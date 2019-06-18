You are here

Startup of the Week: Sara Collection, reviving old styles with new trends for women on the go

AMEERA ABID
date 2019-06-18

AMEERA ABID

AMEERA ABID
JEDDAH: Unique jewelry created to suit individual tastes has been the secret to the success of Sara Abdullatif Bahdelah’s online shop.

Founded in 2006, Bahdelah’s online company has seen rapid growth, with her Sara Collection becoming a major hit among Instagram users.

The jewelry and accessories designer set out on her business journey studying and working in interior design. “I found myself getting into jewelry and accessories even when I was working as an interior designer, so I decided to learn more on how I could pursue it, and that’s how it all started,” she told Arab News.

Bahdelah described the process behind the creation of her jewelry items. “First, is inspiration. I need to extract my inspiration from somewhere then I sketch it on paper. The drawing comes to life when I make a sample that finalizes the material I want to use and confirms the standard of quality. After all that, we confirm the product and decide on the quantity.”

The Sara Collection has become popular in Saudi Arabia and internationally, gaining a reputation for its “unique pieces and good service,” said Bahdelah.

“When people wait for my new collection and keep demanding, this is on the top of my inspirations list. When the market is packed with trendy pieces, but people still purchase from me, it’s special and means a lot. Love is what inspires us the most and keeps us moving forward,” she added.

Bahdelah said that what made her jewelry unique was that in some ways it revived old styles with new trends.

Her accessories are mostly matte gold, often complemented by multicolored stones, and look antique and trendy at the same time.

Plans to further develop the shop are in the pipeline. “We are planning on having a website and an application to ease up the process of orders and shipping,” added Bahdelah.

Topics: Startup of the Week

Forum aims to boost Saudi-Japan trade ties

Updated 18 June 2019
Arab News
0

Forum aims to boost Saudi-Japan trade ties

  • Japan is one of Saudi Arabia’s most important economic partners
Updated 18 June 2019
Arab News
0

TOKYO: More than 300 government, investment and industry leaders on Monday took part in a high-level gathering aimed at further boosting business opportunities between Saudi Arabia and Japan.

The Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) welcomed key figures from the public and private sectors to the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 Business Forum, held in Tokyo.

Hosted in partnership with the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), the conference focused on the creation of investment opportunities in strategic sectors of the Kingdom. Delegates also discussed key reforms currently underway to enable easier market access for foreign companies.

Speaking at the event, Saudi Economy and Planning Minister Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri, said: “Today’s forum is a testimony to the success of the strategic direction set by the Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030 two years ago, which seeks to drive private-sector involvement, both by partnering with public-sector entities.”

SAGIA Gov. Ibrahim Al-Omar said: “At SAGIA, we have been working on creating a more attractive and favorable business environment in Saudi Arabia, which is making it easier for foreign companies to access opportunities in the Kingdom.”

Japan is one of Saudi Arabia’s most important economic partners. It is the Kingdom’s second-largest source of foreign capital and third-biggest trading partner, with total trade exceeding $39 billion.

JETRO president, Yasushi Akahoshi, said: “Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 has made great progress since it was first announced. Under this strategic initiative, the number of cooperative projects between our two countries has nearly doubled, from 31 to 61, and represents a diverse range of sectors and stakeholders.”

Since 2016, the Saudi government has delivered 45 percent of more than 500 planned reforms, including the introduction of 100 percent foreign ownership rights, enhancing legal infrastructure and offering greater protection for shareholders.

As a result, the Kingdom has climbed international competitiveness and ease-of-doing-business rankings, with foreign direct investment inflows increasing by 127 percent in 2018 and the number of new companies entering Saudi Arabia rising by 70 percent on a year-on-year basis in the first quarter of 2019.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Japan Saudi trade Vision 2030

