway, ‘Hamilton’ eyes global tour
0
Saudi Crown Prince calls for decisive international position against Iran: interview 
0
UN counterterrorism chief makes controversial trip to Xinjiang
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.