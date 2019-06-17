You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia ‘believes in equal rights for disabled’
﻿

Saudi Arabia ‘believes in equal rights for disabled’

1 / 2
2 / 2
Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, Saudi ambassador to the UN. (Supplied)
Updated 13 sec ago
SPA
0

Saudi Arabia ‘believes in equal rights for disabled’

  • Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reform plan aims to uphold the rights of disabled people, and empower them to actively participate in shaping the country’s economic and social future
Updated 13 sec ago
SPA
0

NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia, represented by its permanent mission to the UN, participated in an event on the sidelines of the Conference of States Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) at the UN headquarters in New York.
The event, titled “Innovation for All,” was organized by the UAE’s permanent mission to the UN as part of a series of events to review national and international experiences in supporting people with disabilities.
A number of Saudi and Emirati officials and prominent figures participated in the event to shed light on efforts to promote innovations and initiatives to help people with disabilities.
Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, Saudi ambassador to the UN, thanked the UAE’s permanent mission for inviting the Saudi mission to participate.
Al-Mouallimi said Saudi Arabia has ratified the CRPD and firmly believes in equal and fundamental rights and freedoms for disabled people, as well as full respect for their dignity.
The Kingdom “is aware of the decisive role of new innovations to facilitate the achievement of this objective and the elimination of discrimination faced by disabled and elderly people,” he added.
The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan aims to uphold the rights of disabled people, and empower them to actively participate in shaping the country’s economic and social future, Al-Mouallimi said.

FASTFACT

7% of the Saudi population have a mild or severe disability, said Ahmed Al-Frian, counselor of the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the UN.

The aims of the King Salman Center for Disability Research (KSCDR) include “using the latest technologies to improve our understanding of disability, improving diagnostic and treatment capabilities, and developing ways to provide people with disabilities with concrete assistance,” Al-Mouallimi said.
The Saudi Education Ministry has taken measures to integrate disabled students, including special education programs in regular schools, training faculty members who work with disabled students, and providing technological instruments for disabled students free of charge, he added.

Topics: King Salman Center for Disability Research (KSCDR) Vision2030 Vision 2030

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
KSA's King Salman Center for Disability Research holds its 9th general assembly meeting
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi disability research center assists 3m disabled in Saudi Arabia

Jeddah Season presents a perfect blend of past and present

The festival, which began on June 8 and runs until July 18, forms part of a major drive to boost tourism. (SPA)
Updated 2 min 53 sec ago
SPA
0

Jeddah Season presents a perfect blend of past and present

  • Jeddah Season hosts international bands and teams that offer exciting shows
Updated 2 min 53 sec ago
SPA
0

JEDDAH: The sites where Jeddah Season is held have attracted thousands of visitors with more than 150 events and activities highlighting development opportunities in Saudi Arabia.
Sites include King Abdullah Sports City (KASC), Al-Hamra Corniche, the Jeddah Waterfront, Obhur and Historic Jeddah (Al-Balad), which is on the UNESCO World Heritage list.
The festival, which began on June 8 and runs until July 18, sheds light on the city’s special characteristics. These make it an international tourist destination and strengthen its position as the Kingdom’s capital of tourism through the restructuring, operation and management of the events sector, one of the most important industries for the national economy.
The season’s events, most of which are being held for the first time in the Kingdom, are suitable for different age groups, including families and children, and comprise water activities, sea adventures, concerts, theater performances and international entertainment and cultural events.
Jeddah Season hosts international bands and teams that offer exciting shows. It boasts restaurant areas, creative exercises, recreational activities, tourist attractions and folk dances.
Historic Jeddah will host on June 27 the Kingdom’s first charity auction, organized by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with Christie’s at Nasseef House, which displays more than 40 works by contemporary Arab artists from Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries.
Hotels along Al-Hamra Corniche have seen the highest occupancy rates in Jeddah, and the corniche continues to attract visitors who wish to see what it has to offer, including the Glow Garden, where art, technology and innovation merge in an outdoor light festival with pieces that capture the underwater world of the Red Sea. There is also the Las Fallas event, which continues throughout the season and presents sculptures that explain the different cultures and backgrounds of several countries.
During Jeddah Season children will also have their share of fun through the entertainment facilities located in two areas. Some of the fun-filled activities include jumping games and wall climbing. There are also two nurseries established for lost children.

Topics: JEDDAH SEASON Jeddah Culture and Entertainment

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Season takes music lovers on magical journey with Vivaldi light show
0
Corporate News
Traditional art workshops on offer in Jeddah Season

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia ‘believes in equal rights for disabled’
0
Colombia's Martinez and Zapata stun Messi's Argentina at Copa
0
Woodland clings to one-shot lead over Rose going into final round
0
Jeddah Season presents a perfect blend of past and present
0
Egyptian start-up teaches artists ways to monetize their work
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.