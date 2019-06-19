You are here

Saudi carrier Flynas cruises to more glory at Skytrax awards ceremony in Paris

Flynas was given the honors during the Skytrax World-Airline Awards ceremony, held in Paris on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the Paris Air Show. (Supplied/Flynas)
Updated 19 June 2019
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi carrier Flynas recently won two Skytrax awards; one for the Best Low-Cost Airline in the Middle East for the third consecutive year and one for the Best Airline Staff Service in the Middle East.
The airline was given the honors during the Skytrax World-Airline Awards ceremony, held in Paris on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the Paris Air Show.
Bander Al-Mohanna, Flynas’ CEO, said: “These awards are a remarkable national achievement for our beloved Kingdom in the aviation sector. We pride ourselves on our professional staff who are constantly contributing toward the development of the air transport industry through seeking excellence and leadership.”
Al-Mohanna also noted that the awards will be added the numerous achievements Flynas has racked up as a result of the confidence and continuous support granted by its guests, in addition to its professional staff who work tirelessly to realize the targets of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 regarding increasing the number of tourists.
He said: “We are constantly working to add new destinations that meet our passengers’ travel needs, create new markets, provide competitive options, and offer an opportunity to learn about multiple cultures. These efforts have enabled us to achieve such prestigious international awards, in addition to fulfilling our objective to continuously develop and maintain our leading role within the Middle East’s economic aviation market.”
Al-Mohanna stressed that winning the Skytrax award for the third consecutive year reaffirms Flynas’ position in the economic aviation industry, as the winners are selected based on annual votes and surveys conducted by Skytrax over months. This survey is the largest survey of passenger satisfaction in the world, and Skytrax announces the winners based on its results. The Best Airline Award is awarded based on an assessment of customer satisfaction with the products and service standards offered by the airline’s team, including the cabin crew and the airport staff.
He also pointed out that winning the Best Airline Staff Service in the Middle East award is an affirmation of the employees’ relationship with their company, their confidence in its management, the brand’s position and its strength, as well as its highly productive environment. This award also confirms the precision of the approach adopted by Flynas in the ongoing training programs to support and develop the work environment, which aims at increasing the passengers’ satisfaction rate.
On the reasons and factors of Flynas’ success, Al-Mohanna stressed that Flynas’ localization strategy has had a significant impact on achieving the company’s objectives, as it created several programs to support localization, most notably the “Future Pilots” program which trained more than 200 Saudi pilots, the “Flight Attendants” program, and “Your Job and Your Scholarship” program.
The “Skytrax” award is a global standard for excellence among airlines. The winners are selected based on votes and surveys conducted by Skytrax over a 10-month period to rate quality and standards across 41 key performance indicators related to services and products offered by airlines.

‘Moments’ photo contest celebrates souqs of Middle East

Updated 19 June 2019
Arab News
0

‘Moments’ photo contest celebrates souqs of Middle East

Updated 19 June 2019
Arab News
0

National Geographic Abu Dhabi (NGAD) and Almarai have announced the ninth edition of “Moments,” the annual regional photography competition calling all aspiring photographers from around the Arab world. 

The competition provides the winning contestants a chance to learn from National Geographic photography experts through a photography travel expedition.

The 2019 “Moments” edition is themed around the souks of the Middle East and invites photographers from the region to capture the diversity and stories of markets from around the Arab world, which have been at the heart of the region’s culture and history.

The competition is held in partnership with Almarai, which has been a strategic supporter of this platform for the last six years as part of a shared vision of nurturing youth and talent from the Middle East.

“Moments” will feature a returning category this year for photographers aged 13-17.

Almarai has been a strategic partner of the competition since 2014.

Abdulrahman Awadh Al-Harthi, acting executive director of television and executive director of Abu Dhabi Radio Network at Abu Dhabi Media, said: “The ‘Moments’ photography competition is part of our continued commitment toward nurturing talents across all segments of society and encouraging the community especially youth to express their creativity and reach their highest potential.

“The great success of the competition gives us a new challenge to ensure we reach the largest number of applicants from diverse backgrounds and give them the platform to express their creativity and stories to be shared across the region.” 

Al-Harthi commended National Geographic Abu Dhabi’s strive for leadership and influence toward professional and amateur photographers in the region. 

Hussam R. Abdulqader, CMO of Almarai, said: “We are delighted to be renewing our partnership with National Geographic Abu Dhabi for the 9th edition of the ‘Moments’ photography competition, through which we aim to inspire, encourage and celebrate youth across the Middle East and support them to achieve their highest potential through the art of photography.”

He added: “We remain committed to developing the photography industry in the communities we serve, and to providing opportunities for youth to flourish creatively and professionally as we have done across a wide spectrum of platforms as well.”

Attracting over 200,000 entries since its inception from across the Middle East and North Africa, “Moments” is part of a regional photography talent platform developed by National Geographic Abu Dhabi to promote and nurture local talents and help give them a voice and a platform to showcase the region and what they have.

This year’s judging committee will comprised Almarai CMO Abdulqader as well as Muhammed Muheisen, a National Geographic photographer, two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner, and founder of Dutch non-profit organization Everyday Refugees Foundation.

In this year’s competition, each story will carry with it an authentic, detailed and complete description of the image.

