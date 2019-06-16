Turkey’s Erdogan sees Russian S-400s coming from July: NTV

You are here

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan walks to attend the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Dushanbe on June 15, 2019. (AFP)
ISTANBUL: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he expected Russian S-400 missile defense systems to start arriving in Turkey in the first half of July, broadcaster NTV reported on Sunday, a development set to fuel tensions with NATO ally Washington.
“We discussed the S-400 subject with Russia. Indeed the S-400 issue is settled,” Erdogan was cited as telling reporters on his plane returning from a visit to Tajikistan. “I think they will start to come in the first half of July.”

Libyan officials say Hifter's forces fighting Daesh in south

Updated 16 June 2019
AP
0

Libyan officials say Hifter's forces fighting Daesh in south

  • Haftar’s officials said they began the attacks in a mountainous area earlier this week
  • Daesh confirmed the attacks and said they also killed a number of LNA fighters
Updated 16 June 2019
AP
0

CAIRO: Libyan officials say forces loyal to military commander Khalifa Haftar are pursuing Daesh militants in the country’s south, killing more than a dozen militants over the past three days.
The officials said Sunday that the self-styled Libyan National Army began its attack on a militant hideout in the mountainous area of Haruj earlier this week. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.
The LNA media center said Friday that the Daesh militants were responsible for recent attacks in southern areas.
Daesh acknowledged the ongoing LNA attack and claimed to have killed and wounded dozens of LNA troops.
Haftar’s forces launched a military offensive in early April aimed at taking the capital, Tripoli, from a United Nations-aligned but weak administration.

Topics: Libya Libyan National Army (LNA) Daesh

