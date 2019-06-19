You are here

  • Home
  • Merkel says she’s ‘fine’ after trembling spell
﻿

Merkel says she’s ‘fine’ after trembling spell

1 / 2
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, stands next to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy with military honors for a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (AP)
2 / 2
German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy with military honors for a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (AP)
Updated 19 June 2019
AFP
0

Merkel says she’s ‘fine’ after trembling spell

  • Her spokesman Steffen Seibert explained at the time the leader did not feel well for a moment, then ate and drank something and continued the interview
Updated 19 June 2019
AFP
0

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel dismissed concerns about her health after visibly trembling at an official ceremony Tuesday, saying she was just a bit dehydrated in the heat.
Merkel appeared unsteady and was shaking as she stood in the midday sun next to visiting Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, whom she was welcoming to her office building with military honors.
Asked by a reporter about her wellbeing at a news conference about 90 minutes later, Merkel smiled: “I’ve drunk at least three glasses of water and so I’m doing fine.”
Zelensky, 41, made light of Merkel’s uneasy spell, joking that he would have come to her rescue if necessary.
“She was standing next to me and completely safe,” he said.
Merkel, frequently called the European Union’s most influential leader and the most powerful woman in the world, turns 65 next month.
She has said she will leave politics at the end of her term, in 2021.
There were brief concerns about her health in 2014 when she was taken ill during a television interview. The broadcast was briefly interrupted when she experienced a drop in blood pressure.
Her spokesman Steffen Seibert explained at the time the leader did not feel well for a moment, then ate and drank something and continued the interview.

Topics: Ukraine GEMRANY

Related

0
World
Merkel pledges support to Ukraine after Zelensky win
0
World
Merkel team talks climate as voters turn up heat

Weinstein in search of a lawyer as trial approaches

Updated 19 June 2019
AFP
0

Weinstein in search of a lawyer as trial approaches

  • He is accused of harassment by more than 80 women
  • Weinstein’s first lawyer withdrew from the case in January
Updated 19 June 2019
AFP
0

NEW YORK: The main lawyer for Harvey Weinstein has asked a judge to be removed from the case, leaving the disgraced movie mogul without counsel as his sexual assault trial approaches in September.
Weinstein has been charged over the alleged assaults of two women — a rape in 2013 and an incident of forced oral sex in 2006. He faces life in prison if convicted, and is also accused of sexual misconduct with dozens of other women.
Weinstein’s first lawyer, Benjamin Braufman, withdrew in January after which Weinstein hired two other high-profile attorneys, Ronald Sullivan and Jose Baez.
Sullivan, who also teaches at Harvard, pulled out in May after coming under fierce criticism on campus for defending the man seen as giving rise to the #MeToo movement.
Once one of the most powerful men in Hollywood, Weinstein has been accused of harassment and assault by more than 80 women, including stars such as Angelina Jolie and Ashley Judd.
Then last week Baez asked to withdraw from the case, New York news outlets reported. He did so in a letter to State Supreme Court Justice James Burke, who is overseeing the case.
“First, Mr. Weinstein has engaged in behavior that makes this representation unreasonably difficult to carry out effectively and has insisted upon taking actions with which I have fundamental disagreements,” Baez wrote.
“For example, he has engaged outside counsel to communicate with myself and my co-counsel and has decided to have another attorney threaten legal action against this firm,” Baez said, adding that since May 15 or earlier Weinstein has known that Baez probably could not stay with the case.
Neither Baez, nor a spokesman for Weinstein nor the Manhattan prosecutor’s office responded to AFP’s requests for comment.
No hearing is scheduled until September 9, when jury selection is scheduled to begin in a trial that promises to be a media sensation.
It is not clear if the trial might be postponed because of Weinstein’s lawyer problems.

Topics: Harvey Weinstein

Related

0
Offbeat
Weinstein reaches deal to settle civil proceedings for $44 million: report
0
World
Harvey Weinstein trial postponed to September

Latest updates

Egypt accuses UN of seeking to ‘politicize’ Morsi death
0
Iran will not give Europe more time to shield it against US sanctions
0
Arab Coalition intercepts drone targeting Saudi Arabia
0
Weinstein in search of a lawyer as trial approaches
0
Indonesia pet orangutans released back into the wild
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.