You are here

﻿

Sawsan Al-Bahiti, Saudi opera singer

Sawsan Al-Bahiti
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
0

Sawsan Al-Bahiti, Saudi opera singer

  • Al-Bahiti has sung opera since 2008
  • Al-Bahiti is the owner of a Jeddah-based company La Mamma Catering
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
0

Sawsan Al-Bahiti is the first professional Saudi opera singer and a certified voice coach at the New York Vocal Coaching Center.

Al-Bahiti has sung opera since 2008 and has performed on stage several times in the UAE.

Along with her singing, she is the owner of a Jeddah-based company La Mamma Catering. 

Al-Bahiti has a bachelor’s degree in mass communication from the American University of Sharjah, UAE, specializing in advertising. She worked as an assistant brand manager for Lipton Green Tea at Unilever between 2012 and 2015, having joined as a trainee.

She also worked as assistant production manager at the Saudi Airlines Catering Co. in Jeddah between 2017-2018, but constantly developed her professional singing skills from university onward, encouraged by her academic supervisor to pursue a career in opera.

Al-Bahiti recently made her singing debut in Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, accompanying the symphony orchestra of the Teatro alla Scala Academy on Friday.

The show opened with a surprise performance of the Saudi national anthem by Al-Bahiti, who received a standing ovation. The event was reportedly attended by over 3,000 people including artists and poets.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Dr. Hussam bin Abdulwahab Zaman, chairman of the Saudi Public Education Evaluation Commission
0
Saudi Arabia
Saleh bin Manea Al-Khalewi, member of the Saudi Shoura Council

India makes e-visas available to Saudi nationals

Updated 37 sec ago
Rashid Hassan
0

India makes e-visas available to Saudi nationals

  • All applicants will need are valid identification documents, like passports, and a debit or credit card with which to pay the e-visa fee
Updated 37 sec ago
Rashid Hassan
0
RIYADH: The Indian government has made e-visas available for Saudi nationals in an effort to ease travel and increase the number of Saudi visitors to the country, it said on Monday.
India’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr. Ausaf Sayeed told Arab News “I am happy to announce that the e-visa facility is now available to Saudi nationals, and all related agencies have been informed. Saudi nationals can apply for the visa online from the comfort of their homes or from anywhere in the world.”
E-visa application confirmations will be filed within a
24-hour period of submission, approval granted within 72 hours, and the visa will be valid for
one year.
All applicants will need are valid identification documents, like passports, and a debit or credit card with which to pay the e-visa fee.
The e-visa will then be sent via email, and can be used digitally or printed. The e-visas are issued for a period of one year with multiple entries and each stay is valid up to 90 days, the ambassador said.
Sayeed added that applicants could opt for tourist, business or medical visas via the new system, which will render the current biometric visa system redundant.
The decision comes following the visit by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Riyadh in April 2016 and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s trip to New Delhi in February this year.
India launched e-visa facilities for 43 countries in November 2014 to simplify the process of obtaining a visa to the country, and to promote it as a tourist destination.

Latest updates

India makes e-visas available to Saudi nationals
0
King Salman receives dignitaries in Jeddah
0
Tazkarti ticketing platform draws criticism in Egypt ahead of Africa Cup of Nations
0
Major breakthrough: Woodland claims US Open
0
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea exhibition aims to protect region’s vital marine environment
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.