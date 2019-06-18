Duchess of Cambridge stuns in Elie Saab number for first day of Royal Ascot

LONDON: The Duchess of Cambridge donned a stunning light blue dress designed by renowned Lebanese couturier Elie Saab for the first day of the Royal Ascot meeting on Tuesday.
Catherine sat with Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, as they swapped from cars at Windsor Great Park to horse-drawn carriages as the UK’s royal family made their journey from Windsor Castle to Ascot Racecourse for the famous week-long flat racing event.
It is the first time the Duchess has worn Saab’s label and she matched the ornate, delicate dress with a striking Philip Treacy hat.
It appeared blue was the color of the day as there was royal coordination in outfits with Queen Elizabeth, Zara (daughter of Princess Anne) and princesses Eugenie and Beatrice all stepping out in ensembles of different shades of blue.
Elie Saab has made himself a must-have designer for celebrities in recent years. Halle Berry, Priyanka Chopra and Katy Perry all wore his work in February at various events.
Superstars like Angelina Jolie, Lily Collins and Freida Pinto — as well as supermodel Winnie Harlow — have also shown off his work in the past, while Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie chose the Lebanese designer for her wedding dress in June 2018.