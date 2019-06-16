GFH Properties launches Harbour Row residences

GFH Properties, the real estate arm of GFH Financial Group, has launched sales for its Harbour Row residences with a financing plan that enables prospective buyers to purchase a home in one of Bahrain’s best waterside locations.
GFH Properties is also showcasing offerings to visitors at The Avenues with a sales center booth located in the heart of the mall.
Harbour Row is situated at the Bahrain Financial Harbour in the heart of Manama within close proximity to all the city’s major commercial centers and prime lifestyle and tourist attractions. The development is made up of six buildings, split between the West and East side, four of which are residential buildings consisting of 322 apartments, with the other two buildings set to house a five-star hotel and 150 hotel apartments.
Sales and an exclusive financing package have now been launched for luxury, state-of-the-art studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses with private swimming pools. The first installment of 15 percent is due 14 days from booking, a second installment of 15 percent due on handover, with the remaining 70 percent to be paid thereafter in 60 equal monthly installments.
Laith Al-Memar, acting CEO of GFH Properties, said: “We are delighted to continue to report strong development progress at Harbour Row, which now enables us to launch sales of these luxury residences. There is strong demand for centrally located, high-end waterside living in Bahrain and there is no better option for buyers than Harbour Row.
"Future residents can now book and purchase their properties through a flexible and well-planned financing package that we’ve designed to serve various segments of the market. We look forward to further rapid progress at Harbour Row and to welcoming future residents to this one-of-a-kind project.”
