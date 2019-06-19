You are here

Rihanna opens New York pop-up shop for her Fenty label

Rihanna is the richest female musician in the world and the first black woman to head a fashion house for LVMH. (File/AFP)
AFP
  • Fenty will unveil a new mini-collection at the pop-up store
  • Most of the items will be also available at their online shop
AFP
NEW YORK: Rolling out her concept of fashion that is not a slave to the seasons or the shackles of Fashion Week, Rihanna opened the second pop-up shop of her Fenty brand in New York Tuesday, a month after the launch of the new fashion house in Paris.
Fenty, which the Barbados-born diva launched with French luxury powerhouse LVMH, has set up shop in fashionable Soho store The Webster and officially opens to the public from Wednesday until June 30.
It provided an occasion for the young fashion house to unveil a new mini-collection, called “6-19” after its launch date, following on from the inaugural “5-19” collection in Paris last month.
Some pieces from the first collection are back, alongside some new items, including a series of dresses and skirts in bold colors like orange or yellow but also some very dense prints.
The cuts are figure-hugging with plunging necklines and the label has chosen soft materials such as satin or mesh.
Most of the pieces are available online from Wednesday, with the exception of a set of T-shirts, at $230 each, which are only available in the store before being marketed online in July.
The prices of the collection are similar to the Paris offerings, which ranged from $250 for a T-shirt to more than $1,000 for a denim jacket or pantsuit.
Rihanna, the world’s richest female musician, is the first black woman to head up a fashion house for Paris-based LVMH, which owns Dior, Louis Vuitton, Fendi and Givenchy among others.
Fenty, named for the 31-year-old singer, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, is LVMH’s first new luxury brand from scratch since the launch of Christian Lacroix in 1987.

Duchess of Cambridge stuns in Elie Saab number for first day of Royal Ascot

Arab News
Duchess of Cambridge stuns in Elie Saab number for first day of Royal Ascot

  • It is the first time the Duchess has worn Saab’s label
  • It appeared blue was the color of the day as there was royal coordination in outfits
Arab News
LONDON: The Duchess of Cambridge donned a stunning light blue dress designed by renowned Lebanese couturier Elie Saab for the first day of the Royal Ascot meeting on Tuesday.
Catherine sat with Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, as they swapped from cars at Windsor Great Park to horse-drawn carriages as the UK’s royal family made their journey from Windsor Castle to Ascot Racecourse for the famous week-long flat racing event.
It is the first time the Duchess has worn Saab’s label and she matched the ornate, delicate dress with a striking Philip Treacy hat.

It appeared blue was the color of the day as there was royal coordination in outfits with Queen Elizabeth, Zara (daughter of Princess Anne) and princesses Eugenie and Beatrice all stepping out in ensembles of different shades of blue.
Elie Saab has made himself a must-have designer for celebrities in recent years. Halle Berry, Priyanka Chopra and Katy Perry all wore his work in February at various events.
Superstars like Angelina Jolie, Lily Collins and Freida Pinto — as well as supermodel Winnie Harlow — have also shown off his work in the past, while Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie chose the Lebanese designer for her wedding dress in June 2018.

 

