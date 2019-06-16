You are here

  • Home
  • Damaged Japanese tanker arrives at UAE anchorage
﻿

Damaged Japanese tanker arrives at UAE anchorage

The Kokuka Courageous was carrying highly flammable methanol through the Gulf of Oman on Thursday when it and the Norwegian-operated Front Altair were rocked by explosions. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 June 2019
AFP
0

Damaged Japanese tanker arrives at UAE anchorage

  • “Kokuka Courageous has arrived safely at the designated anchorage at Sharjah,” according to a statement
  • The other ship, the Front Altair, has left Iran’s territorial waters, multiple sources said Saturday
Updated 16 June 2019
AFP
0

DUBAI: A Japanese tanker, attacked in the Gulf in an incident that sparked a new standoff between Washington and Tehran, “arrived safely” Sunday at an anchorage off the UAE, its management said.
The Kokuka Courageous was carrying highly flammable methanol through the Gulf of Oman on Thursday when it and the Norwegian-operated Front Altair were rocked by explosions.
The US and Saudi Arabia have accused Iran of responsibility.
“Kokuka Courageous has arrived safely at the designated anchorage at Sharjah,” an emirate neighboring Dubai, the vessel’s Singapore-based BSM Ship Management said in a statement Sunday.
The crew, who remained on board, were “safe and well,” it said, adding that a damage assessment and preparations for transferring the ship’s cargo would start “once the port authorities have completed their standard security checks and formalities.”
BSM Ship Management had said earlier Kokuka Courageous was heading toward an anchorage on the eastern coast of the United Arab Emirates, facing the Gulf of Oman.
The other ship, the Front Altair, has left Iran’s territorial waters, multiple sources said Saturday.
It was “heading toward the Fujairah-Khor Fakkan area in the United Arab Emirates,” the ports chief of Iran’s southern province of Hormozgan told the semi-official news agency ISNA.
A spokeswoman for Frontline Management, the Norwegian company which owns the ship, said “all 23 crew members of the tanker departed Iran” and flew to Dubai on Saturday.
The US military on Friday released grainy footage it said showed an Iranian patrol boat removing an “unexploded limpet mine” from the Japanese vessel.
Tehran has vehemently denied any involvement.
Iran has repeatedly warned in the past that it could block the strategic Hormuz Strait in a relatively low-tech, high-impact countermeasure to any attack by the United States.
Doing so would disrupt oil tankers traveling out of the Gulf region to the Indian Ocean and global export routes.

Topics: Japan UAE Iran tensions

Related

0
Middle-East
British envoy denies Iran summons over tanker attacks claim
0
Business & Economy
Gulf of Oman tanker attacks jolt oil-import dependent Asia

US blames Iran for helping Houthis shoot down drone in Yemen

Updated 29 min 29 sec ago
Reuters
0

US blames Iran for helping Houthis shoot down drone in Yemen

  • Lt. Col. Earl Brown said the altitude at which the MQ-9 drone was shot down on June 6 marked “an improvement over previous Houthi capability,” a fact that led the military to conclude the group had help from Iran
  • Brown also noted that on June 13, Iran separately tried to shoot down yet another US drone over the Gulf of Oman in an effort to disrupt surveillance of Iran’s attack on Kokuka Courageous
Updated 29 min 29 sec ago
Reuters
0

WASHINGTON: The Houthis in Yemen recently shot down a US government-operated drone with assistance from Iran, the US military said in a statement on Sunday.
Lt. Col. Earl Brown, a spokesman for the US Central Command, said the altitude at which the MQ-9 drone was shot down on June 6 marked “an improvement over previous Houthi capability,” a fact that led the military to conclude the group had help from Iran.
Brown also noted that on June 13, Iran separately tried to shoot down yet another US drone over the Gulf of Oman in an effort to disrupt surveillance of Iran’s attack on Kokuka Courageous, one of two oil tankers attacked on Thursday.
US officials have blamed Tehran for those attacks, raising fears about a potential confrontation between the United States and Iran.

Topics: US Iran Houthis Iran tensions

Related

Breaking News 0
Saudi Arabia tells UN Security Council Houthis responsible for Abha Airport attack
Update 0
Saudi Arabia
Human Rights Watch declares Houthi Abha airport attack a ‘war crime’ as another missile targets city

Latest updates

US blames Iran for helping Houthis shoot down drone in Yemen
0
Libya’s GNA head unveils new political plan, promises polls
0
Sudan's Bashir charged on corruption in first public appearance since removal
0
Film Review: Movie master’s reflective study of ageing film director low on energy in ‘Pain and Glory’
0
Field fires in Syria's Hasakeh kill 10: monitor
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.