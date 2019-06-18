‘I love the Arab side of my family’: Bella Hadid apologizes to Saudi, UAE fans after online backlash

DUBAI: US-Palestinian model Bella Hadid has taken to Twitter and Instagram to apologize to her fans in Saudi Arabia and the UAE after she was accused of being disrespectful by social media users.

It all kicked off when the 22-year-old supermodel uploaded a photo to her Instagram Stories on Monday, showing her boot pictured in front of an Emirates plane and a Saudia plane.

The hashtag #BellaHadidIsRacist started trending as some social media users felt the model was being disrespectful, but she quickly took to the Internet to set the record straight, saying “this was an honest mistake on an early morning” in a tweet.

“I am posting this to clear up a few things that have been weighing on my heart,” Hadid wrote on her Instagram Stories Monday. “To begin, I would never want my posts or platform to be used for hate against anyone, especially those of my own beautiful and powerful heritage. I love and care so much about the Muslim and Arab side of my family, as well as my brothers and sisters throughout the world.”

this was an honest mistake on an early morning... never, ever would I intentionally try to offend anyone like that. I am so sorry .. — Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) June 17, 2019

Bella went on to address the photo, saying: “The photo of my shoe on my Story yesterday had NOTHING to do with politics. I promise. I never noticed the planes in the background and that is the truth. I would never mean to disrespect these airlines, let alone these amazing countries. I absolutely love these airlines, with the best planes and people (sic).”

“I will be more responsible when bringing awareness to all causes, including my beloved Middle Eastern community. Thank you for taking the time. I love every single one of you,” she added.