Saudi envoy attends launch of palm of peace initiative

Saudi Ambassador to Egpyt Osama Nuqali attends the inauguration of the 'Palm of Peace, from the Land of Peace' initiative in Cairo. (SPA)
Saudi Ambassador to Egpyt Osama Nuqali attends the inauguration of the ‘Palm of Peace, from the Land of Peace’ initiative in Cairo. (SPA)
Saudi Ambassador to Egpyt Osama Nuqali attends the inauguration of the ‘Palm of Peace, from the Land of Peace’ initiative in Cairo. (SPA)
CAIRO: Osama Nuqali, the Saudi ambassador to Egypt and permanent representative of the Kingdom to the Arab League, attended the inauguration of the “Palm of Peace, from the Land of Peace” initiative in Cairo on Saturday.
The initiative was launched by Prince Faisal bin Mishaal bin Abdul Aziz, governor of the Qassim region, in the presence of Cairo’s Gov. Maj. Gen. Khalid Abdulal.
To mark the initiative, a palm tree was planted during the ceremony in Al-Farouq Square, Cairo. The event saw the participation of Arab Organization for Peace and Development President Dr. Mashael bint Matar Al-Otaibi and Saudi and Egyptian officials, businesspeople and journalists.
“Just as Egypt was the first destination of King Abdul Aziz when he started drafting the Kingdom’s foreign policies, Egypt today is the first stop for the Palm of Peace, which will continue its journey and roam the world,” Nuqali said.
“The world today is in a dire need of peace, love, tolerance and brotherhood between the peoples of the planet. These are the noble principles upon which our Islamic faith and the human values and traditions were built,” he added, stressing the Kingdom and Egypt’s keenness to “preserve these principles through all means possible.”
The Saudi ambassador to Egypt thanked Prince Faisal for his initiative. He also expressed his appreciation to Al-Otaibi for hosting the event.

Prince Khalid meets French senator in Jeddah

Updated 4 min 49 sec ago
SPA
0

Prince Khalid meets French senator in Jeddah

  • The French senator thanked Prince Khalid and the organizers of the “Hajj without Plastics” initiative for the environmental programs that have been implemented
Updated 4 min 49 sec ago
SPA
0
JEDDAH: Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, the governor of Makkah and adviser to King Salman, met with the French senator, and member of the Gulf-French Friendship Committee, Nathalie Goulet in Jeddah on Sunday. They discussed potential cooperation on environmental conservation measures, particularly the “Hajj Without Plastic” initiative.
Prince Khalid also addressed Saudi Arabia’s efforts to serve the holy places and pilgrims. He said the government has harnessed all available material and human resources to best serve the Two Holy Mosques and their visitors.
Prince Khalid highlighted the importance of caring for the environment, particularly during the Hajj and Umrah seasons, and cited the implementation of “Hajj without Plastics” during the last pilgrimage season in many camps for pilgrims, as well as several other “green” projects that have been implemented in the holy places.
The French senator thanked Prince Khalid and the organizers of the “Hajj without Plastics” initiative for the environmental programs that have been implemented, and stressed that the committee is prepared to cooperate in the development of such initiatives, particularly the technical aspects.
Developing Hajj and Umrah organizations and services in the Kingdom is among the top priorities of the Saudi government. The number of Umrah visas issued this year has reached 7,650,736, of which 7,393,657 pilgrims have arrived in the Kingdom. SPA Jeddah

