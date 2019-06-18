You are here

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdul Aziz University launches six-level Chinese proficiency test

This is inline with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s directives to teach the Chinese language at Saudi schools and universities. (File/SPA)
JEDDAH: King Abdul Aziz University (KAU) on Sunday launched a Chinese language proficiency test under the supervision of KAU’s Chinese Science and Culture Exchange Center.

The Hanyu Shuiping Kaoshi (HSK) test is the first of its kind in the Kingdom. The six-level test assesses non-native Chinese speakers’ ability to use the language in their daily and academic lives.

It is one of various programs provided by the Chinese Science and Culture Exchange Center, including training courses and academic trips to China supervised by Chinese language specialists.

KAU’s vice president for educational affairs, Dr. Abdul Moneim bin Abdul Salam Al-Hayani, praised the center’s efforts, which come in response to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s directives to teach the Chinese language at Saudi schools and universities.

The aim is to promote cultural and academic exchange programs between KAU and distinguished Chinese universities, Al-Hayani said.

The KAU’s dean of student affairs, Dr. Masoud bin Mohammed Al-Qahtani, said providing the HSK test is in line with the directives of the Saudi leadership to teach the Chinese language at schools and universities.  

Applications for registration for the test are being received via the KAU’s official website, and several training programs will be launched, he added. 

High-level investment forum aims to further boost business between Saudi Arabia and Japan

TOKYO: More than 300 government, investment and industry leaders on Monday took part in a high-level gathering aimed at further boosting business opportunities between Saudi Arabia and Japan.

The Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) welcomed key figures from the public and private sectors to the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 Business Forum, held in Tokyo.

Hosted in partnership with the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), the conference focused on the creation of investment opportunities in strategic sectors of the Kingdom. Delegates also discussed key reforms currently underway to enable easier market access for foreign companies.

Speaking at the event, Saudi Economy and Planning Minister Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri, said: “Today’s forum is a testimony to the success of the strategic direction set by the Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030 two years ago, which seeks to drive private-sector involvement, both by partnering with public-sector entities.”

SAGIA Gov. Ibrahim Al-Omar said: “At SAGIA, we have been working on creating a more attractive and favorable business environment in Saudi Arabia, which is making it easier for foreign companies to access opportunities in the Kingdom.”

Japan is one of Saudi Arabia’s most important economic partners. It is the Kingdom’s second-largest source of foreign capital and third-biggest trading partner, with total trade exceeding $39 billion.

JETRO president, Yasushi Akahoshi, said: “Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 has made great progress since it was first announced. Under this strategic initiative, the number of cooperative projects between our two countries has nearly doubled, from 31 to 61, and represents a diverse range of sectors and stakeholders.”

Since 2016, the Saudi government has delivered 45 percent of more than 500 planned reforms, including the introduction of 100 percent foreign ownership rights, enhancing legal infrastructure and offering greater protection for shareholders.

As a result, the Kingdom has climbed international competitiveness and ease-of-doing-business rankings, with foreign direct investment inflows increasing by 127 percent in 2018 and the number of new companies entering Saudi Arabia rising by 70 percent on a year-on-year basis in the first quarter of 2019.

