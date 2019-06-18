Saudi Arabia’s King Abdul Aziz University launches six-level Chinese proficiency test

JEDDAH: King Abdul Aziz University (KAU) on Sunday launched a Chinese language proficiency test under the supervision of KAU’s Chinese Science and Culture Exchange Center.

The Hanyu Shuiping Kaoshi (HSK) test is the first of its kind in the Kingdom. The six-level test assesses non-native Chinese speakers’ ability to use the language in their daily and academic lives.

It is one of various programs provided by the Chinese Science and Culture Exchange Center, including training courses and academic trips to China supervised by Chinese language specialists.

KAU’s vice president for educational affairs, Dr. Abdul Moneim bin Abdul Salam Al-Hayani, praised the center’s efforts, which come in response to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s directives to teach the Chinese language at Saudi schools and universities.

The aim is to promote cultural and academic exchange programs between KAU and distinguished Chinese universities, Al-Hayani said.

The KAU’s dean of student affairs, Dr. Masoud bin Mohammed Al-Qahtani, said providing the HSK test is in line with the directives of the Saudi leadership to teach the Chinese language at schools and universities.

Applications for registration for the test are being received via the KAU’s official website, and several training programs will be launched, he added.