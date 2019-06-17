Saudi envoy attends launch of palm of peace initiative

CAIRO: Osama Nuqali, the Saudi ambassador to Egypt and permanent representative of the Kingdom to the Arab League, attended the inauguration of the “Palm of Peace, from the Land of Peace” initiative in Cairo on Saturday.
The initiative was launched by Prince Faisal bin Mishaal bin Abdul Aziz, governor of the Qassim region, in the presence of Cairo’s Gov. Maj. Gen. Khalid Abdulal.
To mark the initiative, a palm tree was planted during the ceremony in Al-Farouq Square, Cairo. The event saw the participation of Arab Organization for Peace and Development President Dr. Mashael bint Matar Al-Otaibi and Saudi and Egyptian officials, businesspeople and journalists.
“Just as Egypt was the first destination of King Abdul Aziz when he started drafting the Kingdom’s foreign policies, Egypt today is the first stop for the Palm of Peace, which will continue its journey and roam the world,” Nuqali said.
“The world today is in a dire need of peace, love, tolerance and brotherhood between the peoples of the planet. These are the noble principles upon which our Islamic faith and the human values and traditions were built,” he added, stressing the Kingdom and Egypt’s keenness to “preserve these principles through all means possible.”
The Saudi ambassador to Egypt thanked Prince Faisal for his initiative. He also expressed his appreciation to Al-Otaibi for hosting the event.
