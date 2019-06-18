You are here

Lebanon's Hariri calls for cabinet solidarity in budget debate

Saad Al-Hariri said the cabinet held 19 sessions to conduct discussions on the budget. (File/AFP)
Updated 29 sec ago
Reuters
Lebanon’s Hariri calls for cabinet solidarity in budget debate

  The PM said cabinet ministers need to be united and responsible
  Lebanon's debt is almost 150% of its GDP
Updated 29 sec ago
Reuters
BEIRUT, June 18 : Lebanon Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri on Tuesday called for parliament to quickly approve the country’s 2019 budget and urged his coalition government to avoid internal disputes.
The cabinet this month agreed a budget plan that shrinks the projected fiscal deficit by 4 percentage points from last year to 7.6% by cutting spending and raising taxes and other fees.
“What I want during the debate is for us to be responsible and united, and not contradictory,” Hariri said in a statement, addressing cabinet ministers as to their comportment during the parliament debate.
Parliament’s finance committee is debating the draft budget and has suggested amendments, local newspapers reported. It will then put the budget to the full assembly to ratify it.
Parliament is mostly composed of parties that are also present in the coalition government and which supported the budget there.
Since the budget was agreed there have been fierce arguments between parties in the coalition over several subjects, though these have not targeted the budget.
Lebanon has one of the world’s heaviest debt burdens, equivalent to about 150% of GDP, and the International Monetary Fund has urged it to cut spending.
“We have held 19 cabinet meetings to agree on this draft budget and these sessions were not for fun, but for deep, detailed debate over every clause and every idea,” Hariri said.
“For this reason, I consider it the responsibility of each of us in government to have ministerial solidarity...to defend in parliament the decision that we have taken together,” he added.
After the 2019 budget is agreed, the cabinet must quickly start working on the 2020 budget and on approving the first phase of a program of investments toward which foreign donors have offered $11 billion in project financing. (Reporting by Angus McDowall, editing by Ed Osmond)

Topics: Lebanon Saad Al-Hariri

Ireland to ban sales of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030

Updated 18 June 2019
AFP
Ireland to ban sales of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030

  The government hopes to have 950,000 electric vehicles on Irish roads by 2030
  The bigger goal is to put Ireland on a path to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050
Updated 18 June 2019
AFP
LONDON: Ireland has announced it will ban the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030 as part of its new climate change plan.
The government hopes to have 950,000 electric vehicles on Irish roads by then, supported by a network of charging stations.
The measure is one of 180 proposals covering business, construction, transport, agriculture and waste management intended to put Ireland on a path to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
“Our approach will be to nudge people and businesses to change behavior and adapt new technologies through incentives, disincentives, regulations and information,” said Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.
“Our objective... is to transition to a low-carbon and climate-resilient society. Our call to action in the fight to save our planet,” he added.
Dublin hopes to increase its level of electricity generated from renewable energy from 30 percent of the total mix to 70 percent by 2030.
The “Climate Action Plan” also includes the elimination of non-recyclable plastic and higher fees on the production of materials that are difficult to recycle.
Friends of the Earth Director Oisin Coghlan called the plan “the biggest innovation in Irish climate policy in 20 years.”
But Greenpeace criticized the government for not committing to the 2050 target, only making it a goal.

Topics: Ireland Pollution environment climate change

