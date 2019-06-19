You are here

US Navy says mine fragments point to Iran in Gulf of Oman tanker attacks

Items collected by the US Navy from Japanese-owned Kokuka Courageous tanker are displayed at a UAE Naval facility near the port of Fujairah in the UAE Wednesday. (Reuters)
Damage to the hull of the Kokuka Courageous tanker during a tour of the vessel by the US Navy on Wednesday. (Reuters)
A magnet that the US Navy said came from a limpet mine that didn't explode on Kokuka Courageous. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Items collected by the US Navy from Japanese-owned Kokuka Courageous tanker are displayed at a UAE Naval facility near the port of Fujairah in the UAE Wednesday. (AFP)
Items collected by the US Navy from Japanese-owned Kokuka Courageous tanker are displayed at a UAE Naval facility near the port of Fujairah in the UAE Wednesday. (AFP)
The Japanese oil tanker Kokuka Courageous off the port of Fujairah on Wednesday. (AFP)
US Navy Commander Sean Kido speaks during a press briefing at a UAE Naval facility near the port of Fujairah on Wednesday about the attack on the Japanese-owned Kokuka Courageous oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman last week. (AFP)
The two oil tankers were attacked in Gulf of Oman. (FILE)
US Navy says mine fragments point to Iran in Gulf of Oman tanker attacks

  • The mines bear a resemblance to some that were displayed in Iranian military parades
  • The US commander talked to reporters in a NACENT facility in Fujairah
FUJAIRAH, UAE: The United States Navy on Wednesday displayed limpet mine fragments and a magnet it said it had removed from one of two oil tankers attacked in the Gulf of Oman last week, saying the mines bore a striking resemblance to Iranian ones.
The United States, waging a “maximum pressure” sanctions campaign against Iran to curb its nuclear and regional activities, has been trying to build an international consensus that Iran was behind last week’s blasts, as well as a May 12 strike on four oil tankers off the UAE.

Tehran has denied any involvement in both attacks near the Strait of Hormuz, a major transit route for global oil supplies, but the incidents have raised fears of broader confrontation in the Gulf region.

Damage to the hull of the Kokuka Courageous tanker during a tour of the vessel by the US Navy on Wednesday. (Reuters)

The US military previously released images it said showed Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) removing an unexploded limpet mine from the Japanese-owned tanker Kokuka Courageous, which was hit by explosions along with the Norwegian-owned Front Altair ship on June 13.
“The limpet mine that was used in the attack is distinguishable and also strikingly bearing a resemblance to Iranian mines that have already been publicly displayed in Iranian military parades,” said Commander Sean Kido, commanding officer of an explosive ordinance dive and salvage task group in the Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT).

Items collected by the US Navy from Japanese-owned Kokuka Courageous tanker are displayed at a UAE Naval facility near the port of Fujairah in the UAE Wednesday. (AFP)

He was speaking to reporters at a NAVCENT facility near the UAE port of Fujairah. Small fragments said to have been removed from the Kokuka Courageous were on display alongside a magnet purportedly left by the IRCG team allegedly captured on video.The Japanese company that owns the Kokuka Courageous had said that its ship was damaged by two “flying objects,” but NAVCENT dismissed this.
“The damage at the blast hole is consistent with a limpet mine attack, it is not consistent with an external flying object striking the ship,” Kido said, adding that nail holes visible in the hull indicated how the mine was attached to the ship.

The location of the mine above the ship’s waterline indicated the intention was not to sink the vessel, he said.
Kido also said NAVCENT had collected biometric information including fingerprints from the ship’s hull that would help in building a criminal case.
He said the United States was working with regional partners on a “joint and combined investigation,” but declined to name the countries taking part.
Washington and Riyadh have publicly blamed Iran for last week’s attack and the sabotaging last month of four ships, including two Saudi tankers, off Fujairah, a major bunkering hub. Several European nations have said more evidence is needed.

US Navy Commander Sean Kido speaks during a press briefing at a UAE Naval facility near the port of Fujairah on Wednesday about the attack on the Japanese-owned Kokuka Courageous oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman last week. (AFP)

The UAE has said an inquiry into the May 12 attack pointed to a state actor, without naming a country. That inquiry said it was highly likely that limpet mines placed by trained divers were the cause.
“The dynamics of the two attacks are not clear, and the video that the US said demonstrated Iran’s role was also not clear,” a Western diplomat in the Gulf told Reuters.
“The European line is that de-escalation (from possible conflict) must be a priority. Abu Dhabi is very much in line with the EU views on this,” the diplomat said.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that Washington would maintain its pressure campaign on Iran and continue to deter aggression in the region but does not want the confrontation with Tehran to escalate.

The United States said on Monday it would send around 1,000 more troops to the Middle East, in addition to a 1,500-troop increase announced last month that it said was prompted by Iranian threats.
A Western military source told Reuters that countries with military personnel based in the Gulf are waiting for the United States to lead efforts to enhance security in Gulf waters.
Frontline, which operates the Front Altair, said on Tuesday the vessel was in stable condition anchored off Fujairah and that it was working with third parties, including governmental officials, to determine the cause of the blast. It ruled out mechanical or human error.
“Until further information is received regarding the cause of the explosion and the security of this important shipping lane is secured, Frontline will exercise extreme caution when considering new contracts in the region,” it said in a statement.

Topics: Iran tanker attacks Iran tensions

US intelligence proves ‘without question’ Iran behind tanker attacks

US intelligence proves 'without question' Iran behind tanker attacks

  • Hook: Iranian vessels operating in and around the Strait of Hormuz on June 12 and 13 approached tankers
  • "Those who have seen the intelligence all come away without any question Iran is behind these attacks"
WASHINGTON: The US envoy to Iran Brian Hook said Wednesday US intelligence proves “without question” Iran was behind the attack on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

Hook said that Iranian vessels operating in and around the Strait of Hormuz on June 12 and 13 approached tankers Front Altair and Kokuka Courageous before each ship suffered explosions on June 13. 

“Those who have seen the intelligence all come away without any question Iran is behind these attacks,” Hook told a conressional hearing on the Trump adminstration's Iran policy.

Hook added that the intelligence showed a senior Islamic Republican Guard Corps (IRGC) official confirmed that its personnel had “completed two actions.”

Earlier the US Navy displayed mine fragments and a magnet it said it had removed from one of two oil tankers, saying the mines bore a striking resemblance to Iranian ones.

Addressing Iran’s involvement in Yemen, committee member Joe Wilson referred to the Houthi attack on Abha airport last week, which injured 26 people. He asked Hook how the US planned to hold Iran accountable for such actions, given Tehran’s support for the Houthis.

Hook said the US supported the right of countries like Saudi Arabia “who are on the front lines of Iranian agression” in their right to defend themselves when attacked, especially by the Houthi rebels.

“Iran has spent hundreds of millions of dollars organizing, training and equipping the Houthis to fight at a level beyond which makes any normal sense and it has prolonged and intensified the conflict,” Hook said.

“Iran is playing a very long game in Yemen They would very much like to do in Yemen what they have been able to do in Lebanon and to use the Houthis in the same model that they have used Hezbollah in Lebanon.”

Hook said there had been half a dozen attacks in the last six weeks and that this was why the US had beefed up its military presence in the region “to establish deterrents.”

The US on Monday announced the deployment of about 1,000 more troops to the region because of the threat from Iran. The deployment is in addition to a 1,500-troop increase announced last month. The US has also sent an aircraft carrier strike group and B-52 bombers.

Also during the hearing, Hook said Iran was trying to “sow military roots in Syria,” and is attempting to destabilize Lebanon through its support for Hezbollah.

