You are here

  • Home
  • G20 set to agree on marine plastic pollution deal
﻿

G20 set to agree on marine plastic pollution deal

Microplastics tend to absorb harmful chemicals and accumulate inside fish, birds and other animals. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 June 2019
AFP
0

G20 set to agree on marine plastic pollution deal

  • Plastic pollution has become an increasing international concern
  • Among the many concerns is the issue of microplastics, the tiny pieces of degraded waste that are difficult to collect once they enter the water
Updated 16 June 2019
AFP
0

TOKYO: The Group of 20 major economies were set to agree a deal on reducing marine plastic waste at a meeting in Japan Sunday where they also discussed energy security following the oil tanker attacks in the Gulf of Oman.
Japan “proposed a workable framework” on marine plastic waste that involves emerging and less developed countries, and was welcomed by member countries, environment minister Yoshiaki Harada told reporters late Saturday at the G20 environment and energy ministers’ meeting.
Plastic pollution has become an increasing international concern, particularly after bans imposed by China and other countries on the import of plastic waste from overseas.
Many countries, including Japan, have seen plastic waste pile up in the wake of the ban.
Among the many concerns is the issue of microplastics, the tiny pieces of degraded waste that are difficult to collect once they enter the water.
Microplastics tend to absorb harmful chemicals and accumulate inside fish, birds and other animals.
The proposal, made at the two-day meeting in the central mountain resort of Karuizawa, would be the first-ever framework to reduce plastic pollution in the ocean, and is expected to be included in a joint communique by the G20 ministers later Sunday.
Under the expected agreement, G20 members would commit to undertaking efforts to reduce the amount of plastic waste that ends up polluting oceans and to reporting their progress on a regular basis, according to Japanese media.
If an international framework on reducing marine plastic waste is agreed, it would be “the first step toward resolving the issue,” Hiroaki Odachi of Greenpeace Japan told AFP.
“But given the critical situation of ocean pollution with plastics, it is urgently needed to set up legally binding action plans with clear timelines and goals,” he added.
With only an estimated nine percent of plastics ever produced recycled, campaigners say the only long-term solution to the plastic waste crisis is for companies to make less and consumers to use less.
Japanese industry minister Hiroshige Seko, who is co-chairing the discussions with Harada, said late Saturday that Japan would aim to require businesses to charge for disposable shopping bags by as early as April to help reduce waste.
Many countries in the world already charge for single-use bags or ban them outright.
On energy security, Seko said Tokyo “is watching with grave concerns at the attacks on oil tankers by someone.”
“From a viewpoint of global energy security, it is necessary for the international community to jointly deal with the act,” Seko told the meeting.
The ministers agreed on the importance of securing stable energy supplies, he said.

Topics: Ocean marine Pollution G20

Related

Special 0
World
UN campaign draws attention to the world’s ailing oceans
0 photos
Offbeat
Trash found littering ocean floor in deepest-ever sub dive

Britain ‘almost certain’ Iran was behind tanker attacks: FM Hunt

Updated 36 min 4 sec ago
Reuters
0

Britain ‘almost certain’ Iran was behind tanker attacks: FM Hunt

  • “We have done our own intelligence assessment and the phrase we used is almost certain,” Hunt said
  • He also said they are urging all side to de-escalate
Updated 36 min 4 sec ago
Reuters
0

LONDON: Foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said on Sunday Britain is “almost certain” Iran was behind attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, adding that London did not believe anyone else could have done it.
On Saturday, Iran summoned the British ambassador to Tehran after London blamed it for the attacks, the semi-official Students News Agency ISNA reported.
Asked whether Iran was behind the attacks on the tankers, Hunt told the BBC’s Andrew Marr show: “We have done our own intelligence assessment and the phrase we used is almost certain ... We don’t believe anyone else could have done this.”
“We are urging all sides to de-escalate.”

Topics: UK Jeremy Hunt Iran tensions Iran

Related

0
Middle-East
British envoy denies Iran summons over tanker attacks claim
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Crown Prince calls for decisive international position against Iran: interview 

Latest updates

Libyan officials say Hifter's forces fighting Daesh in south
0
Britain ‘almost certain’ Iran was behind tanker attacks: FM Hunt
0
Tunisia fishermen turn life-savers in the Med
0
Damaged Japanese tanker arrives at UAE anchorage
0
Netanyahu’s wife convicted of misusing public funds
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.