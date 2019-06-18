You are here

Duchess of Cambridge stuns in Elie Saab number for first day of Royal Ascot

Duchess of Cambridge donned a stunning light blue dress designed by renowned Lebanese couturier Elie Saab for the first day of Royal Ascot. (Reuters)
Duchess of Cambridge donned a stunning light blue dress designed by renowned Lebanese couturier Elie Saab for the first day of Royal Ascot. (Reuters)
Duchess of Cambridge donned a stunning light blue dress designed by renowned Lebanese couturier Elie Saab for the first day of Royal Ascot. (Reuters)
Duchess of Cambridge donned a stunning light blue dress designed by renowned Lebanese couturier Elie Saab for the first day of Royal Ascot. (AP)
Updated 18 June 2019
Arab News
Duchess of Cambridge stuns in Elie Saab number for first day of Royal Ascot

  • It is the first time the Duchess has worn Saab’s label
  • It appeared blue was the color of the day as there was royal coordination in outfits
Updated 18 June 2019
Arab News
LONDON: The Duchess of Cambridge donned a stunning light blue dress designed by renowned Lebanese couturier Elie Saab for the first day of the Royal Ascot meeting on Tuesday.
Catherine sat with Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, as they swapped from cars at Windsor Great Park to horse-drawn carriages as the UK’s royal family made their journey from Windsor Castle to Ascot Racecourse for the famous week-long flat racing event.
It is the first time the Duchess has worn Saab’s label and she matched the ornate, delicate dress with a striking Philip Treacy hat.

It appeared blue was the color of the day as there was royal coordination in outfits with Queen Elizabeth, Zara (daughter of Princess Anne) and princesses Eugenie and Beatrice all stepping out in ensembles of different shades of blue.
Elie Saab has made himself a must-have designer for celebrities in recent years. Halle Berry, Priyanka Chopra and Katy Perry all wore his work in February at various events.
Superstars like Angelina Jolie, Lily Collins and Freida Pinto — as well as supermodel Winnie Harlow — have also shown off his work in the past, while Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie chose the Lebanese designer for her wedding dress in June 2018.

 

Hadid sisters mix things up in Milan

Updated 16 June 2019
Arab News
Hadid sisters mix things up in Milan

  • The looks play on the fashion house’s iconic bondage moment, mixing the shiny leather with more mundane looks, like blazers and jacket
  • Versace dedicated the show to Keith Flint of the British band The Prodigy, a friend of Versace’s who died earlier this year
Updated 16 June 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: Model sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid took to the runway for Italian fashion house Versace in Milan on Saturday, as the label showed off its mix-and-match Spring/Summer 2020 line.

Dontatella Versace has tapped the soul of fashion house founded by her brother, the late Gianni Versace, with animal prints and loud fluorescents, The Associated Press reported.

The looks play on the fashion house’s iconic bondage moment, mixing the shiny leather with more mundane looks, like blazers and jacket. A shimmery leopard men’s top embroidered with Gianni Versace’s signature in silver peeks out of a knit vest, with black trousers and a cross-body bag that embrace femininity. Shimmery leopard prints were paired with slim trousers patterned with ancient vases.

“It is more about the confidence a guy has to express himself in a more flexible way,” said head menswear designer Ashley Fletcher.

The flexibility was clear as models including Gigi, her sister Bella and Irina Shayk exhibited the same looks: Gigi Hadid, for example, wearing a belted leather trench with hardware details over bare legs but with the same blue shirt and tie as the men — who also showed leg with the same look but with Bermuda shorts. Suit coats and jackets for him and her featured half-and-half Prince of Wales plaid and solid black, worn with a suit shirt, tie and black leather lace-up pants.

“I love you forever and ever, @donatella_versace. The queen!” Bella wrote on Instagram after the show.

Racing car motifs symbolized a coming of age and embrace of grown-up toys. The other repeating motif was the Gianni Versace signature, vertically running on ties and socks, AP reported.

“For every young man, the first car has a strong meaning.” Versace said. “It’s independence, maturity, but above all freedom.”

Versace dedicated the show to Keith Flint of the British band The Prodigy, a friend of Versace’s who died earlier this year — some models wore brightly dyed hair in his image, wearing acid-wash denim and tie-dye tops.

