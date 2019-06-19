You are here

﻿

Indonesia pet orangutans released back into the wild

Sumatran orangutan Reipok Rere swings on a tree after her release at the Pinus Jantho Forest Reserve. (AFP)
Sumatran orangutan Elaine in her cage before being returned to the wild at Pinus Jantho Forest Reserve. (AFP)
A ranger feeds Sumatran orangutan named Elaine at the forest reserve in Jantho. (AFP)
Updated 19 June 2019
AFP
  Primates were returned to the wild at Pinus Jantho Forest Reserve
  A string of fatal attacks on the great apes in recent has been blamed on farmers and hunters
JAKARTA: The young orangutan looks back at her rescuers before clambering over her steel cage and into the trees, swinging from hand to hand and hanging upside down.
Five-year-old primate Elaine, covered in fuzzy cinnamon-colored hair, was one of two critically endangered Sumatran Orangutans released back into the wild Tuesday.
Both female apes were rescued after being kept as pets by villagers in Aceh province on Sumatra island.
Elaine and four-year-old Reipok Rere spent nearly two years learning to fend for themselves at a rehabilitation center and “forest school” before being returned to the wild at Pinus Jantho Forest Reserve.
The healthy pair have joined nearly 120 other orangutans freed from captivity at the conservation site, said the Aceh natural resources conservation agency.
The rescue is a rare spot of bright news for the critically endangered species, which has seen its habitat shrink drastically over the past few decades largely due to the destruction of forests for logging, paper, palm oil and mining.
A string of fatal attacks on the great apes in recent has been blamed on farmers and hunters.
Plantation workers and villagers are sometimes known to attack the animal because they see it as a pest, while poachers also capture them to sell as pets.

Ethiopia's capital to ban motorbikes in bid to curb crime spree

Updated 4 min 35 sec ago
AFP
Ethiopia's capital to ban motorbikes in bid to curb crime spree

  Addis Ababa Mayor Takele Uma said motorbikes had been used in recent crimes and the city would prohibit them from July 7
  Takele Uma said the Addis Ababa municipal administration will also impose a ban on trips by most freight vehicles in the city during daytime
Updated 4 min 35 sec ago
AFP
ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa plans to ban motorcycles in the city from July in a bid to curb a spree of muggings and robberies, local authorities said on Wednesday.
Addis Ababa Mayor Takele Uma said motorbikes had been used in recent crimes and the city would prohibit them from July 7 though people using bikes for business may be exempt.
“Exceptions will be made to those conducting licensed businesses with motorcycles as well as those who use motorcycles as postal carriers and motorcycles affiliated to embassies,” the mayor told journalists.
Addis Ababa, a city of an estimated five million, is generally considered safe for residents and foreigners. But a growing number of violent crimes involving suspects on motorbikes or in cars has caused alarm.
The mayor said the proposed ban came after a study of criminal activities in the city found a significant number were carried out using motorcycles.
Takele said the Addis Ababa municipal administration will also impose a ban on trips by most freight vehicles in the city during daytime to alleviate traffic congestion in the capital.

