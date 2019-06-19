You are here

  • Home
  • Arab Coalition intercepts drone targeting Saudi Arabia
﻿

Arab Coalition intercepts drone targeting Saudi Arabia

Turki Al-Maliki said the Coalition’s operations in Yemen are in accordance with humanitarian and international law.
Updated 19 June 2019
Arab News
0

Arab Coalition intercepts drone targeting Saudi Arabia

  • The spokesperson said the militia continue to violate the Stockhold agreement
  • He confirmed the Coalition’s operations follow international and humanitarian laws
Updated 19 June 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: The Arab Coalition destroyed a Houthi drone targetting Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, Saudi state-news agency SPA reported.
The militia sent the drone from Hodeidah province, and the Coalition intercepted it while it was still in Yemen’s airspace above Hajja province, the spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Maliki said.
“The Houthi militants continue to violate the Stockholm agreement and use Hodeidah as a base to launch rocket attacks and drones,” he said.
Al-Maliki confirmed that the Coalition’s operations against the Houthis follow international and Humanitarian laws.

Topics: Arab Coalition Yemen Houthi

Related

0
Middle-East
UN food chief accuses Houthis of diverting Yemen aid for profit
0
Middle-East
New water project launches in Yemen

US intelligence proves ‘without question’ Iran behind tanker attacks

Updated 24 min 59 sec ago
Arab News
0

US intelligence proves ‘without question’ Iran behind tanker attacks

  • Hook: Iranian vessels operating in and around the Strait of Hormuz on June 12 and 13 approached tankers
  • “Those who have seen the intelligence all come away without any question Iran is behind these attacks”
Updated 24 min 59 sec ago
Arab News
0

WASHINGTON: The US envoy to Iran Brian Hook said Wednesday US intelligence proves “without question” Iran was behind the attack on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

Hook said that Iranian vessels operating in and around the Strait of Hormuz on June 12 and 13 approached tankers Front Altair and Kokuka Courageous before each ship suffered explosions on June 13. 

“Those who have seen the intelligence all come away without any question Iran is behind these attacks,” Hook told a conressional hearing on the Trump adminstration's Iran policy.

Hook added that the intelligence showed a senior Islamic Republican Guard Corps (IRGC) official confirmed that its personnel had “completed two actions.”

Earlier the US Navy displayed mine fragments and a magnet it said it had removed from one of two oil tankers, saying the mines bore a striking resemblance to Iranian ones.

Addressing Iran’s involvement in Yemen, committee member Joe Wilson referred to the Houthi attack on Abha airport last week, which injured 26 people. He asked Hook how the US planned to hold Iran accountable for such actions, given Tehran’s support for the Houthis.

Hook said the US supported the right of countries like Saudi Arabia “who are on the front lines of Iranian agression” in their right to defend themselves when attacked, especially by the Houthi rebels.

“Iran has spent hundreds of millions of dollars organizing, training and equipping the Houthis to fight at a level beyond which makes any normal sense and it has prolonged and intensified the conflict,” Hook said.

“Iran is playing a very long game in Yemen They would very much like to do in Yemen what they have been able to do in Lebanon and to use the Houthis in the same model that they have used Hezbollah in Lebanon.”

Hook said there had been half a dozen attacks in the last six weeks and that this was why the US had beefed up its military presence in the region “to establish deterrents.”

The US on Monday announced the deployment of about 1,000 more troops to the region because of the threat from Iran. The deployment is in addition to a 1,500-troop increase announced last month. The US has also sent an aircraft carrier strike group and B-52 bombers.

Also during the hearing, Hook said Iran was trying to “sow military roots in Syria,” and is attempting to destabilize Lebanon through its support for Hezbollah.

Topics: Middle East Iran Brian Hook US Gulf of Oman tankers Iran tensions

Related

0
Middle-East
US stands firm against Iran, it will strike if attacked: Brian Hook
0
US will respond with military force if its interests are attacked by Iran: Brian Hook

Latest updates

Man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over Emiliano Sala death
0
Ethiopia’s capital to ban motorbikes in bid to curb crime spree
0
US intelligence proves ‘without question’ Iran behind tanker attacks
0
Saudi carrier Flynas cruises to more glory at Skytrax awards ceremony in Paris
0
Saudi Arabia says UN Khashoggi report contains ‘baseless allegations’ and ‘contradictions’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.