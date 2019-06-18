You are here

Services tariffs for containers reduced at Saudi Arabia's Yanbu port

The King Fahd Industrial Port in Yanbu holds a strategic location on the Red Sea coast. (Supplied photo)
RIYADH: The board of directors of the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has agreed to reduce the handling and maritime services tariffs for container ships at King Fahd Industrial Port in Yanbu by 32-57.5 percent.

Mawani’s aim is to increase the accessibility of Saudi ports to global trade routes, encourage and facilitate the movement of national exports, and increase connectivity between King Fahd Industrial Port, Jeddah Islamic Port and King Abdullah Port.

The decision includes an increase in free storage time for empty containers to 30 days from the standard five days. It also includes free storage time for full containers for up to 30 days.

King Fahd Industrial Port holds a strategic location on the Red Sea coast, and is the largest industrial port in the region in terms of loading crude oil and refined products.

The Kingdom is working relentlessly to build a solid ground for the status of the Saudi Ports Authority as a leader in the ports sector which links the national economy with the international market. 

 

  • Industrial production, regarded as a signal of growth data, declined in the wake of last year’s currency crisis
  • Manufacturing activity contracted in May, shrinking for the 14th month in a row due to slowing purchasing activity and moderation in new orders
ISTANBUL: Turkish industrial production fell a greater-than-expected 4 percent year-on-year in April, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Tuesday, reflecting the impact of renewed lira weakness as the index declined for an eighth consecutive month.
Industrial production, regarded as a signal of growth data, declined in the wake of last year’s currency crisis, which caused the economy to contract annually in the last two quarters.
In a Reuters poll, the calendar-adjusted industrial output figure was forecast to fall 2.5 percent year-on-year. Month-on-month, industrial production was down 1 percent in April on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, the institute said.
Despite some signs of recovery in previous months, industrial output was hit by another bout of lira weakness in late March and April.
The currency has lost nearly 10 percent of its value this year, extending a 30 percent slide in 2018, fueled mainly by Ankara’s strained ties with Washington as well as uncertainty over the outcome of Istanbul mayoral election.
Confidence indices and the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for March and April had signalled that the increased volatility in markets would be reflected on the real economy, said Muammer Komurcuoglu, research director at Is Investment.
“The industrial production data announced today shows the negative impact is being felt beginning in April,” he said, adding that the negative outlook is expected to continue in May. “This situation points to the continuation of the contraction of growth in the second quarter,” he said.
Turkish manufacturing activity contracted in May, shrinking for the 14th month in a row due to slowing purchasing activity and moderation in new orders, a business survey showed earlier this month. Manufacturing PMI stood at 45.3, indicating contraction.
Economic confidence tumbled 8.5 percent in May, while consumer confidence dropped to its lowest level on record.

