Sawsan Al-Bahiti, Saudi opera singer

Sawsan Al-Bahiti is the first professional Saudi opera singer and a certified voice coach at the New York Vocal Coaching Center.

Al-Bahiti has sung opera since 2008 and has performed on stage several times in the UAE.

Along with her singing, she is the owner of a Jeddah-based company La Mamma Catering.

Al-Bahiti has a bachelor’s degree in mass communication from the American University of Sharjah, UAE, specializing in advertising. She worked as an assistant brand manager for Lipton Green Tea at Unilever between 2012 and 2015, having joined as a trainee.

She also worked as assistant production manager at the Saudi Airlines Catering Co. in Jeddah between 2017-2018, but constantly developed her professional singing skills from university onward, encouraged by her academic supervisor to pursue a career in opera.

Al-Bahiti recently made her singing debut in Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, accompanying the symphony orchestra of the Teatro alla Scala Academy on Friday.

The show opened with a surprise performance of the Saudi national anthem by Al-Bahiti, who received a standing ovation. The event was reportedly attended by over 3,000 people including artists and poets.