Wife of former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn seeks US President Donald Trump's help

Carole Ghosn, right, is seeking US President Donald Trump’s intervention to press Japan for ‘fair trial conditions’ for her husband former Nissan chief Carlo Ghosn. (AFP)
  • Carlos Ghosn is awaiting trial in Japan over charges of under-reporting his salary for years while at Nissan
LONDON: The wife of ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn on Monday reached out to US President Donald Trump, asking him to press Japan at upcoming talks about “fair trial conditions.”
Carlos Ghosn is awaiting trial in Japan over charges of under-reporting his salary for years while at Nissan and using company funds for personal expenses. The 65-year-old denies the accusations.
“World leaders are going to be meeting at the G20 at the end of the month,” Carole Ghosn told the BBC in an interview broadcast on Monday.
“I’d like President Trump to speak to Prime Minister (Shinzo) Abe about fair conditions, fair trial conditions, and to let me speak to my husband — and also to respect this presumption of innocence until proven guilty.”
She added that the last time she saw her husband was on April 4 when prosecutors stormed their apartment in the early hours.
Carlos Ghosn, who is a French citizen, was freed in Japan on $4.5 million bail in April after being detained on fresh charges but is living under strict conditions including restrictions on seeing his wife.
Under those bail conditions, Ghosn must stay in Japan and live in a court-appointed residence with cameras to monitor his movements.
“I think all of this could have been dealt with internally within the company. This didn’t need to go this far,” Carole Ghosn added on Monday.
“On top of this, my husband is innocent and time will prove the truth.”
This year’s G20 summit will be held in the Japanese city of Osaka from June 28-29.

Airbus to launch new A321 with nearly 200 orders: sources

  • The Paris Air Show is traditionally a slugging match between Airbus and Boeing sales teams
  • But analysts expect this year’s show to be relatively subdued
PARIS: Airbus will launch a long-range version of its A321neo jet at the Paris Air Show on Monday, aiming to carve out new routes for airlines with smaller planes and steal a march on rival Boeing’s plans for a possible new mid-market jet.
The European planemaker will announce close to 200 orders for the new model — the A321XLR — over the week, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The aerospace industry’s biggest annual event, which alternates with Britain’s Farnborough Airshow, is traditionally a slugging match between Airbus and Boeing sales teams in the $150 billion a year commercial aircraft market.
But analysts expect this year’s show to be relatively subdued, with slowing economies, trade tensions and geopolitical uncertainty unsettling airlines, highlighted by a profit warning from Germany’s Lufthansa late on Sunday.
Airbus and Boeing are also grappling with their own problems. The US planemaker strives to bring its top-selling 737 MAX jet back into service after its grounding following two fatal crashes. Airbus, meanwhile, is occupied with a long-running corruption scandal.
Boeing boss Dennis Muilenburg on Sunday said he expected to announce orders for wide-body jets at the show but his main focus at the event is safety.
Analysts expect anything from 400 to 800 commercial aircraft orders and commitments at the show, compared with 959 at Farnborough last year, though it can be hard to identify truly new business against firmed-up commitments and switched models.
Airbus’s A321XLR is set to be the longest-range narrow-body jetliner as airlines look to maximize the flexibility of more fuel-efficient, single-aisle aircraft.


Its range of 4,500 nautical miles will leapfrog the out-of-production Boeing 757 and nudges it into the long-jump category occupied by more costly wide-body jets.
It also eats into a range category targeted by a possible mid-market twin-aisle jet — the NMA — under review by Boeing.
But there is a debate over whether passengers will enjoy flying longer distances in medium-haul planes and at what price.
In particular, the rise of the single-aisle, long-distance jet involves revisiting years of industry marketing about the benefit of roomier cabins to counter jet lag on long trips.
Boeing’s Muilenburg on Sunday said that the A321XLR would only “scratch an edge” of the market segment targeted by the NMA.

