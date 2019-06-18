You are here

Trump: US to begin removing 'millions' of illegal migrants

The US is facing a surge in migrant arrivals from impoverished Central American countries and has overwhelmed the ability of authorities to temporarily shelter and process them. (AFP)
Updated 18 June 2019
AFP
Trump: US to begin removing 'millions' of illegal migrants

  • The US is facing a surge in migrant arrivals from Guatemala and other impoverished Central American countries
  • The numbers have overwhelmed the ability of US authorities to temporarily shelter and process them
Updated 18 June 2019
AFP
WASHINGTON: The United States will start removing “millions” of illegal migrants next week, President Donald Trump said Monday, adding that Guatemala is preparing to sign a safe third country deal.
“Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in,” Trump said on Twitter, referring to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.
He added that “Guatemala is getting ready to sign a Safe-Third Agreement,” an apparent reference to a pact in which migrants entering Guatemalan territory would have to apply for refugee status there, not in the United States.
The US is facing a surge in migrant arrivals from Guatemala and other impoverished Central American countries which are plagued by gang violence.
The numbers have overwhelmed the ability of US authorities to temporarily shelter and process them.
Trump has called it “an invasion,” and has made the fight against illegal migration a central plank of his administration.
Earlier Monday the US said it would not offer any more aid to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras unless they take “concrete actions” to deter undocumented migrants from heading for the US.
For fiscal 2019, $370 million initially planned will be allocated to other foreign policy priorities, the State Department said, and all future aid is now conditional.
“We will not provide new funds for programs in those countries until we are satisfied the Northern Triangle governments are taking concrete actions to reduce the number of illegal migrants coming to the US border,” Ortagus said.
Under a deal between the US and Mexico this month to avert threatened tariffs, Mexico agreed to deploy 6,000 National Guardsmen to reinforce its southern border, and to expand its policy of taking back migrants as the United States processes their asylum claims.
“Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people long before they get to our Southern Border,” Trump said on Monday.

Topics: Migration US Donald Trump

China 'harvesting' Falun Gong organs: report

Updated 18 June 2019
AFP
China 'harvesting' Falun Gong organs: report

  • The panel said a considerable amount of people were affected by the forced organ collection
  • The report said the waiting time for organ transplants is considerably short
Updated 18 June 2019
AFP
LONDON: Forced organ harvesting has been carried out “for years throughout China” and members of the Falun Gong spiritual group have “probably” been the main victims, according to a panel of lawyers.
A report by the London-based China Tribunal, released to journalists ahead of a summary to be published online on Wednesday, concluded that “forced organ harvesting continues till today.”
The panel said it was “unanimously, and sure beyond reasonable doubt — that in China forced organ harvesting from prisoners of conscience has been practiced for a substantial period of time involving a very substantial number of victims.”
“Falun Gong practitioners have been one — and probably the main — source of organ supply,” it added.
The China Tribunal was set up by campaign group the “International Coalition to End Transplant Abuse in China” to examine the issue.
The panel, headed by British lawyer Geoffrey Nice, warned that the “concerted persecution and medical testing” of China’s Muslim Uighurs meant “evidence of forced organ harvesting of this group may emerge in due course.”
The report cited “extraordinarily short waiting times” for organs and the number of transplant operations performed as evidence, highlighting the “impossibility of there being anything like sufficient ‘eligible donors’.”
China has repeatedly denied accusations that it takes organs from prisoners of conscience.
A government spokesman issued a statement before the report’s release saying “we hope that the British people will not be misled by rumors.”

