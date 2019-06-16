Field fires in Syria's Hasakeh kill 10: monitor

UAE FM and Egyptian president meet in Cairo

DUBAI: UAE’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo on Sunday.

Sheikh Abdullah commended the role played by Egypt in ensuring regional stability, and noted that the current circumstances in the region necessitate "cementing pan-Arab solidarity and cooperation to confront the besetting challenges," Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

El-Sisi reaffirmed his country's support for the UAE in light of recent developments in the Arabian Gulf.

"Egypt is avidly following up the ongoing developments in the Arabian Gulf region, particularly the latest incidents that posed a menacing threat to the safety of maritime navigation ," said El-Sisi, asserting his country's support for the governments and peoples of “UAE and other countries against various challenges, including attempts to destabilize the region.”

Sheikh Abdullah and El-Sisi also reviewed the latest developments in Sudan and expressed solidarity with the people of Sudan to survive the current critical stage that the country is in and fulfill their ambitions.