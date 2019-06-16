You are here

  • Home
  • Arabsat welcomes French court’s ruling against Qatar’s beIN SPORTS
﻿

Arabsat welcomes French court’s ruling against Qatar’s beIN SPORTS

The ruling fined BeIN SPORTS, and charged the group to pay the prosecution cost. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 June 2019
Arab News
0

Arabsat welcomes French court’s ruling against Qatar’s beIN SPORTS

  • The judiciary’s ruling rejected all allegations made by beIN against Arabsat
  • Arabsat said the ruling has proven “beyond a shadow of a doubt” the organization’s valid position from day one
Updated 16 June 2019
Arab News
0

The Arab Satellite Communications Organization (Arabsat) welcomed on Thursday a ruling issued by the President of Tribunal de Grande Instance de Paris on the false allegations made by Qatar’s beIN SPORTS and its France-based branch.

Arabsat said it “greatly values and respects the integrity of the French judiciary, which has skillfully and professionally addressed the allegations of Qatar’s Al Jazeera subsidiary, beIN SPORTS.”

The judiciary’s ruling rejected all allegations made by beIN against Arabsat, confirming Arabsat’s position regarding all the accusations and defamation attempts led by Qatar’s media group, which sought to link the organization to the dubious beoutQ piracy.

Arabsat said the ruling has proven “beyond a shadow of a doubt” the organization’s valid position from day one, despite beIN SPORTS' attempts to cast doubt.

“Its media smear campaign; and its relentless attempts to push bogus and misleading claims,” a statement said from Arabsat.

The ruling fined BeIN SPORTS, and charged the group to pay the prosecution cost, which Arabsat says is a representation of “justice and refutes all false accusations that Qatar’s beIN SPORTS group tried to pin on Arabsat to cover its technical failure to address media piracy.”

Arabsat says that it hopes that the international federations will not drift behind defamation attempts and misleading campaigns led by the beIN organization, whose reputation has been tarnished by criminal investigations in France and Switzerland on charges of corruption and bribery.

Arabsat concluded it’s statement by saying that it reserves “the right to take legal action against beIN, its executives, and all parties involved in spreading false news regarding the Arabsat ruling.”

Topics: beIN sport Arabsat

Related

0
Sport
CEO of Qatar’s BeIn TV channel, former Athletics chief under probe for alleged corruption
0
Middle-East
World Court rejects UAE demands for immediate measures against Qatar

Egypt reported to have 4-6m fake news pages

An Egyptian carries a load of newspapers in Cairo, Egypt, in this file photo taken on Dec. 1, 2014. (AP)
Updated 16 June 2019
Arab News
0

Egypt reported to have 4-6m fake news pages

  • ‘The fake accounts ... are usually not owned by Egyptians, but by foreigners’
Updated 16 June 2019
Arab News
0

CAIRO: Egypt is reported to have 4 to 6 million fake news pages on social media accounts, according to Ali Hosni, undersecretary at of the General Directorate of Information and Relations at the Egyptian Interior Ministry.
The fake accounts, made to spread false information, are usually not owned by Egyptians, but by foreigners, he added.
Egypt has faced a flood of false rumors on an almost weekly basis, with claims such as that a newly appointed minister was in fact dead, or that of a girl kidnapped in the Beheira, who turned out to have runaway to avoid taking her exams.
According to a recent global survey, 86 percent of internet users have admitted that they have fallen for fake news online. The survey also showed that Egyptians were the most gullible in terms of fake news.

Prohibitory step
The government passed a law prohibiting fake news in an attempt to control the problem. The law, passed in July 2018, states that social media accounts with over 5,000 followers will be treated as media outlets, and their owners could be subjected to fines or prison for spreading fake news.
Responses to the law were skeptical, as people wondered what defined fake news, while others found the law to be vague. With the global survey’s results, it can be presumed that the 2018 fake news law did not have too much of an impact.
There have been multiple reports of social media accounts masquerading as officials and in Egypt turning out to be fake. One, the page for Education Minister Mahmoud Abo Nasr, had 80,000 Facebook followers on it — his genuine official page had only 55,000 followers.

Topics: Egypt fake news

Related

0
Media
86 percent of Internet users admit being duped by fake news: survey
0
Media
Sri Lanka proposes new law on fake news after Easter attacks

Latest updates

Royal Saudi and US air forces carry out exercise over Arabian Gulf
0
US blames Iran for helping Houthis shoot down drone in Yemen
0
Libya’s GNA head unveils new political plan, promises polls
0
Sudan's Bashir charged on corruption in first public appearance since removal
0
Film Review: Movie master’s reflective study of ageing film director low on energy in ‘Pain and Glory’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.