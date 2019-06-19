Arab Coalition intercepts drone targeting Saudi Arabia

DUBAI: The Arab Coalition destroyed a Houthi drone targetting Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, Saudi state-news agency SPA reported.
The militia sent the drone from Hodeidah province, and the Coalition intercepted it while it was still in Yemen’s airspace above Hajja province, the spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Maliki said.
“The Houthi militants continue to violate the Stockholm agreement and use Hodeidah as a base to launch rocket attacks and drones,” he said.
Al-Maliki confirmed that the Coalition’s operations against the Houthis follow international and Humanitarian laws.
