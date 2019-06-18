You are here

Carrefour franchisee to open first Ugandan store

The Carrefour will open in a new mall in the Ugandan capital in Kampala. (File/Shutterstock)
Reuters
Reuters
NAIROBI: Carrefour will open its first store in Uganda this year, expanding in the region after a successful launch in neighboring Kenya, the Dubai-based operator of the French retailer’s outlets said on Tuesday.
Majid al Futtaim (MAF), a United Arab Emirates-based mall developer that holds Carrefour franchise rights in 37 countries, opened its first store in Kenya in 2016, securing rapid growth in a country where just 30 percent of retail transactions take place on the formal market.
MAF has already secured space at a large mall in the Ugandan capital Kampala and has hired 150 workers ahead of the launch of the store, said Hani Weiss, CEO of MAF Retail in a statement.
“This announcement brings us a step closer toward realizing our long-term expansion plan for East Africa. Uganda is considered one of the fastest growing economies in Africa,” Weiss said.
A second store in the Ugandan capital will be opened early next year, he said.

Topics: Uganda Carrefour Majid Al-Futtaim (MAF)

Lebanon’s Hariri calls for cabinet solidarity in budget debate

Reuters
Reuters
BEIRUT, June 18 : Lebanon Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri on Tuesday called for parliament to quickly approve the country’s 2019 budget and urged his coalition government to avoid internal disputes.
The cabinet this month agreed a budget plan that shrinks the projected fiscal deficit by 4 percentage points from last year to 7.6% by cutting spending and raising taxes and other fees.
“What I want during the debate is for us to be responsible and united, and not contradictory,” Hariri said in a statement, addressing cabinet ministers as to their comportment during the parliament debate.
Parliament’s finance committee is debating the draft budget and has suggested amendments, local newspapers reported. It will then put the budget to the full assembly to ratify it.
Parliament is mostly composed of parties that are also present in the coalition government and which supported the budget there.
Since the budget was agreed there have been fierce arguments between parties in the coalition over several subjects, though these have not targeted the budget.
Lebanon has one of the world’s heaviest debt burdens, equivalent to about 150% of GDP, and the International Monetary Fund has urged it to cut spending.
“We have held 19 cabinet meetings to agree on this draft budget and these sessions were not for fun, but for deep, detailed debate over every clause and every idea,” Hariri said.
“For this reason, I consider it the responsibility of each of us in government to have ministerial solidarity...to defend in parliament the decision that we have taken together,” he added.
After the 2019 budget is agreed, the cabinet must quickly start working on the 2020 budget and on approving the first phase of a program of investments toward which foreign donors have offered $11 billion in project financing. (Reporting by Angus McDowall, editing by Ed Osmond)

Topics: Lebanon Saad Al-Hariri

