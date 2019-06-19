Saudi carrier Flynas cruises to more glory at Skytrax awards ceremony in Paris

‘Moments’ photo contest celebrates souqs of Middle East

National Geographic Abu Dhabi (NGAD) and Almarai have announced the ninth edition of “Moments,” the annual regional photography competition calling all aspiring photographers from around the Arab world.

The competition provides the winning contestants a chance to learn from National Geographic photography experts through a photography travel expedition.

The 2019 “Moments” edition is themed around the souks of the Middle East and invites photographers from the region to capture the diversity and stories of markets from around the Arab world, which have been at the heart of the region’s culture and history.

The competition is held in partnership with Almarai, which has been a strategic supporter of this platform for the last six years as part of a shared vision of nurturing youth and talent from the Middle East.

“Moments” will feature a returning category this year for photographers aged 13-17.

Abdulrahman Awadh Al-Harthi, acting executive director of television and executive director of Abu Dhabi Radio Network at Abu Dhabi Media, said: “The ‘Moments’ photography competition is part of our continued commitment toward nurturing talents across all segments of society and encouraging the community especially youth to express their creativity and reach their highest potential.

“The great success of the competition gives us a new challenge to ensure we reach the largest number of applicants from diverse backgrounds and give them the platform to express their creativity and stories to be shared across the region.”

Al-Harthi commended National Geographic Abu Dhabi’s strive for leadership and influence toward professional and amateur photographers in the region.

Hussam R. Abdulqader, CMO of Almarai, said: “We are delighted to be renewing our partnership with National Geographic Abu Dhabi for the 9th edition of the ‘Moments’ photography competition, through which we aim to inspire, encourage and celebrate youth across the Middle East and support them to achieve their highest potential through the art of photography.”

He added: “We remain committed to developing the photography industry in the communities we serve, and to providing opportunities for youth to flourish creatively and professionally as we have done across a wide spectrum of platforms as well.”

Attracting over 200,000 entries since its inception from across the Middle East and North Africa, “Moments” is part of a regional photography talent platform developed by National Geographic Abu Dhabi to promote and nurture local talents and help give them a voice and a platform to showcase the region and what they have.

This year’s judging committee will comprised Almarai CMO Abdulqader as well as Muhammed Muheisen, a National Geographic photographer, two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner, and founder of Dutch non-profit organization Everyday Refugees Foundation.

In this year’s competition, each story will carry with it an authentic, detailed and complete description of the image.