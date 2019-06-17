You are here

  • Home
  • Iraq lifts production at Exxon’s West Qurna 1 oilfield to 465,000 bpd: officials
﻿

Iraq lifts production at Exxon’s West Qurna 1 oilfield to 465,000 bpd: officials

West Qurna 1 oilfield, above, developed by Exxon, was previously producing about 440,000 barrels per day. (Reuters)
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters
0

Iraq lifts production at Exxon’s West Qurna 1 oilfield to 465,000 bpd: officials

  • West Qurna 1 oilfield, developed by Exxon, was previously producing about 440,000 barrels per day
  • Iraq is producing slightly more than 4.5 million bpd, below its full capacity of nearly 5 million bpd
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters
0

WEST QURNA 1 OILFIELD, Iraq: Production at Iraq’s giant West Qurna 1 oilfield in the south has reached 465,000 barrels per day (bpd) after the completion of new crude processing facilities and oil storage tanks, Iraqi oil officials said on Monday.
West Qurna 1 oilfield, developed by Exxon, was previously producing about 440,000 bpd, officials working at the field told Reuters on the sideline of a ceremony to launch the new installations.
Exxon’s foreign staff were present, having returned to the oilfield on June 2, two weeks after Exxon pulled about 60 people from the oilfield and flew them to Dubai.
The evacuation came days after the United States withdrew non-essential staff from its embassy in Baghdad, citing a threat from neighboring Iran.
Iraqi oilfield officials said Exxon’s foreign staff, including senior management and engineers, returned to the oilfield only after the Iraqi government agreed to provide extra security measures at the field, including the deployment of additional police and armed forces.
The officials and Exxon managers accompanied reporters on a tour inside West Qurna 1 on Monday where armored vehicles and soldiers from the Iraqi army were seen stationed at the gates of the oil production facilities.
Two new crude processing facilities with a joint capacity to process 150,000 bpd of oil, a unit to separate water and oil and five oil storage tanks started testing operations on Monday. The new projects would help to boost production at the field to progressively reach 490,000 bpd, said a senior oilfield manager.
Iraq is producing slightly more than 4.5 million bpd, below its full capacity of nearly 5 million bpd in line with an agreement between OPEC and other producers such as Russia to curtail global supply in order to support prices.

Topics: Oil energy Markets Iraq OPEC

Related

Business & Economy
$526m drilling deal for West Qurna oil field
Business & Economy
Protests heating up near Qurna-2 oil field

Wife of former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn seeks US President Donald Trump’s help

Updated 13 min 34 sec ago
AFP
0

Wife of former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn seeks US President Donald Trump’s help

  • Carlos Ghosn is awaiting trial in Japan over charges of under-reporting his salary for years while at Nissan
Updated 13 min 34 sec ago
AFP
0

LONDON: The wife of ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn on Monday reached out to US President Donald Trump, asking him to press Japan at upcoming talks about “fair trial conditions.”
Carlos Ghosn is awaiting trial in Japan over charges of under-reporting his salary for years while at Nissan and using company funds for personal expenses. The 65-year-old denies the accusations.
“World leaders are going to be meeting at the G20 at the end of the month,” Carole Ghosn told the BBC in an interview broadcast on Monday.
“I’d like President Trump to speak to Prime Minister (Shinzo) Abe about fair conditions, fair trial conditions, and to let me speak to my husband — and also to respect this presumption of innocence until proven guilty.”
She added that the last time she saw her husband was on April 4 when prosecutors stormed their apartment in the early hours.
Carlos Ghosn, who is a French citizen, was freed in Japan on $4.5 million bail in April after being detained on fresh charges but is living under strict conditions including restrictions on seeing his wife.
Under those bail conditions, Ghosn must stay in Japan and live in a court-appointed residence with cameras to monitor his movements.
“I think all of this could have been dealt with internally within the company. This didn’t need to go this far,” Carole Ghosn added on Monday.
“On top of this, my husband is innocent and time will prove the truth.”
This year’s G20 summit will be held in the Japanese city of Osaka from June 28-29.

Topics: transport Japan Nissan Carlos Ghosn

Related

0
Business & Economy
Renault, Nissan urge legal action against Ghosn for expenses
0
Business & Economy
Former Nissan chief Ghosn granted $4.5 million bail, prosecutors appeal decision

Latest updates

Iraq lifts production at Exxon’s West Qurna 1 oilfield to 465,000 bpd: officials
0
Facebook to unveil new cryptocurrency
0
Sri Lanka abusing UN law to make arrests: rights group
0
Wife of former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn seeks US President Donald Trump’s help
0
Saudi Energy Minister: it is of global importance that trade routes remain open
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.