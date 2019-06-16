Arabsat welcomes French court’s ruling against Qatar’s beIN SPORTS

The Arab Satellite Communications Organization (Arabsat) welcomed on Thursday a ruling issued by the President of Tribunal de Grande Instance de Paris on the false allegations made by Qatar’s beIN SPORTS and its France-based branch.

Arabsat said it “greatly values and respects the integrity of the French judiciary, which has skillfully and professionally addressed the allegations of Qatar’s Al Jazeera subsidiary, beIN SPORTS.”

The judiciary’s ruling rejected all allegations made by beIN against Arabsat, confirming Arabsat’s position regarding all the accusations and defamation attempts led by Qatar’s media group, which sought to link the organization to the dubious beoutQ piracy.

Arabsat said the ruling has proven “beyond a shadow of a doubt” the organization’s valid position from day one, despite beIN SPORTS' attempts to cast doubt.

“Its media smear campaign; and its relentless attempts to push bogus and misleading claims,” a statement said from Arabsat.

The ruling fined BeIN SPORTS, and charged the group to pay the prosecution cost, which Arabsat says is a representation of “justice and refutes all false accusations that Qatar’s beIN SPORTS group tried to pin on Arabsat to cover its technical failure to address media piracy.”

Arabsat says that it hopes that the international federations will not drift behind defamation attempts and misleading campaigns led by the beIN organization, whose reputation has been tarnished by criminal investigations in France and Switzerland on charges of corruption and bribery.

Arabsat concluded it’s statement by saying that it reserves “the right to take legal action against beIN, its executives, and all parties involved in spreading false news regarding the Arabsat ruling.”