Services tariffs for containers reduced at Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu port

RIYADH: The board of directors of the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has agreed to reduce the handling and maritime services tariffs for container ships at King Fahd Industrial Port in Yanbu by 32-57.5 percent.

Mawani’s aim is to increase the accessibility of Saudi ports to global trade routes, encourage and facilitate the movement of national exports, and increase connectivity between King Fahd Industrial Port, Jeddah Islamic Port and King Abdullah Port.

The decision includes an increase in free storage time for empty containers to 30 days from the standard five days. It also includes free storage time for full containers for up to 30 days.

King Fahd Industrial Port holds a strategic location on the Red Sea coast, and is the largest industrial port in the region in terms of loading crude oil and refined products.

The Kingdom is working relentlessly to build a solid ground for the status of the Saudi Ports Authority as a leader in the ports sector which links the national economy with the international market.