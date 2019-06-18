You are here

﻿

Morgan sets new sixes record as England run riot against Afghanistan

England’s captain Eoin Morgan celebrates scoring a century during the Cricket World Cup match between England and Afghanistan at Old Trafford in Manchester. (AP Photo)
England’s Eoin Morgan in action against Afghanistan. (Reuters)
Supporters celebrate after England’s captain Eoin Morgan hit a six during the Cricket World Cup match between England and Afghanistan at Old Trafford in Manchester. (AP Photo)
England’s Eoin Morgan in action against Afghanistan. (Reuters)
England's Eoin Morgan in action against Afghanistan. (Reuters)
MANCHESTER: England captain Eoin Morgan set a new world record for most sixes in a one-day international innings as the World Cup hosts piled up 397 for six against Afghanistan on Tuesday.
Morgan hit 17 sixes in his career-best 148, with England’s total of 25 sixes also a new world record.
Morgan, dropped on 28, dominated a third-wicket stand of 189 with Joe Root (82), whose contribution to their partnership was a mere 33.
Afghanistan star leg-spinner Rashid Khan set an unwanted record with 0-110 in nine overs — the most expensive return at a World Cup and second costliest in all ODI cricket.
Morgan’s tally surpassed the record of 16 sixes in an ODI innings previously shared by India’s Rohit Sharma, South Africa’s AB de Villiers and West Indies’ Chris Gayle.
But one ball after launching Gulbadin Naib for the record-breaking six, Morgan holed out off the Afghanistan captain to end a 71-ball innings that also featured four fours.
His innings, which featured 118 runs in boundaries, was all the more impressive as Morgan had been doubtful for this match with a back spasm suffered in England’s eight-wicket win over the West Indies, in which he could not bat.
Jonny Bairstow (90) got England off to a solid start after Morgan won the toss, with the home side accelerating after James Vince fell for 26 when he mishooked paceman Dawlat Zadran to short fine-leg.
Rank outsiders Afghanistan, yet to win a game at this tournament, did not help themselves with some woeful outfielding.
Bairstow was untroubled until, and in sight of his eighth ODI century, he chipped a return catch to Naib.
A visibly annoyed Bairstow walked off having been in command during a 99-ball innings that featured eight fours and three sixes.
Morgan settled in quickly, hitting Naib for two sixes including a fine hit over long-on.
But the left-hander should have been out when he skied Rashid Khan only for Dawlat Zadran at deep midwicket to make such a mess of the catch that the ball bounced out of his hands and over the rope for four.
It was a costly error, with Morgan immediately hitting a soaring six. He cleared the boundary again in a 36th over that cost 18 runs.
Morgan then went to fifty with his fifth six in 36 balls faced when he pulled off-spinner Mohammad Nabi high into an 8,000-capacity temporary stand.
Root was denied a second successive hundred and third of the tournament when he holed out off Gulbadin, whose three for 68 was not a bad return in the circumstances.
But the sixes kept coming, with Moeen Ali setting a new team record when he launched the penultimate delivery of the innings, from Dawlat, over long-on.

Topics: Cricket World Cup 2019 England Eoin Morgan

Own goal relief for Guangzhou in AFC last 16

Updated 3 min 27 sec ago
AFP
0

Own goal relief for Guangzhou in AFC last 16

Updated 3 min 27 sec ago
AFP
0

KASHIMA: A bizarre own goal 10 minutes from time gave two-time champions Guangzhou Evergrande a 2-1 win over Shandong Luneng, while title holders Kashima Antlers edged Sanfrecce Hiroshima 1-0 as the AFC Champions League last 16 kicked off on Tuesday.

Shandong looked like they had snatched a draw against Fabio Cannavaro's injury-depleted side when Zhang Chi lashed home a second-half equalizer, set up by the former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini.

Evergrande, with first-choice strikers Talisca of Brazil and Gao Lin missing, had started with an inexperienced frontline of Wei Shihao and Yang Liyu up front.

The 24-year-old former Shandong academy player Wei blew a golden chance to score against his old club when he blazed over when put clean through by veteran skipper Zheng Zhi after 20 minutes. 

But he made amends 15 minutes later, when former Barcelona and Spurs midfielder Paulinho broke powerfully down the right and cut back from the byline.

Goalkeeper Wang Dalei failed to deal with the cross and Wei gleefully poked home from seven yards to give the home side the lead, before leaping into manager Cannavaro's arms in celebration.

After Zhang's equalizer gave Shandong a crucial away goal, the match seemed to be heading for a draw until the 80th minute.

Yang Liyu's speculative cross from the right touchline took the slightest of deflections from defender Zheng Zheng's outstretched foot.

But that proved enough to beat Wang, who had inexplicably vacated his near post and could only watch helplessly as the ball squirmed across the line for the winner.

In the first all-Japanese last 16 clash since 2011, Sanfrecce Hiroshima finished with 10 men after Sho Inagaki received a second yellow card in the 86th minute at Kashima. The visitors conceded the only goal in the 24th minute when a long clearance fell to the Kashima's Shoma Doi.

The attacking midfielder drove down the left and into the Hiroshima box where his cross looped up off Yuki Nogami's attempted block for Brazilian striker Serginho to head in from close range for his third goal of this year's competition.

Douglas Vieira enjoyed the best chance for the visitors, but turned and blasted wastefully over the bar when finding himself unmarked on the penalty spot from a 38th-minute corner.

The in-form Sanfrecce arrived in Ibaraki Prefecture on the back of five consecutive AFC Champions League victories, but they rarely threatened Kashima's Korean goalkeeper Kwoun Sun-tae in a lacklustre match. The second legs to decide the first two quarterfinalists will take place in Shandong and Hiroshima next Tuesday.

Topics: AFC Champions League Guangzhou Evergrande Kashima Antlers Wei Shihao Guangzhou Shandong Luneng

