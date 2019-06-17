You are here

  • Home
  • Indonesia becomes latest Southeast Asian country to return waste to the West
﻿

Indonesia becomes latest Southeast Asian country to return waste to the West

Indonesian customs officers examine one of 65 containers full of imported plastic rubbish, at the Batu Ampar port in Batam. (AFP)
Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters
0

Indonesia becomes latest Southeast Asian country to return waste to the West

  • Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte last month ordered his government to send 69 containers of garbage back to Canada
Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters
0

JAKARTA: Indonesia has sent back a consignment of Canadian paper waste, imported via the United States, because it was contaminated with material including plastic, rubber and diapers, the environment ministry said.
Indonesia is the latest Southeast Asian country to send back trash amid a spike in imports from Western countries after China banned imports, disrupting the global flow of millions of tons of waste each year.
Environment ministry official Sayid Muhadhar said by telephone five containers, or around 100 tons, of waste had now been sent back to Seattle from Indonesia’s second-biggest city of Surabaya.
“This is very simple. Indonesia does not allow imports of trash,” Muhadhar said.
“In Surabaya, what happened was we were supposed to get paper scrap, but instead it came with other materials such as plastic bags, rubber, plastic bottles, plastic pouches from cooking oil and soap,” Muhadhar said.
The ministry did not name the company that had exported the waste, but said it was the first time in around five years that scrap had been re-exported.
“It’s been happening more because China has shut down its recycling facilities, so other countries have to look for new places,” said Muhadhar.
Last month, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte ordered his government to hire a private shipping company to send 69 containers of garbage back to Canada and leave them within its territorial waters if it refused to accept them.
Malaysia also said recently said it would send as much as 3,000 tons of plastic waste back to the countries it came from.

Topics: environment Indonesia

Related

0
World
Philippines’ Duterte in war of words over Canada garbage row
0
World
Malaysia to send back plastic waste to foreign nations

Nigeria death toll rises in Boko Haram triple suicide bombing

Updated 17 June 2019
AFP
0

Nigeria death toll rises in Boko Haram triple suicide bombing

  • Three bombers detonated their explosives outside a hall in Konduga
Updated 17 June 2019
AFP
0

Thirty people were killed late Sunday in a triple suicide bombing in northeast Nigeria, emergency services reported, in an attack bearing the hallmarks of the Boko Haram militant group.

Three bombers detonated their explosives outside a hall in Konduga, 38 kilometers from the Borno state capital Maiduguri, where football fans were watching a match on TV.

“The death toll from the attack has so far increased to 30. We have over 40 people injured,” Usman Kachalla, head of operations at the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), said on Monday.

An earlier toll from the blasts, the bloodiest in months, gave 17 dead and 17 wounded.

The attack happened around 9:00 P.M., Ali Hassan, the leader of a self-defense group in the town, said.

The owner of hall prevented one of the bombers from entering the packed venue.

“There was a heated argument between the operator and the bomber who blew himself up,” Hassan said by phone.

Two other bombers who had mingled among the crowd at a tea stall nearby also detonated their suicide vests.

Hassan said most of the victims were from outside the soccer viewing center.

“Nine people died on the spot, including the operator, and 48 were injured,” Hassan said.

Kachala said the high number of fatalities was because emergency responders had been unable to reach the site of the blast quickly.

Nor were they equipped to deal with large numbers of wounded.

“Lack of an appropriate health facility to handle such huge emergency situation and the delay in obtaining security clearance to enable us deploy from Maiduguri in good time led to the high death toll,” he said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the attack bore the imprint of Boko Haram, which has led a decade-long campaign to establish a hardline Islamic state in northeast Nigeria.

The last suicide attack was in April this year when two female suicide bombers blew themselves up outside the garrison town of Monguno, killing a soldier and a vigilante and injuring another soldier.

Konduga has been repeatedly targeted by suicide bombers from a Boko Haram faction loyal to longtime leader Abubakar Shekau.

The faction typically carries out suicide attacks against soft civilian targets such as mosques, markets and bus stations, often using young women and girls as bombers.

The militants are believed to sneak into the town from the group’s haven in nearby Sambisa forest.

Eight worshippers were killed when a suicide bomber attacked a mosque in the town last July.

Boko Haram insurgency has claimed 27,000 lives and forced some two million to flee their homes.

The violence has spilled into neighboring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, prompting the formation of a regional military coalition to battle the insurgents.

Topics: Boko Haram Nigeria

Related

0
World
Boko Haram kill 14 loggers in northeast Nigeria: Sources
0
World
Boko Haram attacks in eastern Niger leave 10 dead: mayor

Latest updates

Aleppo’s scattered business owners have yet to return home
0
Indonesia becomes latest Southeast Asian country to return waste to the West
0
Lufthansa profit warning spooks European airline sector
0
Ethiopian Airlines rejects ‘pilot error’ claim in US
0
Iraq lifts production at Exxon’s West Qurna 1 oilfield to 465,000 bpd: officials
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.